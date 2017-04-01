Keep your LG Watch Style looking fine with a screen protector.

The new LG Watch Style is one of the most affordable of the stylish smartwatches that run Android Wear 2.0. Whether you've got one in gold, black, or silver, you'll want to keep it protected. So get a screen protector! The last thing you want is a giant scratch or nick on your fashionable little smartwatch. Many companies sell them in bulk, too.

OMOTON Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Tempered glass is an ideal material for protecting your smartwatch's screen. This 3-pack from OMOTON will do the job just fine. It's layered cut, so it fits the LG Watch Style perfectly, and it's easy to install. The tempered glass screen protector can also handle a fall if the watch lays face flat. Its oleophobic coatings are also resistant to sweat and oil residue from your fingers – maybe even your toes.

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector [3-pack]

More tempered glass screen protectors! This one is from Supershieldz, a trusted name in the world of device screen protection. This particular screen protector is anti-scratch and anti-fingerprint, and it also comes in a pack of three! But if you're looking for a lifetime commitment, Supershieldz offers a lifetime replacement warranty.

Wimaha Screen Protector

You don't have to invest in a pack of three if you don't plan to hold on for the LG Watch Style for long. This 2-pack of screen protectors from Wimaha encourages you to contact the company for a replacement if you find yourself needing the second screen protector. Challenge accepted. The screen protectors come with an installation guide for first timers and they're specially designed for the LG Watch Style. You can't use this screen protector on any other brand of smartwatch — don't even think about it.

Wimaha also promises a no-hassle return policy.

iLLumashield Anti-glare Screen Protector [3-pack]

IllumiShield's screen protectors are made of PET film and not of rugged tempered glass, but that's because there's another objective. This 3-pack of screen protectors aims to help you with glare, particularly if you find you're having a tough time seeing the LG Watch Style out in the sun. The protectors have a matte finish

You get three screen protectors in this pack, all featuring a self-adhesive backing and are resistant to bacteria, oil, and fingerprints.

