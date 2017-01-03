What are the best third-party watch bands for Samsung Gear S3?
The Samsung Gear S3 is pretty new, and hasn't been available for very long. Thankfully, there are already some great sleek and stylish, functional watch bands to replace the one that comes in the box. The Gear S3 supports standard 22mm watch bands, making it really easy to upgrade with something new.
Here are a few of the best third-party watch bands to consider once you pick up your brand new Samsung Gear S3!
ArtStyle nylon strap
Keep things simple, fun, and functional with the ArtStyle watch band made from a sturdy nylon material and a durable metal buckle! The ArtStyle nylon strap is easily adjustable and is hypoallergenic, making it the perfect band to wear if you have sensitive skin. The material is also breathable and waterproof on top of being extremely comfortable to wear day-to-day.
On top of the ArtStyle's practical design, the watch strap comes in a ton of different, bright colors, including red, blue/yellow, black, black/gray, navy blue, gray, khaki, orange, army green, black/blue, black/green/red, black/gray/blue, black/gray/orange, black/gray/green, black/red.
Rerii leather band
There's nothing more simple and stylish than a classic leather watch band, and Rerii nails it with their affordable 22mm leather band that the Samsung Gear S3! Made from a high quality and sturdy yet lightweight and soft leather, the Rerii watch band comes with an easy-to-buckle stainless steel clasp, making it the perfect day-to-day band. Unlike some other watch straps, the Rerii's design is super simple and void of all logos, so it's perfect for people who want a classic-looking smartwatch accessory.
The Rerii leather band also comes in a number of vibrant, eye-catching colors, like black, brown, coffee, black with white stitching, brown with white stitching, or coffee with white stitching.
TRUMiRR Milanese stainless steel band
The Milanese look has been a staple with traditional watch designs for decades, so incorporating the TRUMiRR Milanese stainless steel band might be the perfect fit if that's the particular style you're after. This 22mm watch band is designed with a mesh, woven, stainless steel wire, and is adjustable for a variety of wrist sizes, so you never have to be uncomfortable while sporting your Samsung Gear S3.
To attach and detach your watch band, all you need to do is release a small spring bar, minimizing annoying tools. The TRUMiRR may not come in a ton of colors, but it does come in a shiny silver or a clean, classic black design.
Barton silicone band
After garnishing its fair share of positive reviews online and coupled with an easy-release design, vibrant colors, comfortable feel, and much more, the Barton silicone band is a great option to check out while you're customizing your Samsung Gear S3. The Barton silicone watch band is designed with a textured back, making the slipping and sliding of most smooth silicone bands a thing of the past. The silicone design also makes it a great tool for working out, as you can easily remove and wash it if it starts to look dirty or stink.
To change your watch band, simply turn the band over and flip the switch — no tools are required! You can pick your Barton band from a number of vibrant colors, including black, white, turquoise, forest green, brown, gray, burgundy, yellow, navy blue, orange, peach, dark gray, and baby blue.
Ritche stainless steel watch band
The Ritche 22mm stainless steel watch band is an affordable, high quality strap that keeps your Samsung Gear S3 looking classic and clean without any clutter or useless accents of other watch bands. Unlike some other straps, the Ritche cannot be adjusted to fit individual wrists with a simple tightening system; rather, users will have to remove the links near the band's clasps in order to make the stainless steel Samsung Gear S3 accessory smaller.
To remove the Ritche, you will have to use a small tool which comes with the band. The Ritche only comes in one color, silver, but if you're looking for a watch with a similar style in a different color, then we suggest taking a peek at the Vetoo.
Your pick?
Is there a third-party watch band that you think would be perfect for the Samsung Gear S3? Drop a link in the comments with a brief description of why you like it so that others can check it out as well!
Reader comments
The Barton logo is on the inside of the strap.
Disclaimer I'm a Casio watch guy. What about a carbon fiber strap or a composite bracelet similar to my familiar casio models.
Best looking smart watch to Date. Just wish it wasn't exclusive to Samsung (and I own a samsung)
Pretty sure you can use these with any Android phone.
Yep you can any with 4.4
Posted via my gs7 edge in gold are note 5 the beast
Gear 3 us nice, but I think the Fossil Q Marshall is the best looking. And yes, I know it's all individual preference.
Will there be any watch bands that are magnetic? I have a disability and I have a hard time putting watches on.
Hi, Chris! I'll absolutely find one that's magnetic for you :)
At Strap Studio have just signed a contract with Samsung that we are from October 1st, 2016 the official partner of Samsung under license "Designed for Samsung" for replacement straps for both the Samsung Gear S2 and the new new Gear S3 watch collection. Please visit https://www.strapstudio.com for more information. It would be great if android central can also put us on the list as we are getting a great feedback from the market.
@Strap Studio - thanks for the comment. I've sent it up the line to our Admin to check.
Fossil has some nice 22mm straps. I'm using one now on my LG Urbane. Should look good on the Gear S3.
I'm using quite a few different Fossil bands with my Q Marshall
If it takes standard straps, have one made! I only paid about £35 for a very thick 22mm leather strap from steveostraps. It's made my moto 360v2 look much better.
These will look good on the S3 Classic. Not so much on the Frontier.
I like the Rerii and Barton bands, personally.
The ArtStyle one looks cool, but it also looks like it'll cover the heartrate sensor since it runs between the pins, rather than connecting to both the pins in two pieces.
good point on the nylon strap .. see here http://rover.ebay.com/rover/1/711-53200-19255-0/1?ff3=4&pub=5575095911&t... (no connection to them other than past purchases).. they have some 2 piece nylon straps (military style) that would not cover the sensor..but check whether they would be thin enough to fit between the post and watch body. Note the 2 piece nylon straps miss a key security feature of the single piece nylon strap, which if if one pin holding the watch breaks, the other will still secure the watch for long enough for you to notice. On the two piece strap, if the pin breaks, the watch falls off right away).
EDIT: I see only 24mm on their site but you could ask about 22mm (or find similar elsewhere in a 22 MM).
What about ceramic bands?
No I won't be buying any of them BECAUSE THE SELLER's AT AMAZON DON"T SHIP TO AUSTRALIA!!!!! Well Stuff the lot of you!!!
I still think the WIDE BODY straps (originally made for the first Pebble) are fantastic replacements for any standard 22mm band. I've used them on the original Pebble, the Pebble Time and the Zenwatch 2. They work great and are great quality. They are also available in a longer length. That's always a welcome find.
The HAMMER straps are nice as well, but they are silicone only. I prefer a leather band.
http://www.richardtracybrand.com/
I purchased the V-moro Black stainless steel band from Amazon.
I love the Barton watch bands! I have many colors in both the rubber and leather types for my Moto 360 2nd gen. They are high quality and easy on the wallet.