The best phone options available through T-Mobile.

Whether you're a long-time T-Mobile subscriber looking to upgrade your phone or you're switching and want to find out what's available at a glance, we're here to help.

We've broken down the best devices available to buy through T-Mobile. Check out our reviews to learn more about each of these and if you're ready to take the plunge, we've included links to buy directly from T-Mobile.

Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge

Samsung really delivered with this year's flagship devices, the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge. They brought back great features, like expandable memory via microSD and a bigger battery, and improved on the sleek, one-piece design of the Galaxy S6. Plus, they're both water and dust-resistant.

These devices are beautiful, featuring a stunning QHD Super AMOLED display, protected by Gorilla Glass on the front and back. Both the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge take amazing photos, even in low-light conditions, and include must-have features like Samsung Pay and wireless charging. Oh, and they're also VR-ready with the Samsung Gear VR.

The Galaxy S7 edge features the curved screen edge and a slightly beefier battery.

The 32GB Galaxy S7 is available via T-Mobile in Black Onyx or Gold Platinum, while the 32GB Galaxy S7 edge is also available in shimmering Silver Titanium.

Check out our Galaxy S7 review and Galaxy S7 edge review for more.

See at T-Mobile

LG V20

The LG V20 is a big phone with some powerful specs, but at the end of the day it's one of the best options on T-Mobile for someone looking to replace the now-defunct Galaxy Note 7. With a pair of excellent rear cameras, a big, beautiful 5.7-inch screen (with a second display for things like notifications and quick shortcuts), the V20 is LG's best phone yet.

Moreover, it runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, and LG has done a fine job ensuring that the device has all the features you'd expect from Google's flagships, plus a bit of extra flair in the form of awesome camera features and more.

The V20 is available from T-Mobile in Titan grey, and comes VoLTE ready out of the box.

See at T-Mobile