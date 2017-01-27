Google Maps offers the best all around experience when you are looking for easy ways to get around the UK. With plenty of options on route and mode, it can help you to get where you need to be as efficiently as possible.

Best overall Google Maps See at Play Store Google Maps is pretty much the undisputed master of getting from point A to point B, no matter where you are. Google Maps can show you the easiest way to get around by walking, driving, or finding public transit. There are options to add stops on your journey, as well as avoiding highways or tolls along the way. You can also access nearby places by checking out the Explore tab. This will show you nearby restaurants, gas stations, and more with top rated recommendations. Google Maps has up-to-date traffic conditions, which means that you'll know before you hit a problem spot when navigating in the car. If you're on a longer trip, it's also easy to program in stops along your way. This lets you ensure that you get back on track as quickly as possible. Bottom line: Google Maps gives you a great overall experience whether you're traveling by car, truck or train, and easily lets you find great local places to find a bite to eat. One more thing: If you're concerned about having data, you can also download areas that can be perused offline.

Why Google Maps is the best

Google Maps delivers you a little bit of everything, making it easy to get around even if you have no clue where you are.

There are dozens of apps that can help you get around, but none of them are quite as accurate or as all-encompassing as Google Maps has become. It covers just about every mode of transportation, and will also show you the different routes that you can take along the way. Absolutely free, it may even come preloaded on your phone, making it hassle free to use.

Google Maps also has tons of features that you can choose to use. You can save the locations of favorite restaurants, or your friends houses. If you use Google Calendar it will also show you the locations of upcoming events in your calendar. If you need to find food, you can see local restaurants and their reviews from customers.

One of the greatest features that Google Maps offers, though, is the ability to adjust your route. You can choose to avoid tolls and highways, as well as add stops on your trip. You can also see up to date traffic conditions while driving, which means that it's easy to avoid accidents a few miles down the road.

The best for cities Citymapper See at Play Store If you spend a lot of time in the city, then Citymapper goes above and beyond what Google Maps has to offer. You can easily get wherever you need to go, so long as it is within one of the app's supported cities, like Manchester or Birmingham. There are detailed routes for public transit, as well as integration with Uber and even rain-safe routes to keep you dry during a downpour. Citymapper even offers Android Wear support, so that you don't need to keep an eye on your phone to keep from getting lost. Their Uber integration is also well done, letting you know if prices are surging. The biggest problem with the app is that it isn't available for every city, but the list is always expanding. Bottom line: Citymapper can make getting around in the city a breeze, you'll just want to make sure you're in a supported city before downloading and installing it. One more thing: The SmartCommute feature can help you find the fastest and most cost effective routes for your commute.

Best for the Tube Tube Map London Underground See at Play Store While having access to all public transit might be good, having a dedicated app to help you navigate the Tube is a good call. Tube Map London Underground is officially licensed by TfL and it is jam packed with just about anything you need to know. You get access to a zoomable map of the rail network, complete with every station. Tapping a station will get you more info, like departures, service info, and Wi-Fi coverage. You can also use the route planner, which is especially handy for anyone not familiar with the city. This includes choosing between a fast route, or an easy one. You can also see how long it will take to walk between stations if there is a backup. You can even check out disruptions, and social media to help plan your trip. Bottom line: Tube Map London Underground is the best aid to keep you up to date and getting where you need to go using the Tube. One more thing: The basic app is free, but to get access to every feature you'll need to upgrade to the Pro version.

Best ride share Uber See at Play Store Whether you're visiting the UK, or you're just trying to get to work, driving yourself isn't always an option. If you're looking for a ride share to use while in the city, then you can trust Uber. While they aren't accessible from anywhere, you can check coverage before you download the app. Once you've signed it, and set up a payment method, you're good to go. Uber is super convenient when staying in the city, and is often a lot cheaper and easier than using a taxi or public transit. You just want to keep an eye on choosing the correct level of service for your ride, and make sure that you are aware of any surge pricing before requesting a ride. Bottom line: Uber is an accessible, easy, and often cheap way of getting around while in supported cities. One more thing: Using Uber is a great way to go out for drinks, and not have to worry about a designated driver at the end of the night.

Best for driving Waze See at Play Store If you're getting from point A to point B, then having an app to keep you on course is a solid choice. Waze is particularly handy for avoiding congestion and traffic spots before you hit them. While information from Waze is included in Google Maps, the standalone app is well worth downloading. On top of knowing about accidents and traffic, you'll also be able to see fuel prices, and the presence of police. All information displayed within Waze is added by users, meaning that you'll get real time updates as you head wherever you're going. This is especially handy if you're heading towards traffic, because you'll see drivers reporting as it gets better — or worse. Bottom line: Waze uses community reporting to deliver real-time up to date traffic conditions, as well as the presence of police, and local fuel prices. One more thing: As you travel while using Waze, you'll slowly unlock the various different reporting features.

Conclusion

While Google Maps can't do absolutely everything, it does its level best to try. From exploring the area around you to navigating your way across the country, Google has you covered. It's easy to save locations, add stops, and even avoid highways or tolls. Google Maps even delivers up to date traffic conditions as you drive to ensure that you get where you're going with as few complications as possible.