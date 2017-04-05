What are the best ultra-thin cases for the Google Pixel?
Updated April, 2017: Added new super-thin case options.
The Google Pixel is a brand new, sleek and stylish phone, so having a big bulky case on it might not be the most ideal thing for those who want to keep the minimalist beauty of the device while still showing it off (and keeping it protected!)
There are plenty of cases to pick from when it come to customizing your Pixel, but with so many options available, which one should you go with? Here are our choices we think you should consider while picking out the best ultra-thin case for your Google Pixel!
- Maxboost mSnap Thin case
- Pixel Case by Google
- DGtle Anti-Scratch case
- Spigen Liquid Crystal case
- Bear Motion Ultra Slim case
- Maxboost Liquid Skin case
Maxboost mSnap Thin case
If you're looking for a Google Pixel case that's thin and out of the way, but that still adds a little bit of protection and security to your phone, then take a peek at the highly-rated and recommended Maxboost mSnap Thin case!
Designed to precisely snap to fit your Google Pixel and built with durable 4-side protection that covers your phone's corners, along with a raised bezel to protect your Pixel's screen, the Maxboost mSnap Thin case may be thin, but it will also protect your phone from day-to-day wear and tear.
You won't have to worry about pulling your Pixel in and out of the case to charge it, either: the Maxboost mSnap Thin case comes with cutouts for your speakers, charging ports, and buttons. You can pick up the mSnap in vibrant colors like turquoise or rose gold, or in a standard color like black.
The best part? The case is less that $15, so you won't have to break the bank to find a case that works for you!
Pixel Case by Google
Keep your Pixel protected and secure without the weight and inconvenience with the Pixel Case by Google.
Designed and built with a silicone exterior to provide extra shock absorption from high falls, the Pixel Case by Google comes finished with a high-quality microfibre interior for additional protection. Simply slide on the flexible, yet perfectly-fitting case, and your Pixel is ready to go!
Unlike some minimalist cases that only come clear or in basic colors, Google's case comes in a number of bright, fun shades to match your sense of style, including grey, blue, green, coral, and peach.
DGtle Anti-Scratch case
With an anti-scratch guarantee and a sleek, ultra-thin design, the DGtle case is another ideal partner for your Pixel if you're looking for a case that isn't bulky or cumbersome!
Made from a durable TPU material to protect your Pixel against any outside trauma or force, and designed to be firm, yet flexible, this non-slip DGtle case is a smart minimalist option to consider as you hunt for the perfect case.
The case fits snugly to your Pixel to protect it, and comes in a clear style, or you can also pick and choose from frosted purple, pink, mint, blue, gray, and so many others!
Spigen Liquid Crystal case
Protect your Pixel in true minimalist style with the Liquid Crystal case from Spigen.
If you're looking for a truly ultra-thin case, Spigen has you covered with the Liquid Crystal. The case is made from a clear TPU material and is extremely flexible and lightweight. With some clear cases, smudges and dirt can easily gather on the back of your phone, but Spigen's inner-dot pattern prevents any grime from muddying up the look of your Pixel.
While the Liquid Crystal only comes in one color (clear), and might look like a bit of a flimsy case, it's actually voted one of the best Pixel ultra-thin cases out there, so check it out if you're looking for a reliable option!
Bear Motion Ultra Slim case
Snap, secure, and go with the Bear Motion Ultra Slim case for your Pixel!
With full-access to all ports and buttons, the Bear Motion case is a great accessory to partner with your Pixel. While it's not as protective as other cases on this list, it's super-slim design is perfect for minimalists who are looking for a simple, stylish look and feel.
This lightweight case will protect your Pixel from small scratches and bumps and comes in five different color choices, including bright red, black, navy blue, gray, and forest green.
Maxboost Liquid Skin case
Designed with a durable, flexible material to protect your Pixel from drops and scratches, the Maxboost Liquid Skin case is an ultra-thin option that only adds a mere 1.2mm to the bulk of your phone!
Paired with an anti-scratch coating, full-access to all buttons and ports, and a snug fit, the MaxBoost Liquid Skin case is a great choice to consider for your Pixel. The case is designed from a strengthened material to add additional protection to your phone, too.
The Liquid Skin case also comes with a lifetime warranty, just in case.
What's your pick?
Is there a minimalist, ultra-thin Pixel case that you simply cannot get enough of? Have you found the perfect combination of simplicity and protection? Style and functionality?
Let us know what you think in the comments below!
Reader comments
Best Ultra Thin Cases for Google Pixel
I use Diztronics full mate slim fit case... And am very happy with it
Thanks for the Info. Both of those cases look good. I'm assuming they are a rubber type material, therefore not slippery... I'm leaning towards the Dgtle case because they have that clear/ grey option.
The sides of the DGtle case look smooth in pictures but it is in fact slightly grippy. Also, a little bit of rounding on the edge gives you a bit more of a bumper to absorb the force of impact should you drop the device. The back has a lightly sandblasted effect which makes it feel nice and not sticky.
Has anyone tried the pixel case by Google?
https://store.google.com/product/pixel_case_silicone
I have the $30 version and if it wasn't for the invisishield on my phone I would have some major damage to my screen. It slipped out of my pocket today when I squatted down to pick something up... Basically, this case sucks and I need a new one that won't slip out of my hand but is similar in thickness... Man I miss my 5x felt case...
I've spent up to $50 on polycarb hard cases (Seidio makes some good ones) but for the last handful of years I just buy a $10 or less TPU case. Usually by Diztronic, but others are good too.
If you are going to buy a TPU case, don't spend $30! Just buy one of the well-regarded ones for like $10 from CruzerLite, DGtle, Diztronic, etc.
I got the DGtle case for like $8 because Diztronic cases weren't yet available. Works great, really nice grip on the curved sides, and as a testament to its ruggedness, I can tell you that even though I'm very careful with my phones, I've dropped my phone at least a half a dozen times with no noticeable dings or scratches.
i bought the bear motion case. im not big on cases but i like to dent metal housings so i figured i should protect it. i really like this case. it's super thin and fits well. also not, that the bear motion logo on the back scratches off easily, which is great because it's tacky as hell. id recommend this one.
Bear Motion is looking really good for my minimalist preference.
Not ultra slim, but a great one is the Spigen hybrid crystal case. I am also a big fan of the Google Live Cases, mine just shipped yesterday , a little late but I will take it.
Just got my Cruzerlite Bugdroid TPU case. Excellent quality and I love the Android molded into the back. It's a shame it wasn't included in the review..
I think I might get their Androidified this time, I had the Circuit Bugdroid on my Nexus 5 and a similar one with a Bugdroid pattern on my EVO LTE... But those two (and the Bugdroid Circuit for Pixel) had button holes and I think they feel better covered, it's a subjective thing but I don't like having to stick my finger in... Plus that edge holds up better w/o holes.
Thanks for bringing them up tho, didn't realize they started shipping. Always done red on my black phones buy the dark teal looks tempting for my silver Pixel.
I like Androidified even better than Bugdroid as a design but last generation, when the Nexus 6P came out in silver I decided to go with a clear case and Androidified is not available in clear:-( I liked the clear on silver a lot and got clear for my Pixel XL and a red case for the 6P, which I'm giving to my wife.
With the white front of the Pixel XL I was heavily considering a white case. I'm not a fan of Google's decision to put white on the fronts of the silver and blue phones and was thinking a white case would minimize the white bezels, but Cruzerlite didn't make either design in white. I had a couple of different white cases for my Nexus 6 and they both stained so that's probably why white went away.
Cruzerlite makes great cases with fun, eye-catching designs! I just wish that they would cover the volume and power buttons on the side.
Definitely the Rhinoshield bumper. I LOVE mine. Shows of the style of the phone and not too bulky. Plenty of drop protection as long as u don't drop it on gravel or something.
I completely agree. My Rhinoshield is awesome! I put it with the Bris Craft Pixel Light Bar stickers. It's a killer looking combo I think.
I agree about the measurement of thickness of each case. Would have helped.
So which one is thinnest? I'm looking at these descriptions, and none of the reviews help:
* Keep your Pixel protected and secure without the weight and inconvenience
* this non-slip DGtle case is a smart minimalist option to consider
* If you're looking for a truly ultra-thin case, Spigen has you covered with the Liquid Crystal.
* it's super-slim design is perfect for minimalists who are looking for a simple, stylish look and feel.
* Skin case is an ultra-thin option that only adds a mere 1.2mm to the bulk of your phone!
Yes, measurements of thickness would have been helpful....
The official case looks the least appealing to me. I'd expect the one "made by Google" to be the best looking one
Spigen clear ultra hybrids worked great for me last year for the 6p so I bought them again this year for both the pixel and the XL. Otherwise I usually stick with siedio surface.
That's what I use, really durable and don't add too much bulk.
I'm a huge fan of Diztronic cases. Precision cut and $10, they've kept my devices safe for the last handful of years. They are never first out of the gate on offering cases for the newly launched devices, though....
While waiting on Diztronic, I got a matte black DGtle case to tide me over. I'm impressed with it. It's a great value for $8 on Amazon.
Google Pixel XL Case, Maxboost mSnap Thin Cases [Perfect Fit] [Black] EXTREME Smooth Surface with Anti-Slip Matte Coating for Excellent Grip Hard Protective PC Covers For Google Pixel XL 2016 https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01M6TNFYE/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_apa_sP4gybCYDWMBH?ta...
Yes! This one right here.
This one looks to be the same but a littler cheaper.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01M0PAQZK?psc=1&tag=androidcentralb-20&ascsub...
I returned my spigen slim armor and got the maxboost. I love it, covers the whole phone, bottom and top, and is extremely thin and feels wonderful. Great case at a fair price.
Nice to see all these case manufacturers jumping in with both feet. Poor 6p didn't get much love (and... I know why)
Wait, why didnt the 6P get much love?
Same reason plus size girls don't - that extra little bit.
Currently using the Bear Motion case. LOVE IT. I also got the clear case from Google and it was horrible. Returning that one since it's already scratched up from just being in my pocket for one day. BM cases have always been amazing. I had one for my Nexus 5. Great quality.
Agreed. I got it in Navy and the little speckles look amazing. Great micro-textured feel/grip to it too. For users who never drop their phone this is the perfect affordable case. It has to be the thinnest too.
I really don't put TPU cases into the ultra thin category. If they are ultra thin what are cases like the Ringke slim type hard cases considered? I have the Spigen Liquid Crystal on my Pixel and while it isn't bulky by any means it is noticeably thicker feeling than Google's official clear case or that bear motion case.
Agreed, true "ultra thin" cases are few and far between at the moment for the Pixel. Spigen needs to release the Airskin (0.36mm) and the thin fit series asap
The Liquid Crystal may be thin-ish, got one on my Note 5 and I've dropped it at least a dozen times from 4 feet up in motion and it's still doing it's job and hasn't shown any scuffs. But it is a fingerprint magnet.
i emailed spigen and they said they have no plans to make the thin fit case for the pixel.
i settled on the rugged armor... I'm surprisingly very happy with it. now that i have this, i actually think i like it better than the thin fit.
Wow, this could not have come at a better. I was setting here shopping for cases just like this on Amazon.