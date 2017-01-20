The best charger for your Android depends on which phone you have.

Real talk: Android phone quick-charging standards are kind of a mess. Sure, just about anything which can supply power over USB will juice up your phone to full power, given enough time. But identifying the thing that'll let you charge your phone as fast as possible — even if it's packaged with your phone in the box — isn't always easy. Sometimes you need a special charger. Sometimes a special cable. Sometimes both!

Fortunately, we've rounded up a handful of the best go-to chargers for some of the most popular brands. Reads on to find out how to power up as fast as humanly possible.

Best charger for Samsung, LG, HTC, Sony, Moto (inc. Nexus 6)

(and other Qualcomm Quick Charge phones)

For phones using Qualcomm Quick Charge, we recommend Aukey's dual-port Quick Charge 3.0 plug. It supports the latest rapid-charging standard used in LG, HTC, Sony and Moto phones, and is backwards-compatible with Quick Charge 2.0 (branded as "Adaptive Fast Charging" in Samsung phones.)

This charger has two Quick Charge 3.0-capable ports, so you can charge two devices at full speed simultaneously!

See at Amazon

Best charger for OnePlus 3 / 3T

If you're rocking a OnePlus 3 or 3T, you'll want to use the company's Dash Charge setup for maximum energization, and the best place to get hold of the proprietary charger (and cable) is OnePlus's own storefront.

Remember you'll need both the Dash Charge wall plug and USB-C to USB-A charging cable for Dash Charge to work as intended.

OnePlus's Dash Power Bundle includes both necessary components, with the choice of 100cm or 150cm leads.

See at OnePlus

Best charger for Huawei phones

The latest Huawei handsets like the Mate 9 use Huawei SuperCharge — a new charging standard that requires Huawei's own proprietary cable and charging brick — that's the one bundled in the box.

At present this isn't readily available online, but the earlier Huawei Fast Charger — supported by Huawei P9/P9 Plus, Honor 8 and similar phones — is up for sale on Amazon, and will charge supported phones at up to 9V/2.1A. That's not SuperCharge territory, but still pretty darn fast.

See at Amazon

Best charger for Google Nexus 5X/6P/Pixel/Pixel XL

The past couple of generations of Google phones are right at home of the USB-PD charging standard. The last generation of Nexuses will charge at 5A/3V, while the Pixels also support that, in addition 9V/2A through USB-PD.

The easiest way to get a reliable fast charging experience on these phones is to just stump up the cash for Google's 18W power adapter, which can provide both generations of phone with enough juice to quickly reach a full charge.

See at Google Store

What's your go-to charging method? USB? Wireless? Quick Charge? Hand crank? Psychic induction? Shout out in the comments and let us know!