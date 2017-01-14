Which tempered glass screen protectors are best for the Moto G4?

The best protection you can get for that lovely, large, 5.5-inch Full HD screen on your Moto G4 is a tempered glass screen protector. Why, you ask? Because tempered glass is four times as strong as regular annealed glass, and therefore can protect that precious screen from getting all scratched up. Here are our top picks.

Jasinber tempered glass screen protector

The Jasinber tempered glass screen protector protects the screen of your Moto G4 without interfering with its functionality.

Measuring just 0.3mm, it is slim and compatible with most cases while its oleophobic coating repels fingerprints and makes it very easy to clean. Just a quick wipe with a soft, dry cloth will keep it sparkling.

If you're looking for a tempered glass screen protector that will fit your Moto G4 perfectly, work with most cases, and protect it from scratches without interfering with its function, then the Jasinber tempered screen protector may be the one for you.

OMOTON tempered glass screen protector

The OMOTON tempered glass screen protector comes with a lifetime warranty and is easy to install.

It is hydrophobic and oleophobic, which means that in repels water and oil — drops of water will bead on its surface and fingerprints will slough away. Simply wipe it with a dry, soft cloth to keep it looking pristine.

Designed for the Moto G4, it covers the flat surface of the screen completely and does not interfere with its functionality.

If you're looking for a perfect-fitting tempered glass screen protector with a lifetime warranty that's easy to install and easy to clean, give the OMOTON tempered glass screen protector a try.

SPARIN tempered glass screen protector

At just 0.26mm thick, you'll swear that your Moto G4's screen is naked while wearing the SPARIN tempered glass screen protector.

Coming with a lifetime warranty, the SPARIN tempered glass screen protector is easy to install and will protect your nice 5.5-inch display from scratches, fingerprints, and water marks.

Made for the Moto G4, it will fit your phone's screen perfectly and will not interfere with its touch sensitivity.

If you're looking for a thin tempered glass screen protector that's covered with a lifetime warranty, the SPARIN tempered glass screen projector is the one for you.

Yootech tempered glass screen protector

The Yootech tempered glass screen protector is just 0.26mm thick and features rounded edges which help it fit better on the Moto G4. It doesn't interfere with your screen's touch sensitivity, either.

Coming with a lifetime warranty, the Yootech screen protector covers the flat part of the screen and protects from scratches while also repelling fingerprints and other oily residue. If it does get smudged, all you need to do is wipe it with a soft, dry cloth.

If you're looking for a screen protector that will keep your display looking in top shape, and that comes with a lifetime warranty, then give the Yootech tempered glass screen protector a look.

PLESON tempered glass screen protector

Another one with rounded edges is the PLESON tempered glass screen protector.

It has an oleophobic, hydrophobic, and electro-coated surface that prevents not only fingerprints and water marks, but also repels dust particles.

It's also thin at 0.26mm, so you'll hardly know it's on your Moto G4. It comes with a lifetime warranty as well.

If you're looking for screen protector that doesn't attract dust particles and has a lifetime warranty, then the PLESON tempered glass screen protector is the one you want.

