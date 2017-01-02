Todoist is the best to-do app that you can get right now. It offers tons of features, as well as access across PC and mobile devices.
Best overall
Todoist: To-Do List
Of the many to-do apps that are available, Todoist easily rises to the top. It uses Material Design to deliver an intuitive and easy to navigate UI that offers plenty of options for your tasks. You can separate your lists out by project and use filters to only see the lists that you need access to in a pinch.
It also delivers a calendar that lets you see your tasks for the upcoming week, as well as a daily tab. It even delivers a profile that allows you to take a look at the tasks you have completed recently, which can help to keep you on task and track your progress towards goals. If you choose to upgrade to a premium membership, which will run you $28.99 a year, it gives you expanded access to your history, and delivers new features like the ability to tag your lists. With premium you can also access your lists across your phone, Android Wear smartwatch, and PC so that you always have access to your to-do list.
Bottom line: Between the features they deliver, and the ease of use, Todoist is easily the best app for for keeping track of everything you need to do. It's easy to use, and gives you options that let you take charge of your lists.
One more thing: Todoist Premium even gives you the ability to look back and see everything that you've gotten done, and which tasks you missed.
Why Todoist is the best
Todoist delivers a great experience that allows you to access your lists almost anywhere, and tag and filter them so that everything you need is right at your fingertips.
Being able to easily check your phone to see what you have left to do makes staying on top of everything in your busy life so much easier. Todoist will send you notifications both when a task you have listed is due, and with your task list for the day. It's a small thing, but it just makes things so much easier to deal with. Instead of having to remember to go through the app, it's right there waiting for you when you slide down your notification tray.
Part of Todoist's charm comes from how easy it is to add things to lists. Thanks to Material Design, the add button is right at the bottom of your screen. From right there you can date, tag, and filter your new list item all at once. Premium members get the option to tag people and further customize their list items as well.
Best for less
Google Keep
Google Keep is primarily a note keeping app, but it does have pretty awesome to-do features baked right into it. It should be no surprise that it's well designed, and easy to use, since it is Google's own product. This also means that you may have it installed on your phone already and not even realize it.
You can easily create new lists from the add menu at the bottom of your screen, but to edit existing lists you'll need to find them within the app. Once you've completed a task on your list you can cross it off by editing the list, and tapping that item. It will then appear with a slash through it. This makes it easy to keep an eye both on what needs to be done, and what you have already completed.
If there is a list that has priority tasks on it, you can pin it. This will ensure that you can easily find and edit the list while you are out and about. In addition to typing in items for your list you can also add media. If you have a photo for a project, you can add it to your list to make it easier to find when you need it.
Bottom line: Google Keep offers great accessibility and ease of use. While it doesn't have tons of options for your to-do lists it can get the job done, and might even be installed on your phone already.
One more thing: To set a date for lists in Google Keep, you'll need to set a reminder with a time from within the list itself.
Best for Windows users
Wunderlist: To-Do list and Tasks
Wunderlist is a great app that is built specifically for to-do lists. It allows you to easily make customized lists which can be edited with just a few taps. In addition when you create new lists, you can also add other people to the list which lets you easily collaborate on projects with colleagues.
From within each list you can set dates and reminders, add subtasks for each item in a list, and add notes or files. This allows you to really customize your to-do lists and make sure that every step is listed out for you to check at a glance. If you add any of these to an item in a list, small icons will pop up next to it from the list view. This means you can tell when there are extra items involved in a task, before you just tap it to mark it as completed.
Wunderlist also offers a premium version of the app. The premium version allows you to upload larger files to your to-do lists, assign tasks in a to-do list to a specific person, and includes unlimited subtasks on list items for $4.99 a month. Because Microsoft owns Wunderlist, it is well integrated into the company's services, including Outlook.
Bottom line: Wunderlist lets you easily build and customize to-do lists with plenty of features to make getting everything done easy. It gives you the ability to easily collaborate, break big tasks into manageable chunks, and even upload files pertinent to specific tasks.
One more thing: You can talk to your collaborators from within the app by commenting in a shared list. This makes communicating with colleagues on a project simple and self contained.
Best for speed
Any.do
Any.do is an app that aims to keep you organized through to-do lists, and delivers a beautiful experience while doing just that. You can build multiple lists, and customize each one with the tasks you need to complete. Any.do will also link up with your Google Calendar if you sign up using your Google Account, which means everything is in one place.
When you add items to a list within Any.do, you get access to a range of features that are handy no matter what you're doing. You can add subtasks to list items, move task items between lists, add reminders, add notes with media attachments, and share list items with colleagues and collaborators. All of this together lets you have real power over everything in your to-do list. Clearing items when you finish a task is easy as well. All you have to do is swipe right across your screen to strike through completed items.
There is also the option to upgrade to a premium membership. You get perks like location based notifications, allowing more attachments to your lists, customizable colors, and access to a daily planner called Any.do moments.
Bottom line: Any.do gives you access to a well designed app with plenty of lists to help keep track of every item on your to-do list. With free features like collaboration, and Google account integration it can become an organizational hub for your schedule.
One more thing: Any.do moment will give you a breakdown of your tasks for the day, and it's just one of the perks of going all in with a premium membership.
Conclusion
There are plenty of apps out there that can help keep you on track with your to-do list. Not all of them are created equal though, and this was a collection of the best to-do apps available on Android. Each one has its own pros and cons, but there is one app that rises to the top as the star. Todoist is easily the best app for getting everything on your to-do list completed.
Reader comments
Best To-Do App
The link for Any.Do goes to the wrong app.
Good catch, thanks!
Wunderlist is great except No auto sorting by date and time instead they wrote in the code for you to go and sort by date everyday very unproductive!
Also no sorting by reminder time so you have to look at your whole list to see what's next again very unproductive! I have no Idea why this is on the list.
I have to give a shout-out to GTasks. It's easy to use and integrates seamlessly with Google Tasks for my work account. It also includes a handy 1x1 widget that shows an "unread count" badge that reflects the number of tasks due or overdue today. There's also a dashclock extension that I use on my lock screen (using Chronus Dash and C Locker) that also shows the number of due/overdue tasks. The free version works great, and the premium version has some more options for recurring tasks. I've used it for years and love it. https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.dayup.gtask
I used it for years then switched to Tasks by Team Tasks (which I believe got bought off by Google, hence development ceased)... Probably gonna switch back to it soon, I miss having search (only essential thing for me that Tasks never got)...
I also need to get in the habit of not using my to-do list as my note taking app, gets so cluttered even with multiple lists etc. Gotta start using Keep or something for that. I can't fathom paying a subscription for basic to-do functionality tho...
I could maybe justify it for note taking, where i wanna dump a lot of media into research notes for a project and such, but not for a simple text list app.
Subtasks
I know people like the whole project view or the sticky note view but are there any task management apps out there that will allow you to create subtasks? I miss Slick Task. It was one of the simplest yet fully featured task management apps out. The only issue was it's compatibility with other apps.
I use Tasks Free which allows creation of multiple task lists, with subtasks under each list. Syncs with my Google account so it's always current on each device. Create a task, checkbox it when it's done, uncheck the box if you want the item back (my running shopping list for example), assign due dates and time or not, and if a date and time are assigned, tasks are sorted by same. Plus it's free.
Tasks is great, Free or not, even tho it hasn't received an update in over a year... But the lack of search functionality will probably push me to GTasks which does most of the same things, including sub nesting.
I find it interesting that Jen didn't mention anything about the Google Assistant or even Now and using your voice to add items when talking about Keep... Being able to interact with Keep with your voice is a huge bonus.
I find it really hard to justify using the Todolist app if I can't just say "OK Google, add milk, bread, and eggs to the shopping list". Especially at $30 a year for premium version!
Not a todoist Evangelist here, but a little known workaround for the $30/year is to go with Todoist Business, which offers monthly payment plans, if you want to try it out. And you can integrate Todoist with OK Google.
Exactly. It's a big benefit for Keep, especially for those planning to get Google Home. It's great on my Pixel, but I'm really looking forward to it when I'm in the kitchen after getting Home setup.
I refuse all apps the require annual fees, just not worth it, todo does not sync with Google Calendar
Right? Specially for what amounts to sync'ing a few kb of text back and forth... I could maybe justify it if someone uses one of these as a note taking app and they like to add a ton of stuff to their notes (photos, full pages, etc), there is that overlap, but for just keeping a simple list updated? Doesn't make sense.
I don't mind paying a one time fee, even > $10 for a good app. The issue with all these subscriptions is I found I was being nickel and dimed to death... $5/mo here, $20/year there, etc. Before I knew it, I had over $200 in monthly fees. It got a little ridiculous.
Todoist doesn't do push notifications without premium last I checked. Has that changed now?
You forgot to mention NirvanaHQ for the GTD die hards.
And ultimately using Evernote as a to-do list, following either the GTD method, The Secret Weapon method, or a hybrid.
Evernote has turned out to be a better to-do list than any other I've tried. I'd like to switch to NirvanaHQ but Evernote has a bit more maturity, it's hard to give up their web clipper or nested notebooks and such.
I've tried Todoist and it really sucks... The interface is so not user friendly. I love Google Keep. Free and gets the job done. Before Google keep I was using Any.do great service and it was free too.
Google Keep does the trick for me. I'm only using it for personal stuff anyway. I can share lists with the family; I can create a list on my phone or computer. It synchronizes with Google Calendar too. It's simple, and it works well!
I agree. Keep does what I need on a day-to-day basis.
I swear by Todoist; it's literally changed my life since I started using it in 2013. Well worth a premium subscription for anyone who has a lot to do and wants to make sure they're productive every day.
I used Todoist for a while but found it over complicated and the UI unintuitive. I like Google Keep. Tried Any.do but wasn't greatly impressed, maybe too minimalist. Currently using TickTick on phone, tablet, chromebook and PC and very happy with it (though not the fee structure, but I paid it anyway).
There's more powerful apps out there, but Keep is what I trust and what I use. Being free is jus icing.
Not sure why sites (read: not individuals) keep pushing todoist. Its too much for anybody to manage todos. I would like to see their free tier offer simplistic scenarios with a simple UX and then opening up more for paid users.
Must be update of an older article. Todoist is pricey and I found it a bit demanding to use efficiently.
I use Google Keep. Together with Regular Google Calendar appointments, I have good should do/to do/must do reminders and the price is right.
Not mentioned, but equally impressive with Todoist is it's integration with IFTTT and Google Home. I'm a heavy Todoist user and use Google Home to add tasks and lots of specific IFTTT applets to add things. With IFTTT for instance, if there is a new entry on a blog I read or updates to any subscriptions in YouTube it will add a task to check them out later in the evening. If I save something in Pocket, I get a task to remember to go back and read it. Also, the ability to add multiple types of reminders is great. I can get notifications on the phone, through email or when I enter a location specific to the task. You can set even the same type of reminders to go off at different times which I find also handy. If you need a powerful task program, Todoist is the best. Otherwise Google Keep combined with calendar reminders is a good alternative too.
BlackBerry Tasks... integrates with Outlook on the PC, adds tasks and reminders to calendar. Simple and reliable.