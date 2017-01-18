What are the best charging docks for my Samsung Galaxy S7?

If you are really concerned about taking care of your Samsung Galaxy S7, you might be a bit hesitant leaving it charging on a table, where it's free to be knocked off the ground by an errant elbow or a clumsy pet. That's where a charging dock can come in real handy.

The Galaxy S7 is also special in that it supports Qi wireless charging, meaning you can elevate your Samsung Galaxy S7 off the table or counter with a dock that'll also keep it fully charged when it's time to go.

Samsung Fast Charging Wireless Stand

When looking for charging accessories for your phone, your best bet is typically whatever is offered by the phone's manufacturer.

Samsung has combined style and function to create a wireless charging stand for your Galaxy S7 that takes full advantage of the Fast Charge capabilities of the phone. And since it's made by Samsung, you can rest assured that it's been properly tested with your device, and it also comes with a Fast Charge wall charger and warranty coverage for U.S. customers.

Seneo Fast Wireless Charger

If you're looking for a quality wireless charging dock that supports Fast Charging for your Galaxy S7, but for half the price of Samsung's offering, the Seneo Fast Wireless Charger is right for you. Available for just over $20, this stand features a fairly sleek design with a LED indicator on the front to let you know when your phone is charging.

You'll have to make sure to use the Fast Charger adapter that came with your phone to take advantage of the fast-charging capabilities — one isn't included — which might explain the price difference from Samsung's dock.

Stouch Aluminum Android Charging Dock

If style and minimalism are important features for you, you may be interested in this aluminum charging dock from Stouch. Simply plug your phone into the Micro-USB port on this brushed aluminum platform and you're good to go. There's no backing support for your phone, so you'll want to make sure it's not in a place where it might get hit or put any stress on that charging port connection.

The connector on the base is actually reversible, and is adjustable to a bunch of different viewing angles so you'll always be able to check for notifications while you're working at your desk.

Lamicall Desktop Cell Phone Stand

The Lamicall universal charging stand is another great option for your Galaxy S7 if you don't care about wireless charging but still want to keep your phone off the table — plus, it'll work with any phone or tablet you own.

You'll also need to bring your own charging cable here. Otherwise, you get a stylish stand with and minimalist design on your desktop, featuring rubber feet on the bottom help to keep it secure on your desk, and rubber on the cradle helping to keep your phone secure. It's available in silver, red or black.

Your pick

What's your go-to Galaxy S7 charging dock?