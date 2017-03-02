Sing along with your favorite tunes in the shower with these great speakers.
If you're sick of belting out your favorite tunes in the shower a cappella you may want to consider getting a speaker to use in the shower.
We've compiled a list of the best shower speakers you can find to help you sing like nobody's listening.
Updated March, 2017: When it comes to rocking out in the shower, these are still our favorite speakers to take will you in the tub!
- Polk Audio BOOM Swimmer
- Photive Hydra
- SoundBot SB510
- UE Roll/Roll 2
- Braven Mira
- Fugoo Sport
- UE Boom 2
Polk Audio BOOM Swimmer
This tadpole-looking device was conceived by the folks at Polk Audio to be as versatile as possible. The tail-end of the speaker is bendable, making it easy to wrap around shower curtain rods or even your shower head pipe, meaning there is always a convenient place to put it.
The Swimmer's waterproof rating is even greater than it needs to be for use in the shower. It can be submerged in up to 3 feet of water for half an hour without suffering any damage, meaning it can even fall into the tub when you're taking a bath.
The sound quality is not bad; although, there is very little bass, which isn't a surprise when you're talking about something this small.
Photive Hydra
The Photive Hydra is perfect for people that want a shower speaker and are more concerned about sound quality than convenience. Sporting a passive subwoofer and two 40mm drivers, the Hydra delivers a fuller sounding low-end, while still providing pleasing, clear treble.
Its IP66 rating won't allow the speaker to be submerged, but it can handle water jets and splashing just fine, making it more than durable enough to withstand your daily shower.
The Hydra is a little bulkier and bigger than most of the other speakers on the list, but it's still compact enough to fit on the edge of your tub or on your shower caddy.
SoundBot SB510
The SoundBot SB510 is perfect for people who want an easier way to control their music while they are listening in the shower.
The simple interface on the front of SoundBot will let you control playback or adjust volume with just a tap of its buttons, meaning you don't need to get out of the shower and touch your phone to change songs. Plus, there is even a speaker and microphone for taking calls, so you won't miss anything important just because you're bathing.
It's water-resistant rating only protects the SoundBot from splashing; however, It installs super easily with a suction cup that is attached to the back of the speaker, so you should have no problem finding a place for it that's out of harm's way.
UE Roll/UE Roll 2
The Ultimate Ears Roll has an IPX7 rating, meaning submerging it in up to 3 feet of water for about half an hour won't cause any damage, so your daily showers won't affect it at all. Plus, on the back, it comes with a bungee cord loop, making it easy to wrap or tie the speaker around your curtain rod or shower head, so it stays out of your way while you're headbanging in the shower.
The Roll 2 was just released and it does come with a couple of improvements. It has better sound, regarding both volume and quality, than its predecessor, and it also has an increased Bluetooth range of 100 feet, meaning your phone or tablet doesn't even have to be in the hot, steamy bathroom while you're getting clean.
We have links to both versions below because you may be able to find the original model of the Roll on sale, though the value of slightly better sound may not be worth the price difference. That's a decision best left up to you.
See UE Roll at Amazon See UE Roll 2 at Amazon
Braven Mira
The first thing you will notice about the Braven Mira is the impressive sound quality for such a small device. It manages to stuff two drivers and a passive radiator into its small protective housing, giving the Mira the ability to sound full and provide some decent bass.
The hook on the back of the speaker allows it to hang easily from your shower head or it can even be used as a kickstand, allowing it to sit nicely in the corner of your tub. Plus, the battery lasts for up to 12 hours of playback, so even the longest shower takers should get more than enough time between charges.
Its waterproof rating is IPX5, meaning it can handle being hit by the stream from your shower head, which is more than enough protection for the average user.
Fugoo Sport
Although it's another speaker you will need to rest on a shelf or the side of your tub, the Fugoo Sport is an awesome device.
The thing that stands out the most is its 40-hour battery life. If you are truly using this in just the shower, you could probably go for weeks without needing a charge. With a waterproof rating of IP67, not only can you submerge the speaker in 3 feet of water for 30 minutes, but it's also dust-proof, meaning dirt and other particulates won't cause you any problems.
On top of it all, the sound quality is very good. The Fugoo Sport has six drivers that are spread out across all four sides, giving you clear, well-balanced 360 degree sound.
UE Boom 2
Taking the UE Boom 2 into your shower is absolutely no problem as it has a very high water-resistant rating, allowing it to be submerged in 3 feet of water for 30 minutes. It's also protected against dirt and mud, but you can hand-wash the speaker with warm, soapy water just in case it gets messy.
UE Boom 2's battery will last you approximately 15 hours of playing time, which should amount to a lot of time in the tub, and has a Bluetooth range of 100 feet, making sure your phone, tablet, or PC doesn't have to be anywhere near the water. Plus, if you truly want the Boom 2 to live up to its onomatopoeic name, you have the option to set up another one to make a stereo pair and really raise the roof.
What's your favorite?
Are you a shower singer? Let us know your favorite speaker to take into the shower with you by leaving us a comment below!
Reader comments
Best Shower Speakers
My JBL Charge 3 has been a great speaker to take in the shower. It's fun to pour water onto the bass radiators at the sides and watch the water go crazy lol
the UA Boom is awesome for the bathroom.
I'm sorry, but what is the point?
Most days I would not hear an entire song while taking my usual shower. If I really, really, stretched it, I might manage two songs. And, my entire bathroom routine (shaving, brushing teeth, showering, hair) might get me 3 songs, tops 4.
The point is to listen to something while you spend your allotted time in the bathroom. Some spend more time. Some spend less.
Maybe 3-4 songs for you would be nice. Maybe hearing the hourly news update. Who knows.
I personally spend about as much time as you. SO I enjoy listening to a quick news story or 3-4 songs.
Good for you, that is you though. I usually shave my face and head in the shower, so I spend a little more time in there, perfect time to listen to a podcast or some tunes. Not everyone has the same shower habits, you know this. So the inevitable question is, what is the point of your comment?
I prefer my Altec Lansing Mini H2O. It's super tiny and sits on a shelf no problem.
Water resistant phones are the best shower speakers now.
Disagree, even with my phone in the shower between the water and the fan a shower speaker is still needed.
I have a JLab Crasher in my bathroom, and while it's not water resistant at all, it sits on a shelf right outside of my shower and hasn't had any issues with all the steam in the three or four years that it's been there.
JBL Charge 3? It's IPX7 certified and probably sounds better than most of the speakers on the list.
I like the EcoXGear. I love the VERY long battery life.
I've got a cheap no brand one that does the job. has anyone ever come across a Google Cast compatible one though? I like the idea of having a Chromecast Audio group with my bedroom speaker.
Seriously people, is this product really necessary? My showers last one song, two at the most. Maybe yours go on for three or four. Can you really not do without for those few minutes?
What about people that are handicapped and need longer to not only TAKE a shower but longer to get in and out.
Older people tend to not be able to move as fast.
I had a heart valve replaced and I couldn't stand the whole time and took longer.
Sometimes I have poops that last an entire album
Why has no one created one of these that is waterproof but has a small screen to show song info?
Well, get into the space of making speakers and make it happen!
Fugoo Sport appeals to me… If you don't just leave it in the shower, you can take it anywhere! I am curious of its durability outdoors
Don't forget to mention to the UE Boom 2. Great standing spherical speaker and can use both in the shower and abroad, and has has a reach of 100 feet. At around $200, yeah it's steep somewhat, but can be had way cheaper online if you look around, and has great bass and clarity. If you wanna go with it all, this is the speaker that I recommend..
Yeah. I love my UE boom
I have the photive hydra and really like it. Have submerged several times and still working like a champ.
I love mine too. One of the best gadget purchases I've ever made. The sound is great, great water resistance, and such great value. At $40 it's 3-4 times less than the name brand ones. It can also be used as a handsfree speaker to receive calls, but I find it gives bit too much feedback in the mic.
Surprised no one has mentioned how the Polk swimmer speaker is shaped so much like a.....swimmer...
That... that HAD to be intentional, right? There's no way someone looked at that and thought, "Nope, that doesn't look like a big ol' sperm at all!"
Haha I saw that and I was like, I think it looks like something else, that's not a tadpole
This is some great Android information.
I have the SoundBot. My biggest complaint is that when the battery is low, it beeps frequently rather than just letting you finish your shower and worry about it after.
How's the altec life jacket 2.. ?
This speaker should have been in this list
I tried out the UE Roll. Not for showering, since I don't listen to music in the shower. Maybe it'd be good for that. But, the non-existent bass on it ultimately was too much for me considering what I paid. I decided to just return it. It wasn't all bad, but, it just wasn't what I was looking for, I guess.
I'm usually in the shower for a short enough time that I don't think having a speaker would be worthwhile. 3 average length songs and I'm good.
Fugoo
I use the Oontz Angle 2 every day and it's great. it's totally showerproof, has a huge battery and auto shutoff so that battery never gets drained by accident. I've never had it die on me and charge it about once a month. I guess the new Angle 3 has shorter battery life according to Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/Cambridge-SoundWorks-OontZ-Angle-Generation/dp/B0...
I bought the Kmashi for $20 and love it:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00ZTEKDYK/ref=oh_aui_detailpage_o07_s...
That boom swimmer seems pretty good for 27 bucks.
However, the 45 quid Amazon UK want for it seems a bit steep...
It's best to assume I'm being sarcastic. if I'm ever serious I'll type "/s" to make it clear.
Trek Flex is my go to water resistant speaker.
