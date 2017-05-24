What's the best screen protector for Gear Fit 2?

The Samsung Geart Fit 2 is a smart fitness tracker with a long display that can get scuffed and marked while you work out. If you'd like to keep your wearable's screen blemish-free, pick up one of these screen protectors.

RinoGear

RinoGear's Shield screen protector for the Gear Fit 2 is as clear as they come, highly rated on Amazon, and so inexpensive that you can't afford not to get one — it's about $2 for an eight-pack.

This military-grade film is self-healing and flexible TPU, which will keep your Gear Fit 2's screen scratch-free. If the screen protector starts to look a little worn, grab another from the eight-pack and easily install it using a convenient and simple wet-install method.

Spectre Shield

Spectre Shield's screen protector allows for full touch sensitivity and won't cloud up your Gear Fit 2's display. Spectre Shield promises that your wearable will feel like it's wearing nothing at all, thanks to a natural-feeling, proprietary material.

Spectre Shield protectors are laser cut and install easily with the liquid application method, which allows you to adjust things during installation, making sure you get it perfectly lined up. An eight-pack is around $2.

Illumi AquaShield

Illumi's two-pack of Gear Fit 2 screen protectors comes with a lifetime warranty so that you can buy with confidence knowing your protector is backed up for good. This military-grade TPU features a UV-resistant layer to prevent yellowing over time, and once installed and dried, Illumi promises a glass-like finish that's smooth, bubble-free, and frictionless.

See at Amazon





Your favorite?

Have you found another great Gear Fit 2 screen protector? Sound off in the comments below.