Expanding your Chromebook's storage.
If you want to expand your Chromebook's storage, you can use an SD or microSD card and boom, you've got more space.
Whether you use a full-size SD card, a microSD card or a half-height SD card depends on your particular model of Chromebook.
Full-size SD cards
Full-size SD cards are the largest SD cards in terms of physical size. Whether or not your Chromebook will fit a full-size SD card depends on the model and manufacturer.
Even then, a full-sized SD card may stick out of the SD card slot on your Chromebook and if this is the case, we don't recommend that you use a full-sized SD card in your Chromebook all the time, since it could catch on something. Instead, insert it when you need to transfer files over or access files you've stored on it previously, then remove it again.
SanDisk Extreme Pro 512GB SDXC
The highly-rated SanDisk Extreme Pro SD card is fast and has a large capacity, so it makes a good choice to expand the storage of your Chromebook.
It has data transfer speeds of up to 95MB/s, so you can transfer those Blu-ray movies you've got sitting on your Chromebook's hard drive without a problem. Even games with gigabytes of data can be moved over with ease.
Additionally, this SD card features write protection, which prevents you from accidentally erasing or overwriting your important files. No more worrying about accidentally erasing those old family pictures.
If you're looking for a fast, reliable SD card, this may be the one for you.
MicroSD cards
MicroSD cards are much smaller in physical size than their larger SD card cousins — about as large as a fingernail whereas SD cards are about the size of a postage stamp.
Their smaller size doesn't mean that they have smaller capacities than their larger brethren, however; they simply have a smaller form factor, and that means they're typically used in smaller devices, such as smartphones and tablets.
For the most part, if your Chromebook can fit an SD card, it'll take a microSD card. You'd just need an adapter, such as the Raspberry PI Shortening MicroSD Adapter.
SanDisk Ultra 200GB microSDXC
The SanDisk Ultra 200GB microSD card is about as fast as they come, and with a 200GB capacity, it provides a lot of space for your files.
Transferring large files won't be a problem with its rated 90MB/s transfer rate and with all of that space available, it can hold up to 20 hours of HD video. That's right, 20 hours.
If you're looking for an expandable storage option for your Chromebook that's fast and has a large capacity, check out the SanDisk Ultra 200GB microSD card.
Samsung EVO Plus 128GB microSDXC
Slightly slower than the SanDisk Ultra microSD card, Samsung's EVO Plus 128GB is still fast enough for most uses and is correspondingly cheaper too.
While it doesn't have as large a capacity as the SanDisk Ultra 200GB, the Samsung EVO Plus may have enough to suit your needs if you are looking for a bargain. Though it's a little slower, you won't notice much of a difference when transferring files or media.
If you want a fast microSD card, but you want to save a buck, choose this one.
Half-height SD cards
Half-height SD cards, as the name implies, are SD cards that have a shorter form factor. They're a great alternative if regular-height SD cards protrude from your Chromebook's SD card slot and microSD cards aren't compatible.
Transcend JetDrive Lite 330
The Transcend JetDrive Lite 330 comes in three capacities: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.
With a maximum rated read speed of up to 95MB/s and write speeds of up to 60MB/s, this half-height card is fast enough for downloading large files, and with its three capacity options, you can choose just the amount you need (and the price, too).
If you don't want to or can't use a microSD card, the Transcend JetDrive may be the card for you.
Shortening microSD adapter
If you have a fast microSD-card or want to buy a new one in your Chromebook, you can get a half-height adapter to keep things from hanging out of the side too far. Originally designed for use in a Raspberry Pi, these adapters from Adafruit work exactly the same as any high-quality full-sized adapter. There's just less hanging out to snap on things.
An alternative
SanDisk Ultra Fit 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive
Maybe you don't want to use an SD card at all but still want to expand your storage. The SanDisk Ultra Fit USB Flash Drive offers up to 128GB capacity and its low profile fits snugly against your Chromebook when it's inserted.
Read speeds up to 150MB/s mean it's ultra-fast and the design means you can leave it inserted so it's always ready every time you boot up.
These are USB A (bigger, older style socket) drives, so make sure you have the right USB ports!
We've told you which SD cards we prefer, but what about you? Let us know in the comments below!
Huh, I was not even aware that half-height SD cards existed. That's actually pretty handy.
Very handy! Especially since most computer slots are designed to leave a full-sized SD card sticking out.
yeah they took nifty's mini drive idea and ran with it.
My Chromebook Flip won't expel my microSD card. Frustrating.
The half height SD card comes in various heights, from what I know all are made for Apple. On the back of the package it says which specific Apple computer they fit to. I have a Dell XPS 13, can you tell which half height SD card fits with it?
There's a better solution for Chromebooks. The Transcend JetDrive cards all have a lip on the end designed to mate with the case of a specific Macbook. That means if your Chromebook slot is a tiny bit deeper than the Macbook, the card won't seat. If the Chrombook is a bit more shallow, and you have 1mm of card sticking out, the lip on the Transcend cards will snag on every single thing that comes anywhere near your Chromebook. Unless you get lucky and find a Transcend that exactly the right size for your Chromebook, they're horrible. A better solution is one of the microSD adapters designed for use with a Raspberry Pi. They have a normal, smooth edge, so even if a small bit is hanging out, it's no big deal.
Thanks for the tip
You should've listed low profile USB 3.0 drives. I'm going to buy one made by Samsung. Some reviews for the SanDisk one literally claim that it got over 95 degrees Fahrenheit! That'll cause it to slow down significantly.
I have read those reviews as well. I don't move a lot of data to and from on mine. I just use it to store Spreadsheets and Docs and small stuff like that. Heat hasn't been an issue, but they are not very flush.
I purchased a lexar 128 gig USB 3.0 drive to go with the chromebook I got my wife for her birthday. It's plenty fast and I've never noticed any issues with heat. The read and write speeds are very fast and her book seems to fly with 4 gig of ram. The drive was on sale at the time on amazon for $29.99
I tried the SDCard route on my Acer CB3-111 before passing it to family member. USB3.0 flash drive was leaps and bounds better mostly for temporary files and file indexing.
A small gotcha that should be added to the article- some Chromebooks are limited on the SDCard side as they are using USB 2.0 port for the slot itself. Check on the forums before spending on expensive cards.
PS: For a weak and thermally throttled device, I'm surprised at how well it ran Distance from my Steam library. Streaming was great as well. At the time 4GB RAM model wasn't available, so I couldn't test anything heavy on it.
Are we going to be able to install apps onto external storage on the chromebooks or do we need to get one with a huge storage drive?
I can't even safe Amazon vids to my 128GB micro sd card on my Asus Flip let alone Android apps. Chrome OS sees the sd card but no Android apps do.
I bought a 128GB micro SD card for my Asus Chromebook Flip but no Android apps i download from Google Play are able to save to it. I loaded the Amazon video app to my Flip with the hope of saving media to the microsd card but the app settings don't allow me to save to the card. 16GB of internal storage doesnt allow for many movies.
I use an Acer Chromebook 14. No SD slot. I ended up with a low profile thumb-drive by SanDisk 128 GB for $19 works pretty well. Wish I had an SD slot though, thing is bothersome putting into my bag. Possibly upgrading to the new Acer with touchscreen though, gotta check and see if it has a slot.
The Acer r13 has a micro SD slot. According to Acer, the largest card this chromebook will accept is 64gb. I bought the Acer 14 Chromebook first, but returned it because of no SD slot. Why Acer didn't put a slot in the 14 is beyond me. Glad I opted for the r13 instead!
Yes got a 128GB microSD :)
Most CB have 16gb of RAM, with Android apps coming soon, will we be able to use SD storage as internal memory to install apps to?
From what I see on my Flip you can't even store Android app data on the sd card let alone the app itself. The Android apps are all self contained on a Chromebook and they can't use resources like external storage.
I am getting a 1/2 length SD card for sure. that's super smart