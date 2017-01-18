What are the best screen protectors for the GS7?

The Samsung Galaxy S7 is one of the best phones out right now. With its beautiful glass curves, you'll want to try and protect the screen from scuffs and scratches.

After many months of waiting for a decent tempered glass screen protection for the S7's curved screen, we've finally found one we're able to recommend. We've also included some decent options for film screen protectors — not as tough as the tempered glass, but still providing good protection for your screen.

amFilm Galaxy S7 Screen Protector Glass

When you're looking for a tempered glass screen protector, you ideally want edge-to-edge coverage. Otherwise you're left with an ugly edge around the perimeter of your phone. For a while, there simply wasn't a decent option available for the Galaxy S7's curved screen.

Enter this option from amFilm. This tempered glass screen protector is scratch resistant and only 0.3 mm thick, featuring curved edges designed to contour to the curves of your phone and offering the best edge-to-edge screen protection you'll find for the Galaxy S7.

Installation is easy thanks to the precise cutouts and solid border around the bezel of the phone, and you shouldn't notice any difference in the phone's touch sensitivity. It's also available in three colors — Black, Gold and White — so you can match the style of your phone while keeping it well protected.

See at Amazon

Yootech Curved Edge to Edge Screen Protector 3-Pack

Yootech's 3-pack of screen protectors provides edge-to-edge coverage for your phone with precise cutouts for the ear speaker, camera and fingerprint scanner. The kit includes everything you'll need for installation — alcohol prep pad, squeeze card and dust removal tape.

This screen protector uses dry installation, meaning it adheres to your phone's screen via magic! Actually, they use static electricity to cling to your phone. That means you'll want to be quite careful during installation to be in a dust-free environment. A good tip would be to steam up your bathroom to get all the dust in the air to settle, then do the installation in there.

If you completely mess up your first installation attempt, you at least get two spares here, so you can give it another shot and still have a replacement to swap out if your first one gets too beaten up.

See at Amazon

Maxboost Liquid Skin Samsung Galaxy S7 Screen Protector

The Maxboost Liquid Skin protector includes two screen protectors for the screen — one with precise cutouts around the bits you want exposed, and the other a case-friendly option with cutouts from the edge around the top and bottom of the screen. It also includes a protector film for the back panel of your phone, because it's made of glass to and susceptible to scratches and scuffs too!

As you may have gathered from the name, these protectors require a wet installation with the included spray bottle. You spray down the sticky side of the screen protector, place it down on your cleaned screen and adjust it until it's just right. Then you'll want to use the squeegee card to clear out any bubbles then leave it to dry overnight. You'll want to be careful with it for the first few days, too, especially if you plan to slap a case on your phone too.

See at Amazon

IQ Shield LiQuidSkin 2-pack

Another wet installation option, the IQ Shield LiQuidSkin includes two screen protectors that IQ Shield claims each screen protector consists of four layers of protection. Cutting through the marketing buzzwords, these screen protectors feature a layer of TPU, will adhere well to your phone and should provide durable, transparent protection without yellowing over time.

Installation requires you to spray the adhesive side of the screen with the included spray bottle, then squeegee out the excess and any bubbles then leave it to dry for a few hours. The benefits of a wet install over a dry install include crystal clear transparency, and you're able to adhere the protector around the curved edges better.

See at Amazon

Which screen protectors do you trust?

If the screen protector brand you use isn't on our list, let us know in the comments!