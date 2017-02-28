What are the best touchscreen gloves? The ones that keep your hands warm and actually work!
There are still a few weeks left in winter, and that means that using your phone outside is uncomfortable and makes for frigid digits. That is, unless you have some awesome touchscreen gloves that let you use your phone with toasty phalanges.
Not all gloves of this nature work very well, so here are the best of the best to keep you texting even when Jack Frost is nipping at your butt.
- Mujjo double-layered touchscreen gloves
- Agloves
- The North Face ThermoBall Etip
- Glove.ly Classic Touch Screen Glove
- Moshi Digits
- 180s Sustain
- Nanotips
Mujjo double-layered touchscreen gloves
These dual-layer gloves are Mujjo's response to customers asking for something a bit thicker for colder climes. They added a layer of wool (just like grandma used to do!) so you can now have your phone and keep your hands warm too.
Silicone grips all over the palms of these gloves make sure your phone doesn't slip out of your hands in slippery weather, and Mujjo has made it so that you can use any fingertip, knuckle, and even the palm or heel of your hand. It's almost like you're wearing nothing at all… Nothing at all… Nothing at all!
Agloves
These acrylic gloves have ten-finger functionality, meaning you can use any finger to use your phone, while keeping warm.
They come in black, red, brown, navy, or white. These aren't the thickest gloves around and probably won't do the trick when temps drop below zero, but what are you doing standing around long enough to use your phone when it's that cold anyway?
The North Face ThermoBall Etip
As a Canadian, I can attest to The North Face's quality. The ThermoBall Etips are a little on the bulky side for touchscreen gloves, so movement is somewhat difficult, but they work exceptionally well, even in colder weather.
They come in men's and women's sizes and styles, so there's a ThermoBall Etip for everybody.
Glove.ly Classic Touch Screen Glove
The Glove.ly Classic lets you use any part of your hand to control your phone. They're not for arctic temperatures, but they're warmer than most of the thinner touchscreen gloves you might find.
If your screen gets smudged and dirty, you can use the built-in microfiber label to keep it clean, and magnets hidden under the logo help to make sure you don't lose a glove.
They come in small or medium/large, so make sure you choose the right size.
Moshi Digits
The Moshi Digits are excellent touchscreen gloves that do a great job of keeping your hands warm and work very well when it comes to using your phone while wearing them.
They feature a double-layer of material that helps keep your fingers warm, even when it's quite chilly outside (better than most touchscreen gloves). Each glove also features Moshi's "GripTrak" pattern on the palm to ensure that you never drop your phone, even in icy weather.
Though they're dual-layered gloves, they shouldn't slow down your texting ability, even if you have fingers of lightning.
180s Sustain
If you live where it gets below 20 Fahrenheit, the 180s Sustain will keep your paws toasty while still allowing you to use your phone, thanks to touchscreen-compatible tips. The Wirecutter says they're not exceptional in terms of touchscreen capabilities, but they do work, and they're excellent as heavy duty gloves.
If you wanna keep texting while you're out ice fishing or take a call on your snowmobile, then the Sustain gloves are your best option.
They come in men's and women's sizes, so make sure you choose the right on before checkout.
Nanotips
Don't feel like buying a brand new pair of gloves? Nanotips makes it so you don't have to. Just paint a coating onto the thumb and fingertips of your favorite gloves and they become touchscreen gloves.
The efficacy of Nanotips really depends on the what material your gloves are made of, and you may see varying results with different pairs of gloves. Nanotips does make a leather formula and one for fabric/acrylic, so make sure you choose the correct formula.
Got a favorite?
Do you have a favorite pair of touchscreen gloves? Do you even use them? Let us know in the comments below!
There's an interesting concept on Kickstarter - also from Nanotips - right now that enables you to use your current 'favorite' gloves like the Nanotips you listed, but adds the ability to use them for fingerprint unlock with a unique printed fingerprint (with the caveat that if someone were to get hold of your gloves, they could use them to unlock your phone)
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/nanotips/taps-touchscreen-sticker-w...
It's a cool idea until you think about the security issues involved. If someone gets your glove and phone they now have access to everything.
I've got those Media Devil ones (I think that's what they're called). They work with my Priv's touch sensitive keyboard so I'm happy with them!
I remember how this wasn't a problem with my windows phone, some years ago! 😢
Great review! I have a few pairs of most of these gloves. Interesting that www.urpowered.com gloves were not mentioned here. The UR Powered gloves are my favorite and there technology is what is used in The North Face gloves. I wonder why all the mentioned gloves are knit instead of leather?
I have a pair of leather Glove.ly gloves with merino wool inner lining. They are great to use all winter and people get completely confused when they see me start using my phone with them on.
I recently purchased a pair of Ralph Lauren touch gloves. I hope these hold up better than the cheap stretch gloves I previously owned, which didn't work as well after a few weeks.
Warm gloves are not accurate. Accurate gloves are not warm. But then, are we talking about +5C cold or -15C cold ;)
Simplest, most versatile and cheapest option is passive capacitive stylus. Works with almost every glove or mitten, doesn't need extra sensitive touch and works very well on Pokémon Go :)
A good stylus works with any kind of glove.
If you spend a lot of time outside in the winter playing Ingress, Pokémon, or you're working, ice fishing or hunting, you might want to consider TextPac hand ****. http://www.textpac.com/hunting.html
You don't have to buy a cammo one. If you look hard enough, you can find a black one.
They have an inside slot for hand warmers and enough room for a medium sized battery charger too.
My favorites I've had for now my third winter are John W. Nordstrom's branded UR Powered leather gloves. 100% leather shell with cashmere lining, worked well with my Nexus 5 and Sony Z Compact but are fantastic with my HTC 10 and Pixel XL - perfect touch recognition every time (so I'm sure the touch layer sensors on the newer phones have become better/more glove friendly).
My favorites are the globes with fingers uncovered, that allows fingerprints to unlock
however I miss my Galaxy Note 7 with iris unlock