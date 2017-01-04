Track your investments and get up-to-date stock quotes with these great apps!

You don't have to be a Wall Street big wig to keep on track of all the movement on the global financial markets. These days, you can keep track of your personal stocks and watch the markets from wherever you are via your phone.

We're focusing on apps for monitoring stocks, mutual funds, and ETFs, but if you're new to the stock trade you might be interested in checking out a stock trading simulator such as TradeHero for a more hands-on approach to learning how to follow the markets.

JStock Android

JStock provides a clean UI for finding and tracking stocks across 36 world stock markets. The free version lets you monitor the world indices and create and track stock watch lists, while also offering custom stock alert notifications to your lock screen along with a handy home screen widget.

Upgrade to premium to get rid of the banner ads, unlock cloud integration with the desktop version of the JStock software (available for Windows, Linux and MacOS), and other great features such as portfolio summary reports, unlimited watch lists and portfolios, and more tools for viewing stock histories.

Download: JStock Android (Free w/ IAPs)

Stock Quote

Stock Quote is a very comprehensive app for monitoring the stock markets. Right from the home screen, Stock Quote immediately cursory glances at important indices markets and stocks, which are all entirely customizable. Tap the menu button in the top right to access economic and earnings calendars, economic indicators and a stock calculator.

Stock Quote pulls real-time, after-hour, and pre-market quotes from NYSE and NASDAQ stocks, and includes comprehensive details and news on stocks being traded across 16 markets. It's entirely free and also includes widgets for your home screen.

Download: Stock Quote (Free)

Stocks - Realtime Stock Quotes

If you're looking for a clean and minimalist stock app, Stocks is just that. Featuring a dark theme by default, you'll be able to create and manage multiple stock portfolios for yourself while also keeping tabs on the markets.

Tap on a stock or market for an in-depth financial breakdown, including recent news items from leading financial news outlets and historic charts that track up to 10 years of data. If you know exactly what info you're looking after, Stocks - Realtime Stock Quotes will deliver just that with one of the smoothest interfaces you'll find for an Android stock app.

Download: Stocks - Realtime Stock Quotes (Free)

Bloomberg

One of the leading financial news and data analysts, Bloomberg's app is a great resource for quotes and trustworthy insight into the global markets.

This app leads with the latest financial news from Bloomberg, but also features up-to-date info on the global markets, and lets you log in or create an account to monitor your portfolio. If Bloomberg is a trusted source for your financial news, you'll enjoy the media tab, which includes trending analysis and interviews with the day's newsmakers, alongside radio reports and full Bloomberg shows which are all available for free without subscription. It helps to have a clear view of the global markets, and Bloomberg will keep you informed while also keeping your personal portfolio a finger tap away.

Download: Bloomberg (Free)

Investing.com Stocks, Forex, Futures & News

Powered by Investing.com, this app delivers real-time, streaming quotes for all financial instruments including Stocks, ETFs, Bonds, Commodities, Forex, Indices, Futures and Bitcoin, along with the latest financial news, videos and analysis. This is another one-stop option for traders and investors looking to stay informed on the latest goings-on in the financial world.

You can build your own portfolio in the app, or sync portfolios from an existing Investing.com account. There's a lot of information available in this free version, including a widget for your home screen, but you'll have to deal with ads. You have the option of upgrading to the premium version with a monthly or yearly subscription available via in-app purchases.

Download: Investing.com Stocks, Forex, Futures & News (Free w/IAPs)

Feeling bullish?

If you've got a preferred stock quote app that didn't make our list (or maybe a hot stock tip?), let us know in the comments below!