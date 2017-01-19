Spotify is the best streaming music app that you can download for Android. With an impressively large catalog, radio stations, playlists and the ability to listen to a single song or a full album, it offers the best listening experience no matter what you are looking for.
Best overall
Spotify Music
Spotify Music pulls to the head of the pack with its huge collection of music and the wide variety of features that it employs. The biggest perk is the wide variety of ways that you can find new music while exploring the app. You've got genre and mood stations that are great if you're throwing a party and want to turn on music to play for a while. It's also easy to build playlists or listen to an entire album from beginning to end. With the emphasis on social connection, you can even share your music to your favorite social network, or browse the music that your friends are listening to.
Bottom line: Spotify Music delivers an awesome experience, with all tons of features to make listening to music fun and easy.
One more thing: Spotify has Chromecast support, which means that you cast your music to make sure everyone can hear what is going on.
Why Spotify Music is the best
A massive catalog and emphasis on social connection, and great features to make your listening experiences amazing.
Having an adaptable music service that gets me access to whatever I want to listen to is kind of a big deal for me. I still have over 50GB of music saved on my PC. Spotify manages to win out through the sheer size of its music catalog — updated regularly —and the number of features it delivers.
You get all of the features that various different services offer in one place. Whether you like to find new music, have great playlists for parties, listen to entire albums, or have something great to work out to, Spotify has you covered. It's constantly evolving the way that you find and experience music, and even brings a social aspect in by letting you browse the music of people you are friends with.
Sarah Mitroff of CNET calls Spotify "The King of streaming music":
"On the surface, Spotify is just another app that lets you play millions of songs you don't own for a monthly fee. But look deeper and you see a constantly evolving service that seeks to reinvent how we find and play music."
To get access to everything Spotify has to offer you will need to pony up for a $9.99 monthly subscription. The price tag is well worth it though. You'll remove ads, get unlimited skips, and be able to download your playlists to listen to them even when you aren't connected to the internet. In a nutshell, it's well worth the extra money for the access to the full toolbox of features. There is also the ability to set up a family account which can hold 6 individual accounts for just $14.99 a month.
Best Free
Pandora Radio
If you're looking for the best option for streaming music on a budget, then you need look no further then Pandora Radio. Pandora was one of the first streaming music platforms, and it's still popular for a good reason. You can create a station for a song or artist and then you'll get music that is related. By liking or disliking the music that plays you can curate stations so that you only hear the music that you enjoy.
Pandora Radio includes not only music, but also some audio you might not expect like Epic Rap Battles from YouTube and stand-up comedy sets. On top of creating and curating stations you can also browse stations by genre or mood. As you like music you'll also get access to Thumbprint radio, a station filled with only the songs that you have liked on other stations.
While you are limited to a specific number of song skips with the free version of Pandora, once you have curated your stations this shouldn't be a real issue. You can have as many stations as you like, and it's easy to add variety to an existing station if you want to hear something new.
Bottom line: Pandora offers a massive collection of music that you can explore by browsing pre-made stations, or by creating and curating your own music stations.
One more thing: While you are limited to the number of songs you can skip, you can go around this by just switching stations.
Best for Podcasts
Google Play Music
Google Play Music has an impressive catalog when it comes to music, and may actually come installed when you get a new phone. While it does many things very well, (especially since Songza was added to the mix) Google Play Music really shines for those of you that also enjoy listening to podcasts. From Nightvale to The Joe Rogan Experience, Google Play Music has a full section available for podcasts built in. This means that you can search by charts, category, or by specifically looking up your favorite podcast. You can easily add podcasts to a favorite list to make them easy to find again. You're also able to manage your subscribed podcasts by auto downloading or receiving notifications about new episodes, as well as choosing the order that episodes are displayed in.
Bottom line: Google Play Music's gigantic collection extends out to dozens of podcasts for you to enjoy. With features that let you customize your listening experience.
One more thing: When you find an awesome new podcast, it's easy to share with friends on social media right from the podcast page.
Best for Audiophiles
Tidal
In terms of streaming music services, Tidal is still one of the younger players on the block. Don't let that trick you, though. On top of their catalog of exclusive music like Beyonce's Lemonade, or Prince's full album list, they are also hands-down the absolute best experience for audiophiles.
Tidal delivers high fidelity sound on both its songs and its music videos. While they don't have quite as large of a catalog as some other services, the 40 million tracks that they do have are top notch in quality. Tidal also boasts a ton of great music that is exclusive to the service.
Bottom line: Tidal offers a great selection of music, makes it easy to find new favorites, and best of delivers a superior listening experience with High Fidelity audio.
One more thing: It's easy to find great new music with the curated recommendations of albums and playlists.
Best for Playlists
Apple Music
Apple Music might not sound like it should belong on an Android phone, and that's where you would be so very, very, wrong. Apple Music has a solid collection of music with 30 million tracks, but it's their playlists that should get you intrigued. Building personal playlists can be fun, but there are times you just want to find awesome music with as little work as possible.
Apple Music brings you thousands of different playlists that have been curated for pretty much every genre or activity on the planet. As you find and listen to music, you'll also get special playlist recommendations that can help you to discover entirely new music.
Bottom line: Apple Music delivers a superior experience when it comes to playlists. You can easily find great playlists by searching, or delve into your recommendations to find the best new music you've never heard of.
One more thing: In order to access those awesome playlists, you will need to pony up for a monthly subscription.
Reader comments
Best Streaming Music App for Android
Dash Radio
It's real radio, curated by human beings and not an algorithm. It's also free.
I switched from Spotify because it wouldn't let me add music I owned to playlists if Spotify didn't have rights to stream it on my phone or tablet. I moved to Google music and it flawlessly adds these songs for me. If this feature was available on Spotify I would have stayed.
Have been a big fan of Slacker Radio, too. I subscribe to two - Spotify and Slacker. Slacker's controls are top notch - ability to easily ban an artist or a song, skip songs, make favorites, and they have a huge choice of pre-programmed stations. Pandora is ok, but I always got really odd tunes thrown in with whatever it was I wanted to listen to, which was always frustrating. That, and the inability to ban an artist or easily ban a song - that's the biggest advantage of Slacker.
Slacker really doesn't get enough praise. It's really a great streaming service. I tried Spotify and i just don't get the appeal. Slacker has countdowns, special DJ'd content. I love it!
If you have young kids in the house, only use Spotify if you only list to playlist that you generate. Playlist generated by others or by Spotify are very likely to have explicit lyrics and there is no way to have the service automatically skip the explicit songs.
one benefit of Google Play Music is you can check an option to block explicit songs, which I was surprised I didn't see on Spotify
Holy smokes another non updated 3 year old story. Seriously AC is really getting bad at just throwing out content. At least say the article has been updated.
It has been updated.
Not sure why Slacker never gets any love. Have been using for about 5 years and its always my go to. You can listen on demand, excellent controls to fine tune stations, get news and sports updates, and stream to chromecast. I sometimes go to google music for a change of pace. The only thing slacker is missing is a family plan.
yup, if Slacker had a family plan I would be back on it
For electronic music DI radio is the best
Google play music kills it, the best of iTunes, Pandora and Spotify all in one, is got everything I need in one place, and I can dip in and out and a great fallback free service (although I just signed up for two years for halkf price)
TuneIn is $9.99 not $3.99
I like Google Play Music the best, especially since a subscription includes ad-free YouTube.
Posted via the Android Central App
Did Google Play Music get the ability to follow artists and get notifications when new or catalog music comes onto the service yet?
Rdio nailed this. Spotify's notifications are **** (but thank god for app.swarm.fm).
Yes but I don't think you can pick and choose which artist. Google notifies me when an artist I listen to adds new music.
I followed the TuneIn link to the so-called one time payment of $3.99 and it showed $9.99. Is that a typo on your end or did it just jump up $6?
Posted via LG G4
I use Google Play Music All Access for general music listening and I love it. I love that it caches music while it's streaming so my data doesn't get eaten up. I am definitely a huge fan and I think it's definitely worth the money.
I also occasionally use iHeartRadio for listening to local radio stations on my phone since the only place I have an AM or FM radio is my car.
Posted via the Android Central App
I am currently living in Saudi Arabia and I think Google Play Music here doesn't work its just works as a player if you have songs stored in your device. I am an android user now switched from Apple but up to now still I cant find a good application where I can buy and play songs like an iTunes
does anyone here can help me and give suggestion
If Google Play doesn't have a music section in its store, you might try Amazon or iTunes. The digital music stores vary greatly by country because of the disparity in their music laws.
I just signed up yesterday for Tidal (wanted to listen to the new Kanye album and it's still exclusive there). Curious to see if it ever will get traction. I like the app though!
I'd put the Xiaalive pro app on here as well for being an excellemt streaming internet radio access app. Comes with an equalizer as well. Only downside is it's yet to have support for Chromecast audio.
Posted via the Android Central App
Does anyone know how to replicate the effect of the Bass Booster feature vanilla Android has for it's equaliser? BlackBerry seem to have turned it off on the Priv and I really want to know how it would sound with it on.
Also I really like the Sony sound suite they provide on all their Android toys. I'd really like that on my Priv.
Posted via the Android Central App
You can get deezer through cricket wireless for $6 in the USA
Posted via the Android Central App
Love and use GPM faithfully, but I wish the Android app would display the time remaining in the track being played.
Spotify ftw!
Posted via LG G4
Slacker is a sleeper. I've been using it for years. I love it. Tried Spotify, but don't like have to search for playlists. Slacker, type an artist, song, or theme and you're set. I dig their countdowns too.
Slacker is my go to, with spotify as my change of pace. Love Slacker, been using them for years.
Posted via Android Central App
I used Spotify until I got my Amazon Prime membership. Then it was a no-brainer to use their streaming service.
Posted via the AC App on my Nexus 6P
If's great until you realize that Amazon's catalog is only a fraction of Spotify's.
Big Difference on Mobile but I'm using the LG V10 with the Sabre Dec and amp built in. You will notice a difference with any phone Lossless is 3 times the bitrate.
pagauge0
I see. I'm currently using a m9 so my dac isn't what the v10 dac is but it's definitely above average
Posted via the Android Central App
I've been using Slacker Radio for over 5 years, I've used Google Play Music on a free trial but didn't like the play lists much. Slacker does it for me, and with support for Google Cast and Android Auto, that keeps me covered wherever I may be.
Posted via the Android Central App
I use Spotify because it's on my phone plan, but even if it wasn't I would be using it. Reasons: excellent cross compatibility across my various Android, Apple and Windows devices (Mostly Android), and their Windows application is excellent, as well as the social aspect, which is quite cool.
Posted via the Android Central App
What? No Apple Music? LOL
Posted via my glorious Nexus 6P
You laugh, but it's actually pretty decent, even on Android. It works better for the way I listen to music than GPM, Tidal, or Spotify do. Plus, I can listen offline on my laptop, which is a big deal for me because my campus Wi-Fi isn't that reliable.
Posted via the Android Central App
I still don't see why anyone would bother with Pandora anymore. GPM and Spotify will function just like Pandora with the ability to make your own playlists
Posted via the Android Central App
Honestly, I've heard some Pandora curated playlists and they are legit.
I don't do them (I use GPM) but I hear ya.
Posted via the Android Central App
I mainly use Slacker, but when the mood strikes, I'll listen to Radio Tunes for classical music or Jazz Radio for jazz, if that one wasn't obvious enough.
Posted via the Android Central App
TIDAL is the best. I've had them all and still have GPM. Nothing comes close to the sound. Lossless is king.
pagauge0
Do you notice the difference on mobile?
If so, what phone are you using?
Posted via the Android Central App
I have switched between Spotify and Rdio over the past 5 years or so, but had to switch to Spotify for good when Rdio shut down.
Google Music, Slacker and iHeartRadio for me.
Posted via the Android Central App
I'm going to vote for AMAZON Music Prime Music... I love their Stations... I regularly listen to Foo Fighters playlist at the gym, it's not all music from that artist, but a lot of different groups that are similar... I like the variety and would definitely recommend it.
Agree, a good service included in Prime but biggest drawback for me is not being able to cast to my audio Chromecast
Posted via the Android Central App
Find these services massively overpriced. I'm happy listening to own music so stick to my Play Cloud uploads.
Also disappointed with the lack of Chromecast support without premium offerings. Makes no sense to me.
I am a grumpy old man though.
Posted via the Android Central App
Jango music app is WAY BETTER!
Posted via the Android Central App
there is onther one witch i love
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tyolar.inc.usic
simple light and best of all it'es free :)
Nice post. You cover all the giants app for Music Streaming. I always use spotify or pandora. But if i talked about the new music streaming app then I found a new one- muzibit. It is not only just music streaming app, you can also share music, get music news etc.
There is a great site called Music.163.com, where you can download and stream music for free without creating an account. They also have an Android and iOS App.
A small tutorial about it can be found here:
https://youtu.be/dqbSpL-af3c
Musica https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.itconnect.inc.musica
gives you access to millions of songs across your mobile devices for free. Listen to all your playlists, discover new music, or simply sit back and dig into your favourite artist’s entire back catalogue. And with Musica launching in 20 new markets today, it’s never been easier for more people across the world to discover and play more great music.
Available to all today – Musica new free mobile experience lets you shuffle play
*)Your music: Listen to all the playlists you’ve created. Musica lets you discover new music, save and shuffle.
*)Your favourite artists: Want to listen to a certain artist? Just hit shuffle play, sit back and listen to their entire catalogue. Don’t settle for something similar. Don’t settle for just one track from the artist you want to hear every 20 minutes.
*)Discover great new playlists: Going for a jog or to the gym? We’ve got the playlist to help you go the extra mile. We know you just want the perfect music for a specific moment in time – and we’ve got you covered. There’s something for every mood, genre or moment
We also know how much our users love to use their tablets for music at home. Unlike mobile devices, it turns out that tablets are becoming the new desktops. Tablets are where people lean in, search and build playlists.
So, starting today, Android tablet users can enjoy the same great free Musica experience that they’ve grown to love on their computer. Any song or album, on-demand at your fingertips.
“Today we’re giving people one of the the best free music experience in the history of the smartphone and the tablet,” said badre zouiri, CEO & Founder at Musica. “Whether you’re going to the gym, or having a party with friends. Just sit back and let Musica serve you great music for every moment of your life.”
Musica offer the ultimate listening experience with on-demand and no restrictions on viewing your location or time.
Musica is available to Android users right now, and can be downloaded in Google Play store.
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.itconnect.inc.musica
Did we mention it’s free?
It's great we have a number of streaming options. I have not decided which service I will sign up with yet, I have only recently started to look into using these services. I've resisted them for a long time, but they make sense to hear different music from what I usually listen to without spending a lot of money
I have enjoyed using Google Music as a free user, uploading my own songs and using the service that way, but I really don't enjoy their current user interface, even as I have seen it improve slightly over the months with updates. They way it is now, I find it overwhelming to scroll through my collection of albums on there, they need to have an option to put albums and artists in a list format. The only part I like is the "Listen Now" section, which displays most recently uploaded or played stuff, and it's easy to make a new playlist. Another thing I don't like is they hide the downloaded files in a hidden directory that can't be accessed by any other app, which it didn't do at first, only with later updates. I'm sure other streaming apps do that , but with google music I uploaded my own files, and they shouldn't need to be hidden.
I am also trying out Rdio and Spotify for the moment. I never got into the pandora or slacker type 'radio' stations (but I have the tune-in app for streaming stations), or even playlists in general. I really like the doubletwist player for their user interface, but only plays songs manually uploaded to the device (though it used to recognize files from google music, until google changed their app).
Here the new Android Radio Tuner, WWTuner: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.WWTuner
Check out Qello Concerts - a free app for android, ios and windows, that let you enter the world's largest music database http://qello.com/myq/get_app
what about https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.itconnect.inc.musica
Musica unlimited free music ;
the music listening service is free. There are no restrictions on viewing your location or time.
you do not even need to sign in to listen to your music unlimited !
also Musica offer the same services as (spoty,Deezer...) .
I am a fan of songza - I really like it but slacker radio was something new for me. Will make sure to check it out for sure. There's another awesome app for chatting I came across lately - its called Photo4Tune and is a great app which is absolutely free to use always. You can download it for free for android via google store or here's the link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.photo4tune.navigator&h...
I think Spotify is best. You can create your own playlists and you can even download music for offline listening if you prefer. It is easy to use, plus I like the dark design. I recommend Spotify if you want one of the best streaming service for music !
You left out Rdio, yo.
The soma.fm app is a one-time cost for a great service.
Good suggestions, except for Songza, which is trash.
I used to use TuneIn Pro, but I wasn't happy with what they've done to the interface when they redesigned it. I've since switched over to XiiaLive. I think it works just about as well as TuneIn, and I actually like the interface even more than the old TuneIn interface. 2 other big pluses: flip between favorites using "forward" and "reverse" buttons, and access to Clear Channel stations - no longer need iHeartRadio app either. It's not perfect, but definitely not bad.
I went with premium Spotify after Mog shut down mainly because I am a Led Zepplin fan and only Spotify has them.
Posted via Android Central App
I came across TuneIn looking for a local radio station. Great mix of local and online streaming station that makes the work day go by quicker
Spotify, of course ;)
Are there 3rd party music apps that can tap into the Google Play Music All Access service? I have GPMAA service, but am not a big fan of the Google Play Music App--seems very buggy to me.
I currently pay for Slacker, GPMAA, and Spotify. I find myself using Slacker for the downloadable stations while traveling. Their stations almost always fit my moods perfectly. I may however revert to the free edition because I haven't been traveling as often as I used to. I use GPMAA for myself, but I wished it had a bit of a facelift. I will be keeping it as I really enjoy the service. I use Spotify probably the most. My wife also shares my subscription as she uses it even more than I. I want to use GPMAA more, but it hasn't been as quick as Spotify.
I've used about every app out there for music, XiiaLive rules for radio streaming (shoutcast) and Google Music at the introductory price lock is something I'll never regret. My life is all about music, has been for over 40 years, my collection is diverse. Everything I own that cannot be found on Google Music is uploaded to GM, a big bonus. The only thing that would make GM better is a darker theme and a "shuffle my collection" from the home screen. A quick EQ setting and the ability to play just the tunes that are stored on my device (when outside a internet connection) would be nice too, but having the PowerAmp app is a must as well.
I also use XiiaLive frequently. I wished they had the ability to record streams like TuneIn Radio Pro!
If you made me pick one and only one streaming service, I'll go Pandora every day. My personal collection is enough if you're going to make me pick exactly what I want to listen to (that's why it's in my collection!).
Sick of apps not being available in my country. This is England ffs not some 3rd world country
Posted from my 2013 nexus 7, yeah baby!
Holy pagination! Horrible design decision AC.
But to answer the question: Gmusic
I've pretty much used or tried all of these, but Slacker is my go-to choice. Back in 2009, I bought two Slacker G2 mp3 players that download my Slacker stations to the G2s. I keep one permanently in my car, and the other hooked up to my whole home stereo system. The G2s refresh the stations automatically via wifi, and there are no ads (other than an occasional "You're listening to 80s, 90s and Today on Slacker Radio") I'm really lucky both have lasted for over 5 years, and allowed me to cancel SiriusXM.
As far as curated stations, I prefer Slacker to Pandora, cause the music Slacker plays just seems more" right".
Spotify user as well, especially with the student discount. Wish that Google would do the same though..
Are there any music streaming apps that are free without the monthly fee?
Posted via Android Central App
You forgot Beats Music. The app is pretty good IMO.
Posted via Android Central App
What are you all streaming? Personal files (video/music) and/or radio?
For Internet radio, I use Xiialive (best shoutcast alternative!)
For House and Electronic music, I use Digitally Imported app! BEST APP EVER!!!
For commercial/local radio, I use either Tune-In or iHeart Radio.
Pandora for anything else. Songza have tried. Spotify I need to try out.
I don't use cloud service due to the fact that I don't want to depend on it to hear music or watch an HD video. This would suck since I spend a lot of time underground in the train stations here in NYC. This is why I prefer big sd card storage size! :)
Used to use songza a lot. Maybe I'll get back into that. 4 bucks a month for a premium songza seems a bit much for what you get however. And 4.99 a month for premium Pandora seems a bit much too, for what you get. Been using Spotify cause you can just add any song you want to any playlist and then shuffle it for free. That's all I need!
Posted via Android Central App
Spotify for me, Rdio and SoundHound are also worth a mention I think.
Rdio supports Chromecast and works pretty much as a Motorola Stream?
SoundHound has music recognition that meets higher standards than Google Now.
Edit: Deezer is also a good choice
Google Play All Access is fantastic. I'm always on it. Don't need radio anymore.
Posted via Android Central App
Even though it's new, I'm gonna stay with Amazon since I already have a Prime account with them :)
Oh and Songza is very slow and won't connect after about an hour of streaming. Driving and having this on is a pain in the ash cause it basically gives gives the spinning wheel... Very frustrating
I am so surprised that Rhapsody was not mentioned. They have been around the longest, and it is great to be able to down load albums to my device to listen to in the car when coverage is low. Great service.
Google Play Music is my favorite.
I use Beats and sirusXM. Using 10minutemail.com every time the trial ends I put in a new throwaway email. Also Tunein is the best for local talk radio
Posted via Android Central App
I like Amazon's new Prime music streaming; I can select artists/albums/individual tracks to listen to rather than 'curated' playlists I have no control over. Once they get more selection and labels on-board I think it'll really take off.
Well, I really like to use SirusXM but their app is awful. Like just truly bad. If you'd like to write an app review sometime you could spotlight their app and maybe some media attention would get an update that it deserves.
I found this article to be relatively uninformative, with information anyone could get just by reading the summary box on each service's website or app description. No comparison done by the author, really. i was expecting some analysis and perhaps a head to head chart with services and features. Instead, I get (basically) 8 paragraphs, over 8 pages. really? Lousy article and horrible presentation.
I agree. I think I've read more info in the comments than in the actual article. I use and love Spotify, but am always looking to see if there is something with better features.
Spotify! Works great for me. Even if you are cheap and using only free version.. :-)))
I use Pandora regularly but find the ads seem to be more intrusive every day. Songza is awesome, as is Slacker, and I'd love to try GPMAA but I've no money to spend on it. Rhapsody was my absolute favorite for a long time too.
Posted via Android Central App
I currently use Spotify, but after reading this ill give Pandora, Songza, and TuneIn Radio a try.
Posted via Android Central App
Spotify & Google music is all I need
IHeart's latest update has brought a few good changes. Liked Milk Music a lot, but only for Samsung devices. TuneIn has gone completely to the left with its latest updates.
I use Tune In Plus (paid version) and iheart Radio for my listening pleasure.
And of course Pandora. I find these suit me better. I am not all that interested in what music my friends are listening to.
Posted via Android Central App
You have to add Amazon Music. I have been using it every day since release and it really is a good service right out of the gate. Especially if you like older music from the 80's and 90's.
All Access here. Love it for the most part. Just wish the "feeling lucky" button was more varied.
I think I've used about every one of those services. I keep coming back to Rhapsody.. I love it. It works on all platforms and I can get my music from anywhere. I don't mind paying 9.99 a month.
What about Beats Music?... I've used Spotify, Play Music, and Pandora in the past. I was a big fan of Play Music and it's still a favorite, but the cost of using that for multiple members of my family adds up. Then I tried Beats for free for 3 months and I'm hooked. Plus it's only $15 a month for my whole family on AT&T. You can't beat that price, for that functionality! Until Play Music or Spotify can match that, I will stick with Beats.
Posted via Android Central App
I totally agree with all of that. Except I just can't stand the beats music app. The family deal with att is one of the best, however.
Posted via Android Central App
Tried the "free" beats trial, they billed me three days into it. Cancelled and went with Spotify.
Posted via Android Central App
No one ever puts the SiriusXM app on these lists. Its great. The customization & options are really nice. Not to mention all the non music channels. Between SiriusXM & Google Play Music I'm covered!
Posted via Android Central App from my Ebony backed Moto X
Much as I love SXM, they are really freakin' expensive. And the last time I used their app it was absolutely horrible, no idea how it's changed in the past 8 months I haven't used it though.
Posted via Android Central App
Spotify and Slacker are my two go-to streaming apps. Slacker has the best genre stations and the easy ability to ban a song or an artist. Spotify has the best selection of artists and albums and the ability to make and share playlists. I use this at work a lot and lately will search for live/concert albums and listen to a whole show, which is cool while I'm trapped in my cubicle. Pandora is the best for an artist-themed station, but even then, I've found it doing some crazy things. I use Songza occassionally, but the one thing about that is the playlists are fixed and don't change. And I don't do terrestrial radio anymore. I'd rather pay a small price to kill the ads and have total control.
I know it is still new, but Prime Music should have had a mention in this article.
If you are already an Amazon Prime customer, the new Prime Music is a pretty sweet deal. If you have been buying your digital music from them for a while, it makes a great mashup between that already purchased content and stuff you have not yet purchased but now have access to listen to by streaming.
The app itself does need some maturing yet, but I'm certain it will get there.
Like all things streaming though, unless you have an old grandfathered unlimited data allowance, beware your data limits.
Amazon has no contract with Universal which completely destroys it for me. Check out the roster of who you are missing here http://www.universalmusic.com/company.
I use Xbox Music, mostly because I came over to Android from Windows Phone and because it's available in Canada unlike many of the others.
It has it's flaws but, generally, I like it.
Radio spotify
Personal collection Google, who else lets you store 20,000 songs with free access?
+1
They up'd that to 50,000 songs some time back...
But like you said an unbeatable option!
No mention of beats new streaming app?
Posted via Android Central App
I'm using Spotify. It has always worked and I don't see any reason for switching. Everyone I know use it as well so it's easy to share songs and playlists.
Google Play Music is an awesome service with a bad app. Google needs to hire someone who knows about shuffle algorithms.
I am currently using beats...mainly due to the family subscription pricing through at&t. It started out pretty rough but after a buttload of updates it is working great (finally got landscape mode too). I was using Google play all access before which was great but don't need to pay for more than one subscription.
If you like electronic music I highly recommend digitally imported...its my app of choice for music at the gym.
Posted via Android Central App
i prefer to use 8tracks
you can choose playlists, searching by tag or name or genre or even artist. the playlists are made by other people, and they are usually pretty good. :)
Sent from my Nexus 4
p.s. and this costs nothing
Rhapsody for music Pocket Casts for my podcasts.
GPM All Access is my player of choice, but I'm also using Songza and Rdio. I have used Pandora, iHeart, and Slacker, but I keep going back to GPAA. The only one that I have not used is Spotify.
Posted via Android Central App
Avicii by Avicii for Avicii from Avicii
First a precursor...
At&t and Verizon are the biggest US providers. I'm going to guess they hold a good 70+ % of the market. Neither of these two providers offer unlimited data. Thus, how does every Android (or mobile) review consistently ignore the stream rate? Doesn't the ability to listen to more than 30 minutes of radio a day make a feature?
That said, I used to use tunein (bitrate varies by channel) and Pandora (64kbps).
Unfortunately, Pandora has a more limited selection of music I like (and a knack for replying the same 20 songs, despite their larger selection). Tunein just redesigned their app to be Facebook music, and tried to sneak in some permissions to steal and sell your data . Thus, I'm at a loss for good options.
Several of these options allow you to download the music on to your device. I know Spotify does, and you can choose to download higher quality files than you would get from streaming. You just have to go back "online" within the 29 day window. I downloaded my favorite playlists while connected through wifi, and then turn on the offline mode. No data usage that way. :)
Thanks. I might look into this. As I said at the end, I'm kinda without a good option right now. :-)
Google Play allows this as well. I use it all the time so that I can listen to music and podcasts while flying. It also allows you to select the bitrate quality for streaming.
With Spotify you can have offline playlists so you don't use your dataplan. Don't know how it is with the other services...
Most of these apps default to a "low" variable bitrate stream while using mobile data (64-128 kbps). Then, premium/subscribers can increase the bitrate if they so desire, and they are warned accordingly that doing so will greatly increase data usage.
Also, most people with AT&T and Verizon actively seek out wifi whenever possible, and pin or download most-used playlists to their devices, mitigating the effect of high streaming usage.
Thanks. I'll have to check some of their lower rates... I'm without a good option right now, one of these could be a good alternative. :-)
There are still a lot of us on verizon with unlimited, and most of the reviewers on sites like this get their phones off contract so it's easy to overlook. I think about it sometimes, but all three of my verizon phones are unlimited so I know it's easy to forget about caps. But like several have said, there are pre download and save yo device options.
Amazon isn't the best, but I have prime and I've really been enjoying it.
Has anybody spent much time with Amazon's Prime music service yet? I played around with it for a bit yesterday, and the search seemed to be poorly implemented, and a lot of the music I searched for was only available for purchase rather than instant streaming.
Yea I pretty much had the same experience. I'm hoping for a change soon though.
Posted via Android Central App
They don't have a contract with Universal Music and they don't have an android app which kills the service.
They do have an Android app. It was just released last week: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.amazon.mp3
Is there an option to download music to SD card instead of phone memory? Couldn't find it. Dealbreaker.
Didn't know about the app but no contract with Universal is the real killer. See who you are missing http://www.universalmusic.com/company
Don't get me wrong, if I had Prime I would be happy to get the limited service. It's just not enough to turn me or most anyone else on to Prime.
I bounce back and forth between GPMAA and Amazon Prime Music just for a change in place. I like the former better but the latter is a nice "free" add-on to my Prime subscription. I'm pretty sure the Android app has been around for a lot longer than a week!
Posted via Turbo
You're replying to a year-old comment. :)
This post gets updated every so often, but the comments never go away.
That's hilarious. I didn't even notice!
Posted via Turbo
I've done it myself a few times. I'm pretty sure I said something pretty condescending to someone once, too. Whoops.
Spotify! FTW
Posted via a sexy Nexus 5
Been a fan of Spotify for the social aspects. Would love to use Google Play Music though.
Google Music All Access is my app and service of choice. I signed up early enough that I pay 7.99 a month for it. I came from Napster/Rhapsody, and Google's service is better by far. I honestly never use the radio stations (never have, which is why services like Pandora and iHeartRadio don't appeal to me) -- I make my own playlists and sync them across all devices. I did try Spotify, but when I wanted to switch to them, they were a Facebook only login, so they lost me there -- Google beat them to the punch in offering the kind of service I wanted, so I went with Google.
Malfoy -- Google Music has offline access to any music you store on your device, but for offline access to music you don't own, you have to pin playlists or radio stations to each device separately.
I use TuneIn. For the price for the pro version you cannot beat it.
Posted via Android Central App
I second that. I do have Spotify Premium, but there's stations on TuneIn Pro that I can't get elsewhere, which is a plus...
On My Note 4
I listen to TuneIn every night. Mostly old radio dramas. Mostly Roswell Radio.
Posted via Android Central App
Tunein is definitely my choice as a radio app. I love being able to record my morning show and listen to it throughout the day as I have time.
I have use them all, Spotify is my current choice.
I love my Spotify, totally free to listen to anything on my computer and it does a great job of choosing songs I like when using the free service on the app. I also love how easy it is to find and listen to other people's playlists.
Posted via Android Central App
Posted via Android Central App
There is that option to see download progress. settings > View download queue. The more you use the app and like songs, the better the radio gets.
Cool, thanks!
This navigation decision is he 2nd biggest offender since the "gallery".
Please give us an option to "View as one page".
Now that is off my choice: Spotify for me. Wanted to give Google music a try but I need offline mode across all devices as I'm overseas in a place where internet is abysmal more than it's not.
i second your opinion on the navigation. One of the reasons that AC has been so good is that it packs a lot of info on one page and doesn't just want pageviews for ad revenue.
As long as you're only using devices and not a computer, GPAA can do offline to all your devices.
Posted via Android Central App
You can download music to any of your devices with Google Play Music. And I agree about the navigation.
I third your opinion on the navigation. It was OK when there was a "One Page" button, but now that that's gone, so am I.
I want to apologize first for my ignorance but what is this one page button? I love GPAAM by the way!
You used to not have to click through to the next page to see the next part of the article. I love Bleacher Report but also hate it for this same reason. I often skip much of the article because of the navigation and now I'm doing it here also. Bring back single pages!!!!
Wait... is this just for the web version? On the app I'm scrolling down thru the entire article without any "page buttons"... what an I missing?
Posted via Turbo
I was thinking the same. All on one page for me too with the app.
Posted via the Android Central App
I'm as confused as you. I've been here since September, and I've never had to scroll through pages.
Posted via the Android Central App
Just an FYI, these comments and article are a YEAR old, they just update articles sometimes and don't write new ones.
2* years old
Posted via the Android Central App
I read about Slacker radio only, as I refuse to navigate all those pages.
Guys....Android Central is good, but not so good as for tolerating this pagination nonsense. I can get Android news in places that are about as good, but don't force me to paginate. It's your decision.
I fourth this. Especially the last click for two sentences on what I think on "page 8". This could have easily been a single page or just as easily given us a view as one page option. I've seen way more content displayed beautifully on one page that was more elegantly delivered than this obvious click for ads stunt. I stopped using sites that got greedy for clicks like this, it is unnecessary and just flat out greedy. What the h@// happened to this site, on my ipad 1/3 of the screen is content and 2/3 of the page is ads. There are more ads in your face than on some of the "darker" places on the internet.
Totally agree. I can't stand these changes. It's actually a pain to visit the site now. As I've said many times before, I love the "content". I much prefer substance over style.
Totally agree, the header was OK, nut in my opinion is just eye candy and added no substance. The other issues with click throughs, pop overs and pagination for more clicks absolutely BLOWS. What happened to this site? I guess monetization is their number one goal vs providing information in a clean, clear and helpful manner.
New navigation is too painful to deal with. They have to change it back or I'm gone.
You all are so right. I haven't visited the site in a while since I just use the app. But I had to check it out and I don't like it at all. The only thing I like about it is the way the comments look. Other than that, there's way too much clutter on an articles page, the right side is just filled with stuff. And I didn't even bother trying to go to the next page to see more music services...I know that it'd bug the hell out of me.
Posted via Android Central App
100% agree on the pagination issue. Not to mention the RSS truncation and the new throw it against the wall and see what sticks editorial approach. How many garbage posts can one man stand?
I was wondering about all the posts from non AC writers. I mean, some guest posts from other related blogs is always welcome but it seems that they just post anything someone gives them these days.
Yeah i want to get my vote in for crappiest navigation ever! Come on AC.. you are better than this BS type of ad click nonesense. Everyone knows that is the ONLY reason to have this garbage is ad revenues. Find another way cause seriously i am about done here. It used to be a great place to come, now its just way to "corporate"
You guys might be the laziest piles of poo ever. It's such a pain to click a button or two on your smartphone devices. Smh.
I did not know piles of poo can be lazy. Well anyway, while I may be a lazy pile of poo, I am, however, one hell of a pile of poo. You should get to know me. I kind of stink often, but I'm the shit. Seriously, we should hang out sometime.
Posted via Android Central App
Lol I would love to hang with you! Hahaha! You big ole pile Love!!
1. The issue is on the desktop version and thats what most people are bitching about.
2. its not lazy. its the fact that i have to reload a page and all the ads EVERY time i go to another paragraph almost. People dont like this for many reasons but their hand hurting from hitting a button is not the issue. Its AC getting all corporate up in here and trying to squeeze ad clicks out. The term "click bait" could be aptly used
3. Seems like you are in the minority, so really, dont think we really care what your opinion is. piss off.
It's not laziness... I have an older Win7 machine and I've completely given up on the PC site since the ad loading time has made the site so painfully slow it's essentially non-usable. App only for me, sorry AC!
Posted via Turbo
I agree. I can't stand how it isn't all on one page. We are not in the days of dial up where it takes forever to load content. Make the articles one page again please.
its for ad revenues. See how many ads are on 1 page? everytime you go to another, they get money
Ad revenues 1 - Usability 0
I use the pay version of Spotify. It lets you listen to any song, past or present. Its great if a new album comes out. You can instantly listen to it.
My All Access is nice, but I wish it had a feature to select certain artists for a shuffle radio station like Pandora does. I select Start Radio on one artist and it just kind of ends up sucking!
Posted via Android Central App
You can do that. Make a playlist with the type of artists (add the albums) you want in the radio station. Instead of playing the playlist, hit the dots & select Start Radio. We have a playlist of music we like to called Home to play in the evenings via Chromecast, but if we want to listen to more broad & here new music, we select the Home Radio Station that is based on our Home playlist. Works pretty good for it will play some music from the playlist and add others that are like it.
I'll give that a try, thanks!
Posted via Android Central App
I've used rdio, deezer and now I'm on GPMAA, which I really like. Except for the name, of course.
Posted via Moto X
Posted via Android Central App
Posted via Android Central App
I think you are refering to AndroidPolice's poll ;)
Posted from Germany via Android Central App on my Moto X.
No, he's right. There was an article and poll about this on Android Central the other day.
Posted via the Android Central App
The above two comments are from a year ago, so he may not be right lol
2* years ago
Posted via the Android Central App
I have not used anything else since I found Milk Music.
Posted via the Android Central App