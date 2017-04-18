Just because you want a great-sounding speaker doesn't mean you have to spend more than you did on your Chromecast Audio.

Chromecast Audio provides us with an easy way to stream media from our mobile devices to our favorite speakers, whether they feature Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or neither. We've selected five of the best portable speakers that go great with this audio accessory and cost no more than the Chromecast Audio itself. Keep one in your bedroom, living room, kitchen, or bathroom — these speakers will give you the superior sound you crave without breaking the bank.

Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Angle 3

While the Chromecast Audio may not be waterproof, the OontZ Angle 3 from Cambridge SoundWorks certainly is. This 5-inch speaker speaker has an IPX5 rating, making it completely splashproof for any setting. Inside is a long lasting 2200mAh battery that provides up to 15 hours of music through its dual drivers for a total of 10W of stereo sound. The OontZ Angle 3 sounds great on every level — mids, highs, and even bass are clear thanks to the passive subwoofer design. If you're after a speaker that's built for a tougher environment, this is a great option for you.

Photive Hydra

The Photive Hydra is perfect for people that want a cheap speaker and are more concerned about sound quality than convenience. Sporting a passive subwoofer and two 40mm drivers, the Hydra delivers a fuller-sounding low end, while still providing pleasing, clear treble.

Its IP66 rating means it can get wet, but not submerged. Obviously, your Chromecast Audio is not water-resistant at all, but its a nice feature to have if you ever choose to use it away from the tether of your Chromecast Audio.

AYL Portable Mini Speaker

For something a bit more compact, but surprisingly loud, the AYL portable mini speaker is definitely one to check out. The 3W speaker on top provides quality sound that jams for up to 10 hours on a full charge. The unique design of this speaker makes it ideal for travel, quickly collapsing into a smaller size when needed. There's even a built-in 3.5mm headphone cable on the bottom for hooking up your Chromecast Audio, along with an extension cable if you need a little extra length. Priced around $15, you can't go wrong with this mini speaker.

Anker Classic Portable Speaker

Anker's Classic Portable Speaker, a box design that uses a single 2-inch, 4W driver and bass port to deliver its amazing quality sound. Powering the unit is a 2100mAh Li-ion battery that will keep the music going for up to 20 hours. The built-in mic allows you to use the Anker Classic as a speakerphone, but for keeping things simple just plug in your Chromecast Audio to the 3.5mm port on the side and enjoy what this crafty speaker has to offer. Included is a longer auxiliary cable, travel pouch, microUSB charging cable, and an 18-month warranty. You can grab one in black, blue, or white for around $35.

VTIN Cuber

If you're looking for a speaker to use with Chromecast audio that is ultra portable, check out the VTIN Cuber.

With an IP67 rating, this small square speaker is made to withstand the elements, which is great if you every want to use your Chromecast beside the pool or when your outside grilling.

Believe it or not, this tiny thing actually has a pretty solid battery life, giving you up to 8 hours of listening time. It comes with a strap you can attach to make it even easier to carry, and if you want to venture away from your Chromecast you can always use it with standard Bluetooth.

What speakers are you using with Chromecast Audio?

Those are our top picks for an affordable speaker to use with Chromecast Audio. Which speakers are you using or looking into getting for yours? Sound off in the comments!

