Just because you want a great-sounding speaker doesn't mean you have to spend more than you did on your Chromecast Audio.
Updated April 2017: We removed the DKnight Magicbox and the SoundPal F3, since they're no longer available, but did add the Photive Hydra to our list.
Chromecast Audio provides us with an easy way to stream media from our mobile devices to our favorite speakers, whether they feature Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or neither. We've selected five of the best portable speakers that go great with this audio accessory and cost no more than the Chromecast Audio itself. Keep one in your bedroom, living room, kitchen, or bathroom — these speakers will give you the superior sound you crave without breaking the bank.
- Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Angle 3
- Photive Hydra
- AYL Portable Mini Speaker
- Anker Classic Portable Speaker
- VTIN Cuber
Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Angle 3
While the Chromecast Audio may not be waterproof, the OontZ Angle 3 from Cambridge SoundWorks certainly is. This 5-inch speaker speaker has an IPX5 rating, making it completely splashproof for any setting. Inside is a long lasting 2200mAh battery that provides up to 15 hours of music through its dual drivers for a total of 10W of stereo sound. The OontZ Angle 3 sounds great on every level — mids, highs, and even bass are clear thanks to the passive subwoofer design. If you're after a speaker that's built for a tougher environment, this is a great option for you.
Photive Hydra
The Photive Hydra is perfect for people that want a cheap speaker and are more concerned about sound quality than convenience. Sporting a passive subwoofer and two 40mm drivers, the Hydra delivers a fuller-sounding low end, while still providing pleasing, clear treble.
Its IP66 rating means it can get wet, but not submerged. Obviously, your Chromecast Audio is not water-resistant at all, but its a nice feature to have if you ever choose to use it away from the tether of your Chromecast Audio.
AYL Portable Mini Speaker
For something a bit more compact, but surprisingly loud, the AYL portable mini speaker is definitely one to check out. The 3W speaker on top provides quality sound that jams for up to 10 hours on a full charge. The unique design of this speaker makes it ideal for travel, quickly collapsing into a smaller size when needed. There's even a built-in 3.5mm headphone cable on the bottom for hooking up your Chromecast Audio, along with an extension cable if you need a little extra length. Priced around $15, you can't go wrong with this mini speaker.
Read our review of the AYL Mini
Anker Classic Portable Speaker
Anker's Classic Portable Speaker, a box design that uses a single 2-inch, 4W driver and bass port to deliver its amazing quality sound. Powering the unit is a 2100mAh Li-ion battery that will keep the music going for up to 20 hours. The built-in mic allows you to use the Anker Classic as a speakerphone, but for keeping things simple just plug in your Chromecast Audio to the 3.5mm port on the side and enjoy what this crafty speaker has to offer. Included is a longer auxiliary cable, travel pouch, microUSB charging cable, and an 18-month warranty. You can grab one in black, blue, or white for around $35.
Read our review of the Anker Classic
VTIN Cuber
If you're looking for a speaker to use with Chromecast audio that is ultra portable, check out the VTIN Cuber.
With an IP67 rating, this small square speaker is made to withstand the elements, which is great if you every want to use your Chromecast beside the pool or when your outside grilling.
Believe it or not, this tiny thing actually has a pretty solid battery life, giving you up to 8 hours of listening time. It comes with a strap you can attach to make it even easier to carry, and if you want to venture away from your Chromecast you can always use it with standard Bluetooth.
What speakers are you using with Chromecast Audio?
Those are our top picks for an affordable speaker to use with Chromecast Audio. Which speakers are you using or looking into getting for yours? Sound off in the comments!
1. If you need your phone to control Chromecast, why bother to use Chromecast with a BT speaker? Just stream via BT, not like quality is going to matter on under $35 speaker.
2. If plugging Chromecast into a wireless speaker, get one with USB power output to power the Chromecast. Not sure that any of these have that but it is hard to find at the price point.
Personally I wouldn't waste my money on any of this portable junk for a chromecast audio setup at home.
Get a PAIR of decent speakers set up and enjoy stereo music with an engaging sound and proper imaging.
The best $60 you can spend on speakers: Dayton Audio B652-AIR
If you need an amp as well: Dayton Audio APA100 Stereo Amplifier
Isn't their stuff made in China now? I keep away from things made in China when it comes to audio.
Is bitrate better through chromecast vs bluetooth?
My opinion is that there's quite a quality difference. As mentioned before streaming via bluetooth will also carry all the sounds from your phone, not just the music.
I recently installed my Chromecast Audio in my '13 Mitsubishi Outlander, that way anybody can control what we're gonna listen to in the car, and I don't have to pair a lot of units to my stereo. :)
Did any have any idea of samsung level and Huewei mi Bluetooth speakers
I like more the headphone looks awesome.
Hello.
Can tell which brand / model of the white speaker appearing in the picture chromecast Audio?
Thanks,
Ricardo
I'm looking for speakers like the http://www.androidcentral.com/e?link=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.kqzyfj.com%2Fclick... that will not turn themselves off. My idea is to have several speakers spread out around my house connected via Chromecast Audio using Groups. But I don't want to have to turn on each speaker to listen. Any Ideas? Thanks, Paul
Please petition for this article to be removed. It is deceiving customers into buying something that they do NOT need! Using the chromecast on any one of theses suggested speakers will destroy its portability. (With this Chromecast Audio, you won't be the 'mobile accessory aficionado' anymore Brent.) Not to mention, except for the AYL Mini, they all already have Bluetooth! Now I know that the Chromecast Audio uses Wifi, but it still makes hardly any sense! If you have a portable speaker, you'd generally want to carry it around with you and that means that you will be near it and won't have to worry about bluetooth connectivity problems.
You would want to use the Chromecast Audio on a set of powered speakers that do not have bluetooth capability.
Dude, the article is not about making you use Chromecast audio on these speakers instead of Bluetooth. It's about cheap speakers for people that own and understand the CA and now want cheap speakers to buy to go along with it. The advantage is that these speakers just so happen to have Bluetooth for when you need the portability. Don't worry, looking through the comments I see you are not the only one stuck in the bt era. Truth is WiFi speakers are the future for home audio, maybe not so for portability. Again the article is not deceiving anyone. I'm not even sure why people that don't care for the CA are even here posting, the title clearly states the purpose of the article.
I have a Chromecast Audio, and I use it on my desktop speakers that are not wireless. I also happen to have a Photive Hydra bluetooth speaker. 100% of the time, I use my Chromecast Audio on the desktop speakers. Buying another Chromecast Audio for the photive just makes little sense to me. When I buy a portable speaker, I don't want to worry about it being the main speaker and having someone else in the family want to use it when I want to take it out. Also, if you are on such a tight budget, why not take advantage of the bluetooth capability in the first place? That would save you $35 right? Chances are, if you are buying a speaker for under $35, you're not gonna even notice the difference in quality from wifi to bluetooth.
I have the CC Audio running through my Musical Fidelity A3 pre/power amp and Monitor Audio GS 60 floor standers. It sounds great. I have access to all my music without having to have a cable coming from the back of my amp and trailing across the floor to where I am sitting. Yes, a Bluetooth receiver could do this. But as the music is handed off to CCA to do the donkey work. It won't drain my phone/tablet battery. No notifications or calls coming through my hi-fi. Play a game on my phone without the game music being played over the hi-fi music. If and when multi room comes to CCA I will add a powered speaker like the LG or Sony one that have CCA built in for the kitchen/bedroom and some powered in ceiling speakers with a CCA in the ceiling for the bathroom. I really don't know what's not to like about it.
"Life in the so called space age."
Um, You have heard of "stereo", right? (You know, an audio system where there are TWO 'channels', Right and Left, with different sound coming out of each)
You are recommending speakers that have zero stereo separation! Why? Who would want that?!?
For good sound "on the cheap", I recommend looking at low cost "computer speakers". I got a great PAIR of powered speakers with a large 'sub-woofer' for about $30. Sound quality is amazing with plenty of volume and bass to blow you out of the room!
These single speaker "boxes" do still have stereo speakers... but you are right... a cheapo logitech 2.1 computer speaker set is about $34.99 and since it would need to be plugged in anyway, it makes more sense.
Hook Chromecast audio to whatever speaker you want and enjoy it!
JBL GO
I'm using these 2.0 bookshelf setup for my streaming audio:
http://www.microlab.com/?r=Stereosystemen&st=full&id=223
They look and sound like 'proper' speakers and have a remote control for switching sources and volume control
Harmon kardon avr435 with Yamaha towers for me going through optical. Love it, couldn't justify a sonos connection so this is perfect. And the CCA is much better than the BT receiver I was using.
Connecting Chromecast Audio ($35) to speakers that cost the same price doesn't make any sense. Connecting Chromecast Audio to Libratone speakers in the $400-900 range makes more sense, incredible single speaker system however their Airplay implementation left much to be desired, working perfectly, sounding amazing now with Chromecast Audio. I'd previously attempted to use Moto Stream however that product has it's own issues (loud 'pop' sound when switching audio from one source/app to another, etc).
Libratone - http://www.libratone.com/home/products/live/#video
The one thing that you are all missing is using chrome cast audio in the car. It creates it's own WiFi network so everyone one in the car can steam to it. One end into the 3.5mm than the other USB.
Polk Lsi mothafakas
If I had a Chromecast audio (but I don't), I'd use my Logitech 2.1 computer speakers.. They're 10 years old but sound pretty good.
I'm going with Milky Way via
I have an older version of this and the sound is just outstanding: http://www.amazon.com/Bluetooth-Portable-Rubberized-Powerful-Microphone/...
Not an audiophile by any means but this little metal can kicks butt! Other than battery being short (don't forget to turn it Off when done pumping your jams!), it's a great buy at $30.
I'm going to screw a mini-amplifier onto the back of an awesome old passive speaker and attach the Chromecast audio to it. Incredible sound quality at very little cost. Get any old speaker on Ebay second hand and hook it up to one of these. I'm already running a couple of Celestion bookshelf speakers out of one of these amps and the sound is surprisingly good.
http://rover.ebay.com/rover/1/710-53481-19255-0/1?ff3=4&pub=5575095911&t...
Oh, with a little 3.5mm stereo female to mono male jack adaptor, which costs less than a pound/dollar. I'll just then run a mono signal out of one speaker output (stereo sound would obviously sound weird coming out of one speaker).
If you can help it, I would recommend spending a little more than the article mentions and get something that will take advantage of higher quality capabilities of the Chromecast audio.
I bought the Bose Companion 2's from Target for $99 and have them in my kitchen on top of my cabinets and they sound great for the price point.
This article misses the point of Chromecast audio. It's not for you to attach to cheap Bluetooth speakers. It is to attach to that $900 home entertainment system you purchased long before Bluetooth became a thing. I have a setup like that and will be using it to hook up via my old dusty RCA cables.
Someone gets it.
Posted from my Nexus 6/Nexus 7 2013/Surface Pro 3
I really love the Chromecast audio..
I do have my house plastered with Sonos, and also my 7.2 hifi in the living room connected with the Sonos Amp.
But u know what? Chromecast audio has a bigger potential. Being able to cast youtube videos, hangouts, laptop etc are things Sonos cannot do.
Plus, Sonos is a closed system, I love having it but am kinda embarrased to support such closedness..
I am really torn but I want Chromecast audio to succeed wildly
I don't use Chromecast audio, I just have my Chromecast play music through my TV , but connected to that, I have a gear4 Xorb which is a really nice speaker. Attractive, cheap, and amazing quality sound for the price. It would be great for CCAudio.
Heck ya my parents got this awesome big assume stereo in the garage from 1996 and I'm going to dig it out and plug the cc audio into the aux port.
Posted from my Nexus 6/Nexus 7 2013/Surface Pro 3
Anyone knows a some symilar type of speakers like SONOS?? I want no wires between them,
Similar
You want overpriced sonos style speakers your going to have to pay for them at this point. Nothing else except bt speakers at this time.
It would be nice if speaker manufacturers started coming out with Chromecast audio compatible speakers, but I expect your always going to pay more for that level of integration
There are already some speakers available, as first there was Google cast for audio (https://www.google.com/intl/en_us/cast/audio/?utm_source=g.co/castaudio) .Technology offered to speaker manufactures.
Sony have some: SRS-X77 for $299,99 (http://www.sony.com/electronics/wireless-speakers/srs-x77), SRS-X88 for $399,99 (http://www.sony.com/electronics/wireless-speakers/srs-x88) and SRS-X99 for $699,99 (http://www.sony.com/electronics/wireless-speakers/srs-x99).
There is also bunch of products from LG (http://www.lg.com/us/tv-audio-video/discover-wireless-surround-sound).
Standalone speakers prices starts from $179,99 and going up to $379,99 (checked in Best Buy).
I'm quite happy with my current HiFi. I was only missing streaming possibility. So Chromecast Audio dongle was quite obvious option for me. I'm using it since few days and till now fully enjoying it. I only miss option to pair more devices than just one, but this one is coming AFAIK.
Bought a B&W Z2 recently, then switched to a GS6. So i welcome that Chromecast so I can keep enjoying it wirelessly.
I think people are forgetting about the Chromecast audio giving you a reason to hook up your old iPhone docks with the 30 pin connector
Any chance we see speakers with Chromecast Audio built-in?
Any recommendations for some higher end speaker?
Teufel od Adam
Polk audio monitor 70s connected to my pioneer elite vsx-23thx :-)
I have mine on my Polk RT800i's and my Marantz SR6001.
Thanks for trying Brent, seemed like a cool post. Then you showed us 5 speakers that already support wireless audio from our phones via bluetooth. The broadside of the barn was freshly painted, well illuminated, and 5 feet away. You missed it bro. Yes i realize you get benefit of range and freeing up your phone's audio with chromecast, but come on. The point of this device is really to add wireless functionality to speakers/amps that don't already offer it.
Forget those cheap speakers. Get a Denon DM-39 Microsystem and add the Chrome cast Audio. It kicks ass.
I bought Chromecast Audio exactly to enhance mine Denon DM-39. I'm more than amazed :-)
Just don't forget to enable High dynamic range on your CCA, music sounds better with it.
Just because they're BT enabled doesn't mean you can't benefit from hooking up your Chromecast Audio to them. As the article states, these are affordable options (under $35). We'll be touching on much higher quality speakers as well for those that want larger sound.
Sorry but I'm a bit confused by the hype about hooking up Chromecast Audio to any old speakers. Don't they mean any old "amplifier"? Or any old "Boombox"? From what I've read it doesn't connect to speakers at all, except for maybe some Powered Speakers that have a built in cheapo amplifier with an aux input.
I'm looking for an inexpensive Sonos alternative. From what I've read "whole house" capabilities may be coming to Chromecast Audio later this year. Right now its just a dongle that can stream audio from the cloud to one old amplifier of your choice that may not already have built-in Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. You select the stream with your phone and then, I assume, the Cloud takes over, just like with a video Chromecast. Or if you have an android phone and stay within range, you may be able to cast directly from your phone to the dongle for certain apps that don't support Google Cast. PLEASE TELL ME THIS WORKS WITH AUDIBLE AUDIOBOOKS! Those meanies at Amazon will never let Audible support Googlecast. I just ordered a Chromecast Audio. When I get it I'll let you know if Audible works.
Anyway, this sounds like a bargain for $35. But I wish these tech writers would get their description straight. It hooks to an AMP not to speakers, unless the speakers have a built-in amp.
It's not going to work with audible if the app doesn't support casting, sorry. I have the same issue with TuneIn Premium now that they offer audiobooks, casting is disabled on books...drives me nuts.
Chromecast works with Audible. Just did it. Go to Chromecast app, Cast the whole screen and audio. Go to Audible and hit play.
Haven't tried yet with Chromecast Audio only hardware.
+1 when I 1st read about the CCA last week i immediately thought the same. U need a 3.5mm jack to get anywhere with this device. It's almost in false advertisement territory imo.
Posted via the Android Central App
Hi, Chromecast Audio and regular work with TuneIn. Just tried it. Just cast the whole phone from the Chromecast app, play whatever you want.
How about this with a pair of 'regular' speakers.
http://www.amazon.com/Lepai-LP-2020A-Tripath-Class-T-Amplifier/dp/B0049P...
Been using this with a Bluetooth adapter for a couple years. Going to change it to Chromecast audio.
I am using the Chromecast with a Bose SoundDock 2 or 3. Yeah it was expensive but sounds great. I am thinking of buying an earlier generation of this from eBay. I see some for around $30-$40
Like this. Course, this one has no AC adapter but I just searched for a couple minutes.
http://rover.ebay.com/rover/1/711-53200-19255-0/1?ff3=4&pub=5575095911&t...
I have a speaker set from Sony that's meant for use with a desktop computer. Works great with my Chromecast Audio that I got delivered to me yesterday.
Wow, 5 horrible choices of BT speakers that you don't even need the Chromecast audio to connect. How about something worthwhile like 5 bookshelf speakers that will actually sound good instead of this nonsense? If I see someone hooking up a Chromecast to a tiny popup speaker that sounds like crap, I'm going to slap them.
Yeah, I didn't really get the point of the article either. I was hoping for some powered speakers or something. You are paying for batteries on all of these speakers.
To be fair, the title said speakers under $30. I don't think you can find really good sounding powered speakers at that price point. You have to spend $100-$200+ to get something that sounds decent/good. Or get a separate amp and some bookshelf speakers - Sony 2 channel amp + Pioneer Andrew Jones bookshelves for example would make a nice inexpensive setup but at around 250 or so..
Yeah I have to agree I wouldn't hook it up to a shitty BT speaker especially jambox. But that late 90s kickass stereo you got or maybe those speakers that came with your e-machine (remember those?), that's what I'd buy it for.
Posted from my Nexus 6/Nexus 7 2013/Surface Pro 3
+1
unfortunately, that is the problem with the speaker having to cost less than the chromecast itself...
I think a better range would be in the between $50 and $100 for the speaker.
Because of the price you dipshit why don't you go Google it then.
Observe the chill, dude.
+1...I'm also having a hard time justifying this purchase. The pros: the price. And I guess more portability? I have a 1st Gen CC and I know it already casts everything audio ex. TuneIn, Google music etc...U hook the CC to ur TV. And I know my home stereo is hooked up to my TV, so essentially it's already a CC audio. So I'm struggling to find a use for the thing. They're perfect as little gifts but I would like to be able to give ppl a headsup on what the damn thing is useful for
Should've read ppl comments 1st bc i ha e a better idea on what the CCA would be useful for. But can't u just get a cable with 3.5mm jack on both ends to plug into ur phone and speakers and end up with the same result?
That wouldn't be wireless though, which is kind of the point of the Chromecast Audio.
For real, a set of some decent computer speakers. I have a set of Creative computer speakers that put out some of the clearest sound I'v ever heard.
Wtf? Why wouldn't you just buy a speaker with Bluetooth?
There are a number of reasons.
1) Range
2) Can't connect multiple speakers to same control device.
3) Can't connect multiple devices to same speakers.
Also add no annoying notification sounds from your phone coming through and interrupting the music like they do when connected via bluetooth
this is the reason I went out and bough one today...
at first I was using a BTR dongle on my receiver, but then when walking around the house it would cut in and out, so then I just used a 3.5mm to RCS cable and just plugged it in, but then that was a pain not being able to control the system when out of the room (since this receiver also power a set of outdoor speakers on our patio)
then while trying to get some work done with the music on yesterday, I was barraged by an onslaught of messages from my GroupMe app, and every 1 to 3 minutes, the music would cut off and play a notification tone. enough was enough. this will do until I replace this system and other rooms with Sonos.
Add ease of use also. Trying to teach the family how to connect via bluetooth to the speakers is just a nightmare. Give them Chromecast Audio and everything becomes simpler.
Exactly, all these reason to use Chromecast Audio, also if this works anything like the regular Chromecast the music does't play through your phone at all... you can actually shut your phone off and it'll keep playing. I love that on Chromecast, it completely frees up your phone to do anything else.
Um, I can play Pandora to my Jambox BT speaker and open different apps without stopping Pandora.
How often do you shut off your phone?
Unless you turn them off while streaming music... I also just don't understand chromecast audio. Bluetooth le works fine for me. I all in with Chromecast just not with Chromecast audio.
2) This is not yet available with Chromecast
3) You can do this with some Bluetooth devices.
Other than that, you were right on
Plus your phones battery won't drain.
Can even shut down phone and music would still play
I think these are all Bluetooth speakers actually......
Sloths>Leopards>Bags of Chips>Humans.
All of these speakers are BT enabled.
I'd like to use my existing speakers which are not bluetooth enabled. I do not want to replace expensive speakers nor have an additional speaker set up.
Sound quality.
That's exactly what i was thinking , wtf , can somebody explain ? I can indestand its use with an AVR receiver and the such but a 30 dollar speaker ?
Exactly, after 3 days with Chromecast audio, it got tossed into the " stupid gadgets I wasted money on drawer" and I went back to just using bluetooth. All these comments in favor of it are from people going off what Google says it will do "someday" none of which are capable now.
1) No battery so you better have a speaker with a USB port to power the Google Audio dongle or another power source handy.
2) It has a setting for guest/multiple users on different networks but it does not work ( yet) . You have to be within 20' and on the same network SSID to access Google Audio
3) if you don't know how to set your bluetooth speaker to only media and not phone sounds you need to go back to hiding under your bed.
4) No retained memory so every time you unplug the GoogleAudio it forgets WiFi and account settings and you have to go back through Google Play to set up a new device again. After 3 days I had 6 devices listed in my account !!!!
5) Doesn't work with TuneIn or Iheart Radio
6) Can't stream local files from NAS
7) Has 5Ghz radio , but can't use it . Why show 5Ghx WiFi and allow it to be connected if you have to use 2.4Ghz for it to work ? 5ghz " is coming"
8 ) Any BT speaker can be paired with at least 2 streaming devices , contrary to Google claims of what it " will do after updates" Google Audio can (at this time) only be controlled /paired with 1 device on one Google account.
9) Can only stream from devices on same WiFI, can not stream from devices on same LAN . So no controlling from desktop or laptop if hardwired to network.
I could probably list 100 reason why any BT speaker is just as good and more likely better then the Google Audio
After a year, your objections are even sillier.
^seriously....
