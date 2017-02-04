Update 3 Feb 2017: Fenix developer is working on a new app, so it has been replaced with Flamingo.
Best Overall
There's always been something to be said for first-party apps, but not always for Twitter's. Twitter apps are diverse, and the official app in years past has been considered a bit underwhelming. The layout isn't customizable and the ads aren't removable (as they are on most third-party clients), but Twitter's app has improved greatly over the last months and now serves quite well as the daily Twitter app of millions, including 80% of our polled readers.
Twitter's app is ad-supported but free, and the better this app gets, the harder it is to sell users on paid alternatives. Twitter's app is also the first to get any new features, from live streaming video like the Presidential Debates and NFL Football.
For years, the last holdout for many users to using the official app was its blindingly white theme. Last year finally brought a dark theme to the official Twitter app and brought in thousands of users who are now using it to Tweet through their nightly insomnia.
Bottom line: The official app may lack frills and customization, but it gets features first and finally has a night theme.
One more thing: This is the only free Twitter app to make our list, and while you pay for features and customization, it's comforting that the best Twitter app is still the free one.
Why the official Twitter app is the best
Years ago, even a year ago, it was a tough sell to push the official Twitter app over the numerous third-party apps out there that were more flexible, more functional, more fashionable, but times have changed, and so has the official Twitter app.
Each time Twitter unveils a new feature, such as images not counting towards the 140 character limit or quoting tweets, it becomes a waiting game to see which Twitter apps get updated and when. When a feature rolls out, the official Twitter app usually sees it in under 48 hours.
With the introduction of a dark theme on the official Twitter app finally rolled out last summer, the official app took its final step towards becoming the daily app for a lot of users who didn't care to be blinded while tweeting in bed. Dark blue isn't AMOLED black which every other app on this offers, but it's still easy on the eyes and that's enough for users who want the official app and the latest features.
One of the features from the official app that hasn't replicated in most Twitter apps (including the rest of the apps on this list) is the ability to preview videos on mute in the timeline and in tweet views. Being able to watch a muted video without leaving the timeline helps me browse in public without too much fear of being disruptive, and for captions videos like ABC News, I can watch the whole thing in my timeline and move on.
Best for layout
Talon
Talon has been around for a while now, and it continues to earn its keep on this list by being a dependable, smartly laid-out Twitter app with just enough customization to let us tweak the app to our likings without letting us get lost in a sea of toggles, list styles and buttons. Talon's layout is compact without feeling tight, it offers excellent in-line media sizing and quoted tweet styles, and it offers dual-page options in landscape mode, which work excellently on larger phones and tablets.
Talon also has excellent controls for background syncing, notification control, and memory management. If you need a Twitter app that won't bump a bunch of apps out of your cache or take up too much space on a 16GB phone without a microSD card slot. You can also cut down on what Talon pulls while off Wi-Fi, if you're not lucky enough to still be holding on to an unlimited data plan.
Bottom line: Talon's customization is not too little, not too much, it's just right, and it's a layout that I miss whenever I switch to any other Twitter client.
One more thing: Talon is battery and memory-conscious, allowing you to tweak how many tweets, mentions, and messages to store in the database, as well as allowing storage-strapped users to clear Talon's database to free up room whenever needed.
Best for theming
Flamingo
Flamingo is a relative newcomer in the Twitter client market, but it already has quite a following, and it's easy to see why. Flamingo is not a Twitter app you can just install and go with, it's an app that begs to be tweaked, customized, and done up to suit your style. It feels great once you have everything set up and to your liking, but until you find that sweet spot, you're going to have to muddle around with the layout and layout settings.
Once you have that layout set up, theming this app is wonderful and ridiculously detailed. Pick the Primary color, the background color, the tweet text color, the quote text color, the RT badge color, you can theme and customize quite literally everything in the app. While I wish more default themes were available, and while I wish more color choices were available, the themes here are still the most comprehensive and awesome we've seen in a Twitter app.
Bottom-line: Flamingo is new, bright, bold, and beautiful. And once you've got things dialed in, this is a twitter app that will make your feed work for you and keep it easy on the eyes.
One more thing: Widgets for twitter usually suck, especially for theming, but Flamingo does Twitter widgets right, letting you pick the opacity and colors for the widget that looks and fits best with your home screen layout.
Best for power users
Tweetings
Tweetings is an app with a lot of bells and whistles — literal whistles — to play around with, but a few things set it apart. The first and most obvious is a stats panel that will come in with a swipe from the right side of the screen, as opposed to a swipe right on the screen, which will go to the next tab. This stats tab shows how much activity you've gotten today, how many likes your tweets have gotten, and so forth. If you're a professional or at least a power user this tab will be very useful, but for most, it's an interesting page, even if it reminds us how few likes we got today.
Tweetings takes an unusual step with verified user tweets, putting the verified badge over the avatar rather than next to the name. This can be useful for regular users as well as power users, as it's easier to spy the verified icon (or lack thereof) on an account avatar far easier than checking past a potentially long name and handle for one before RTing a fake account, as I have done about half a dozen times.
Bottom line: Tweetings is a hell of a Twitter client, but it truly comes alive for users who want to dig into statistics and trends to expand their reach and diversify their feeds. For the rest of us, it's an interesting client that will let us get as much or as little technical as we like.
One more thing: Tweetings by default has play sound on send turned on, and while it sounds and feel like you just launched a torpedo (hey, maybe we found Trump's Twitter app), you're probably going to want to turn it off before you get in trouble for tweeting during an all-hands meeting. Not that I'd know anything about that.
Conclusion
There's a lot of really great Twitter apps out there if you want to get down and dirty with customization, theming, and the nitty gritty of tweeting from the toilet, but for the large majority of users the first-party — and free — official Twitter app will be more than enough to get them by. If you want to customize your experience, the third-party apps are waiting in the wings, ad-free versions in hand.
Reader comments
Best Twitter Apps for Android
I used to spend some coins on several Twitter alternatives, but now I just use the official app.
Love folio, has Facebook and Twitter in one app for all the basics I need and doesn't kill my battery
Fenix is by far the best
Happy Fenix user here.
Couldn't stand the official app timeline clutter (while you were away and suggestions).
Tried a few 3rd parties and settled on Fenix.
Group direct messages are the only thing I really miss, but I keep Tinfoil for Twitter for the rare cased when I need something not supported like that.
Of note, devs say support is not there because Twitter does not offer required APIs to 3rd party developers. They keep some of the good stuff to themselves.
I only use official one and It's good enough for me:D
I have used Twidere already and its pretty good apps for android! I am looking forward to try other application also soon.
Found this list and decided to give Talon a try... it's fantastic... beautiful UI. I was using Tweedle but my tweets that had pictures attached just started failing without giving me any sort of error. Very annoying.
Twicca.
Stable and fast.
Twidere is awesome. Only one I can use without missing iOS's Tweetbot.
Posted with my Nexus via Android Central App
Had falcon pro but it's way too buggy. Right now I'm using Tweetcaster and I love it. Talon is okay.
Posted via my Samsung Galaxy S5 (Sprint)
Tweetings for me, no question.
Posted via Android Central App
Carbon for twitter is also worth a mention.... Cool UI!
Had to delete my Twitter AND disable BlinkFeed. Twitter was doing too good a job sending me news (why I primarily use the app). I did not need constant info on the baby case in Atlanta. Too raw.
Posted via Android Central App
Am using Plume Premium
Fenix here too great app.
Used to be Falcon Pro but made the mistake of signing out and lost my paid for token, otherwise I would more than likely be FP still TBH
Posted via Android Central App
No mention of widgets. Twitter for many is a read-only platform, where they follow celebs and never actually tweet themselves. For these people, a really good widget is essential.
Tweetcaster seems to be the best I found. It's sad this review doesn't even mention widgets. The official twitter app sucks badly for widget support.
I've been using Talon for quite a while now. I used to use Falcon Pro but have found that development of the app to be inconsistent recently. Falcon Pro was the standard for me as it was a great app but it became to fiddly to get it to work. Talon seems to work well on both my phone (Samsung Galaxy S3) and my Tablet (Nexus 7 2013). I also occasionally use the official Twitter app to see how it is developing. I say try them all and see which one fits. Twitter have made it difficult to allow third party apps to be successful. I tried to stick with Falcon Pro but didn't want to jump through hoops to get it to work when I reinstalled it. A shame really. I guess it's difficult to continue developing an app with the current limitations imposed by Twitter.
Posted via Android Central App
How come no one's mentioned Talon here? Way better than any other twitter app out there.
It's exactly what Falcon should've been.
_______________________________________________
This message was brought to you by the numbers 0 and 1
Talon was mentioned in the article. :)
The tweetdeck was the best by far, until it was acquired by twiiter, as we say in a popular proverb :If you can not beat the enemy, buy it!. Is a sadness that no client has the versatility of multi columns, fully customizable, as was the old tweetdeck. Which he is more plume appears is because it is the only one that does not offer the feature useless trends and tips and shows pictures of various services including instagram image, but fails to synchronize frequently much
I'm in the same boat. Not a power user by any stretch, but I haven't found anything that I like even half as much as TweetDeck (which I used right up until the day they shut it off). Have the stock app installed, but don't use it much.
Plume has been my daily driver for almost 3 years now (although twitters API is making the app unstable, causing the devs scrambling to fix them). Tweetcaster NEEDS a UI overhaul already. That app has looked the same for quite awhile. Also, Tweetings is an excellent twitter client or you can try the free open source version Twidere which is just as good.
Plume has been my Twitter app of choice since 2012. Thanks to the first few commenter, going to take a look at Falcon Pro
Shoot, Falcon and Carbon all the way!
Posted via Android Central App
I've been in love with tweetcaster since AC first mentioned it when I had my LG g2x.
Posted via Android Central App
Using Talon and freaking love it! Developer recently released a material design version of the app and it looks great!
Posted via Android Central App
Falcon Pro. It's updated pretty regularly (for some reason).
Even with the up up down down left right left right ab select start setup method, it's the first and only one I install on any device.
I gave up on Falcon pro. It's still installed but, the app is crashing much to often. I love Fenix, Im sticking with it.
Posted via Android Central App
I am not much of a power user.The official app does the trick for me.However, among these apps Talon and Tweetcaster are my favorites
Can someone explain what the update interval on direct messages means (in Tweedle)? Does it mean I won't receive my messages as they come in and instead only when the app "updates"/checks for new messages?
Plume all the way it works for me
I've tried all of the above and Fenix blows them all away.
As great as all these apps are, respectfully, I don't feel any of them push the limits as far as design goes. While Talon and Fenix are nice compared to the regular twitter or even Plume none of them touch Tweetbot and I haven't used that since I had my iPhone 4 three years ago. I wish more of our Android only apps were not only as functional as the are right now but also have better design language. Here's to hoping Android L causes this trend.
Posted via Android Central App
I agree with Aikuchi, and I am very surprised about no mention of Carbon. It is an Awesome twitter client app. AC has always shown love for Carbon before.
Tweedle has all the features I want. Granted I'm not a heavy Twitter user, but it's clean and stable and I like the link / photo previews.
No mention of Carbon? In the past Carbon has been a AC favorite.
Posted via Moto X
I debated adding Carbon, but decided against it because they ran out of Twitter tokens. Unfortunately, Carbon can't accept new users/accounts.
That makes sense, &#@$ Twitter and there stupid token restrictions.
Posted via Moto X
Plume is the only APP (ive found) that allows you to open up right to a list.. I can see the people i want to see and bam i can close the app. its wonderful
I use Talon and it works really well. All the features I need, beautiful interface, and it is very snappy on my Moto X. I also use Hootsuite for work, but that is really better for posting tweets rather than going through your timeline, IMO.
I'm using Fenix myself, since I couldn't add my (newest) Twitter account to Carbon.
Shame.
I love tweetdeck for lists and i wish one of the above had a comprehensive interface for lists.
Try Talon. Talon supports 2 different tabs on the left side of the timeline, wish you can add whatever you want.
Tweetcaster for me. it can sometimes be a little too cluttered or take a few extra taps to get some things done, but it does everything I need it to do and meets my needs!
I love fenix. At first was back and forth between talon and fenix but for the past month or so fenix is the only twitter app I use. I'm using the beta version and switched from the public version since I like to have the newest features right out the gate but the developer always is working to improve the app. But I say all the twitter apps are pretty good. It's just all based on what your needs are and what kind of twitter user you are and fenix does what I need it to for me.
Posted via Android Central App
Uber social anybody?
Posted via Android Central App
Yes, back in my BlackBerry days. Then, Twidroyd for Android was bought out by UberSocial and made everything worse. Look for a better third party twitter client.
Tweet lanes for me it does the job perfectly
Posted via Android Central App
Me, too. I love being able to add lanes for different lists and swipe between them. It's open source, too, so I might take at crack at adding some features i'd like.
Posted via Android Central App
Nice to see Plume in there. It's by far my favorite client. the only thing I wish it had was an option to mobilize links in the integrated browser.
Fenix is my new favorite. Used to be a Falcon user, but since giving Fenix a try I've switched permanently. Love it!
Plume! FTW!
Posted via Android Central App
Robird all the way for me. Best and most solid push notifications of any client I have used. Easy on battery, too.
Official Twitter app here, because as far as I know it's the only one that can receive instant push notifications from Twitter. Am I mistaken about that?
Falcon Pro can too, actually
Talon also receives push notifications
Posted via Android Central App
Twidere for Twitter is the next best thing to Falcon I could find on the play store. For me nothing else is worth using. Also why don't more twitter apps have better mute management by either hashtag or keyword?
The default app works just fine for me
Posted via Android Central App
I'm still going back and forth between talon and Fenix. I think I like Fenix better, bit of a cleaner look. The main reason I like Talon is that it to this day is one of the few apps that does immersive mode really well n 4.4.
Longtime Tweetcaster Pro user; no reason to switch.
Same here. Love Tweetcaster and it zip feature.
Posted via Android Central App
Absolutely. Tablet version could use more themes but otherwise no complaints
Been using plume since like 2011. Nothing so far has drawn me away from it, but I do have both Talon and the official Twitter app installed on my phone. Fenix looks nice, but I'm wary of paying for apps without at least trying the free or trial version first
I bounced around apps for a while, but have ended up on Talon. I use Tweetings for my tablet mainly due the Wi-Fi Streaming.
Posted via Android Central App
Carbon is my personal favorite, but the dev has all but dropped the project now.
Agreed, best yet. Too bad to hear about the support though.
Yeah, I'm still hanging on to Carbon. Definitely wish support would continue.
Posted via Android Central App
I use Carbon to the extent that I haven't had the Twitter app on my last two phones.
Posted via Android Central App
Probably due to the fact Carbon hit the token limit
What's the best way to save your last refresh timeline point between devices? I've tried tweetmarker but so inconsistent.
Posted via Android Central App
Official Twitter app user here. I have the API limit problem with it too, even though I shouldn't.
Man you missed so much from Plume, it's so customisable and you can add more columns based on searches, lists, facebook and more. You can assign different colours to individual people so they stand out. You can also fully customise the look and feel of the layout. It also has url shortening built in from several services and tweetlist integration to save your postition. You can also mute by search, hashtag or account. It's far more useful than you give credit for here. But all in all a nice look and great to see you back to the single page layout :-)
So true
Posted via Android Central App
Also don't forget tweetmarker support. I use lots of devices and love this feature.
Posted via Android Central App
Very true I meant Tweetmarker rather than Tweet LIst lol
Being using twicca since I've been on Twitter. It works well for me on my s2, can recommend. However, on a larger screen I use tweetcaster for my N7
Posted via Android Central App
Used to love twicca but haven't looked back since Falcon, except a very short experience with Carbon which wasn't worth the hype
Posted via Android Central App
How could you miss out Tweetings? It's feature packed, highly customisable, updated often and ever supports android wear devices.
I agree, it seems they missed out Tweetings which is a feature packed twitter app. I use it a lot. I moved from Falcon Pro to Plume, then to Tweetings. Plume is great but there was one bug I reported, it doesn't get fix until today, not even a sign of response from Plume devs. Tweetings definitely a good one. Now I only use Tweetings and Talon.
My thoughts exactly. I love Tweetings it almost makes me not miss Tweetbot from my iPhone days.
Posted via Android Central App
I've had nothing but problems with Plume recently and frequently hit the API limit. Tweetcaster never refreshes for me. Huge fan of Fenix, definitely worth the price.
Posted via Android Central App
Fenix here
I'm still clinging unto Falcon Pro, even though it have gone out of development.
Posted via Android Central App
Same! I don't known if in could ever leave it.
Posted via Android Central App
lol....me too.
+1 - loved the whole 'secret code' fiasco they went through... I guess technically if you did that you could give tokens to another few hundred??
I'm still on it too... Can't let go.
Posted via Android Central App
Falcon pro here too. Can't let it goooooooooo
Posted via Nexus 7 (2012)/LG OG Pro
One more Falcon Pro user!
Another Falcon Pro user here, too.
http://www.getfalcon.pro
Posted via Android Central App #HOLOYOLO
Still with Falcon here too...its been updated more recently than Tweedle has(which is free but has IAP to remove ads). Fenix & Talon are good but the scrolling widget on both are lacking & Falcon is still the gold standard.
Falcon pro till it dies
"Nothing I shoot ever gets back up again."
Falcon Pro for the win
I still got my 99,997 Falcon Pro tokens. I don't know what it would take to get me to switch to another Twiiter app. I simply find the default Twitter app frustrating.
Same here, Falcon Pro is the only client i've found that gives me very quick access to Twitter Lists which I use alot. I love being able to swipe left and access my lists right away.
Thank you for your comment, Falcon Pro is amazing. Why did they stop developing it?
Actually, the app is still in development, and in fact I just updated to a new version, but the reason why it is no longer available on Google Play is because Twitter limits user login access via what's known as Tokens. Once all the tokens are gone, new users can't login until more tokens become available (Not sure how this works.). The developer has since made a sneaky way to get in via some work on the user's end, but in the end, I think it's more than worth it for this app. It's just so good.
