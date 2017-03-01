Keep your new LG Watch Sport protected with a quality screen protector.

The new LG Watch Sport is one of the first smartwatches running Android Wear 2.0, and it's also our pick for the Best Android Wear Smartwatch you can buy right now. If you've ever worn a smartwatch before, you know how susceptible they can be to taking bumps against door frames or tables.

The last thing you'd want is a big ugly scratch or crack on your new smartwatch, so it's wise to invest in some screen protectors for your wearable tech. Fortunately most come in value packs so you can really get your money's worth while keeping your investment protected.

Dmax Armor Tempered Glass Screen Protector [3-pack]

Tempered glass is the ideal material for a screen protector, so this 3-pack from Dmax is a great option. It features the 9H hardness that tempered glass is know for, which protects your watchface from scratches and high-impact drops and collisions. Each screen protector features hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings to resist sweat and oil residue from fingerprints and other objects.

Everything you need for a bubble-free installation is included in this package, and it also comes with a no-hassle lifetime replacement warranty, so you can buy with confidence.

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector [3-pack]

Supershieldz is a trusted name in screen protectors. These tempered glass screen protectors come in a three pack and provide you with a rugged screen protector that will take all the scuffs and scrapes life throws your way so your watch screen doesn't. With 9H level hardness and hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings, your LG Watch Sport will be protected against pretty much everything.

These screen protectors also come with Supershieldz no-hassle lifetime replacement warranty,

Skinomi TechSkin Full Body Skin

Skinomi's screen protector offers not only protection for the screen, but also a back cover to keep the body of your watch protected as well. The back cover comes in metallic grey, so if you opted for the Dark Blue watch it might not match as nicely. The screen protector is made of plastic film — with only .1 millimeter of thickness it'll be barely noticeable on your watch, but it also won't provide as much protection as a tempered glass protector.

This package also comes with a lifetime warranty from Skinomi.

iLLumashield Anti-glare Screen Protector [3-pack]

While iLLumiShield's screen protectors are also made of PET film and not rugged tempered glass, it does aim to tackle a major issue that plagues wearables all too frequently — bad glare when trying to use your watch outside. This is accomplished with a matte finish that doesn't compromise the crystal clarity of the watch screen.

You get three screen protectors in this pack, all featuring a self-adhesive backing and are resistant to bacteria, oil, and fingerprints.

