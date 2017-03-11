Keep track of your weight loss with some smart scale help!
Updated March, 2017: Swapped the Withings Body Cardio with the Withings Body, which is a more affordable option; swapped in the WiTscale S220, since the S200 has been discontinued.
Whether you're just beginning your weight loss journey or you're deep into a workout regimen and just want to start tracking your weight, BMI, and more, a smart scale is an awesome way to keep your fitness goals in check. These scales connect to a corresponding app on your phone or tablet and show you comprehensive results that you wouldn't get from a regular ol' bathroom scale.
The scales you find below ain't heavy — they're our favorites!
Fitbit Aria
The Fitbit Aria features a polished glass surface with a digital display that syncs your weight, BMI, and body fat percentages straight to your Fitbit account. This smart scale recognizes up to 8 users and keeps everyone's results separated and private. You can pair the Aria with any Fitbit tracker, including the Fitbit Charge HR or the Fitbit Surge, and keep track of your results using the Fitbit Android app or on the Fitbit website. The Aria can register weights up to 350 pounds and distinguishes between users by individual weights and body fat percentages.
Withings Body
The Withings Body smart scale is a comprehensive scale that gives you a total-body readout, complete with high-accuracy weight, BMI, body fat, muscle mass, bone mass, and even water measurements, using what Withings calls "Position Control" technology.
The Withings Body is great for the whole family (as Phil explains in the above Modern Dad video), because you can add everyone in the app and, based on weight, the scale can tell who's on it, sending the correct information to the app for the correct user — and you don't have to do a thing.
This scale also looks great, with a shiny, modern blue finish that almost looks black.
Weight Gurus Smart Scale
Sporting a larger LCD display with a bright blue backlight is this smart scale from Weight Gurus. Along with measuring your weight and BMI, this scale covers key factors like lean mass, body fat, bone mass, and even water weight. Using 4 high-precision sensors, it provides accurate measurements every time you step on its tempered glass surface. The scale syncs to your Android device via Bluetooth to the Weight Gurus app, Fitbit, Google Fit, and more. Powered by 4 AAA batteries, the Weight Gurus Smart Scale features a 400 pound capacity.
Garmin Index Smart Scale
This sleek smart scale from Garmin is quick to set up via Wi-Fi and tracks a slew of in-depth metrics including body weight ,BMI, water percentage and skeletal muscle mass. Able to recognize 16 different users through the Garmin Connect app, simply step on the Garmin Index and it will and automatically upload data straight to your specific account. And with extra-large white-on-black numbers, it's always easy to read the display, even in the dark. The Garmin Index Smart Scale is available in white or black options for just $149.99, and works well with Garmin's Vivofit activity trackers and Vivoactive smartwatch in your quest to crush your fitness goals.
Archos Connected Scale
Able to recognize up to 4 different users, the Archos Connected Scale is a great option for tracking your fat mass, BMI, and general weight. Using the Archos Connected Self Android app you can set up goals and deadlines to help yourself stay motivated and monitor your progress using graphs. The Archos Smart Scale connects to your device using Bluetooth, but doesn't require you to have your smartphone or tablet nearby every time you weigh-in, as it's able to store a month's worth of data on its onboard memory. This smart scale is a great addition, especially if you're using an Archos Activity Tracker and/or Blood Pressure Monitor.
WiTscale S220
More affordable than the average smart scale is the WiTscale S200 which uses 4 highly sensitive sensors to measure your body weight and BMI. With a maximum capacity of 330 pounds, this smart scale features a tempered glass surface with a 3.5-inch LCD display that's easy to read. The WiTscale is powered by 2 AA batteries that are included and it tracks all your data in a single graph that you can share through social media. Although the Bluetooth Scale app for Android leaves much to be desired, it still provides accurate weight readings, making it hard to argue with for its price.
Polar Balance
The new Polar Balance smart scale offers an easy way to monitor your weight using the Polar Flow Android app. Its weight capacity of nearly 400 pounds, matched with advanced activity control, provides a personalized daily activity goal to help you reach your goal weight. The "weight speedometer" will tell you how hard you need to work out each day and how many calories you need to burn to meet the goals you've set. The Balance also works great with Polar's wearables like the A300, Loop, and A360 if you're after complete tracking of all your activities.
Under Armour UA Scale
HTC and Under Armor have partnered together to create the UA Scale, just one accessory within the entire UA HealthBox that's available for a whopping $400 (it also features a wristband and heart rate monitor). This Wi-Fi smart scale is $120 on its own and features auto-recognition for up to 8 users and tracks your weight, body fat percentage, and more through the Under Armor Record app. The entire HealthBox includes a heart rate sensor, activity tracker, and of course the smart scale.
Yunmai Smart Scale
If you're on a budget, but still want smart scale functionality that's reliable and easy to set up, check out this scale from Yunmai. It'll provide you with 10 body measurements, like weight, BMI, body fat, hydration, and more.
You can track up to 16 users and setup takes only 5 seconds, so for about $35, you're in for a hell of a deal. The app is a bit difficult to use, since it's seemingly directly translated from Chinese, but for $35, you put up with the little things.

What's your favorite smart scale? Sound off in the comments below!

Still no info on which of the associated softwares is Google Fit compatible? Trying to stay away from proprietary data collection.
I know UA apps like MyFitnessPal is compatible, but what about UA Record (or whatever the new health box app is)? What about others?
I can at least say that the Withings WS-50 is compatible with Google Fit and Apple Health. I've used mine with both.
The under armour one seems nice. But only if compatible with Android Wear. I don't want to wear an additional fitness tracker.
I read the app information and it is optimized for Android Wear. So looks like s nice package. Wear the bit when really exercising and my watch to track the rest of my day. That's viable. Posted via the Android Central App
I'd love to see a scientific comparison between these devices. I have the Withings WS-50 and the body fat measurements I get out of it are about 50% higher than a professional machine or caliper test would show. Also, my reported weight can fluctuate a pound just by stepping off and stepping back on. The ecosystem is nice though.
These machines can be VERY random and inaccurate. There are VERY accurate methods of measuring your
BF% but are also very pricey and not common to come across. It can simply fluctuate based of how much water you have in you. Your best and most cost effective way of measuring is by finding an experienced nutritionist of personal trainer and have them use a multi point skin fold test.
Posted via the Android Central App
You can also go to some school's or gyms that have BodPods, which are very accurate but will cost $10-20 for each use.
Posted via the Android Central App
I have the FitBit Aria and really like it. Each family member can have their own account, and of course it ties in with your fitibit
I loved mine. Until it stopped ever connecting to WiFi.
Posted via the Android Central App
It requires wireless B (802.11b), unfortunately.
Forgot about the Garmin smart scale. I use the Withings and have been for a couple of years now.
Posted via the Android Central App
Agree Garmin Index Scale s probably be mention and maybe Runtastic Scales. Lot of new stuff becoming available.
Best way to measure bodyfat is to go front of a mirror and take shirt off. If looking fatty, continue dieting.
Posted via the Android Central App
I also have the fitbit aria and go to the gym. I have compared my weight and body fat from the aria scale to the body fat and weigh in at the gym. I found the scale to be the very accurate.
Posted via BlackBerry Priv
Which of these come with an AC adapter? I don't want to mess with batteries all the time for a connected scale.
The fitibit aria is NOT a bathroom scale. It must be within 10ft on the router. Unless you have a router in your bathroom, it's best to find a different product. Worst $130 I have ever spent. This article is false.
Part about Archos is not true. I bought it after reading this, since it's the only available in Serbia. It turns out that it's not smart for Android users. I don't know about iPhone, but I consider this product's advertising to be fraudulent. It's actually a common household scale, at least for us with Android devices. It only gives you mass. Therefore, I suggest you move it away from this list and even warn users not to buy it. BTW, have you tried listed scales, or you've just read about those?
Not the fitbit. It's not consistent and mine broke after a year and a half with normal use just sitting on the bathroom floor. It mostly works, but seems one of the feet may be broken as readings can be even more inconsistent and it regularly just lights up like it thinks someone stepped on. I would try the Withings and sometimes the withings body (older version?) is under $100.