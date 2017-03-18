Which are the best replacement bands for the Gear S2?

When it comes to smartwatches, the Samsung Gear S2 stands out as a fantastic device, even if it isn't Android Wear. One of it's biggest pulls is that it's a fairly small, and stylish computer for your wrist. What if you aren't a big fan of the watch bands that come with it, or if those bands break?

Thankfully, there are options if you need to replace your Gear S2's watch bands. While you could take a waltz through the internet to search them out, we've put together the best watch band replacements for your Gear S2. Just keep scrolling to check them out.

Samsung watch bands

When looking for a replacement Gear S2 band, your first option is to go right through Samsung.

Samsung has seven bands available on its website, from a classy leather band for the Gear S2 Classic to stylized plastic bands via a partnership with Atelier Mendini. Ranging from $39.99 to $59.99, slap a unique pattern on your wrist and turn some heads when you hit the town.

V-MORO watch bands

If you're a fan of giving your technology a bit of personal flair, then the V-MORO watch bands should certainly pique your interest. There are over a dozen different bands available, from multiple colors, floral patterns, leather, and even solid stainless steel links.

Depending on the style, these bands are available from $49.99 to $59.99, but you can often find them on sale for a good deal.

Skylet watch bands

For another dash of personality, Skylet watch bands for the Gear S2 may catch your eye. Each silicon band has its own pattern, from the Fleur de Lis to a rainbow of colors. They're affordable as well, starting at just $15.

There are currently 24 different bands that you can choose between and each one can add some serious personality to your Gear S2.

Getwow watch bands

Another great place to look is at the watch bands from Getwow. These rubber watchbands are each unique in their design. Though you won't find anything particularly flashy in these rubber options, they do sport a number of different patterns.

Each one can be bought for around $40, with bright colors that are sure to catch the eye.

Moretek watch bands

If you've got a Samsung Gear S2 Classic and want a watch band that will work well for fitness, or keep you from having a sweaty wrist under the rubber, the Moretek bands might do the trick.

There are four color combinations that you'll be able to choose from, and each sports a design with cutouts throughout the band, and a two-tone color scheme. These watch bands are available for around $40.

MoKo watch bands

If you want to avoid clasps, the MoKo band for Gear S2 Classic is a magnetic option that adheres to itself. This means that if you have a wrist larger, or smaller, than the norm you don't have to worry about it not fitting correctly.

You can pick one up for around $35.

FanTEK watch bands

Not everybody can afford to shell out $30 or $40 for a new watch band. Thankfully, FanTEK comes through with affordable watch bands that sport muted designs. Unlike the bright designs on many other watch bands, you'll find dark colors and simple designs that draw your eye to the Gear S2 without being overwhelming.

Even if you're not on a budget, the $7.88 price tag is a sweet deal.

Henoda watch bands

Not everybody is looking for a flashy design, or really a design at all, for their watch bands. If all you're looking for is a watch band with a splash of color, check out the Henoda watch bands.

Available for around $50 these silicon replacement bands come in a solid color. You can choose from one of ten colors to make your smartwatch pop without looking audacious.

How to replace your Gear S2 watch band

Once you get your Gear S2 replacement band, it's easy to change it out. Just follow along with our how-to video!

What caught your eye?

These are just eight of the watch band makes for the Samsung Gear S2 that caught our eye. There are hundreds more available online in places like Amazon. Did any of these watch bands have you making grabby hands? Let us know about it in the comments below!