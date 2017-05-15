Best overall Relay Download on Google Play ($2.99) Relay is the most beautiful of the Reddit apps and also one of the best explained. If you're new to Reddit or looking for an easy-to-navigate app, Relay has got your back with a simple layout and explainer tips the first time you use the app. While many Reddit apps have implemented Material Design, none have done it quite as boldly or as well as Relay. It is also one of the few apps to offer themes beyond the simple light and dark, offering pink and blue as well. GIFs may not autoplay, but the image pop-ups that appear when you tap a thumbnail beat the heck out of the image loading in a new window or in a browser, and the material transitions out of these previews are gorgeous. Bottom-line: Colorful, highly customizable, and material to a T, Relay is a Reddit app that's it's hard to go wrong with, especially for newer Redditors and lovers of long threads. One more thing: Relay's great for longer posts with lots of threads, like popular AMAs, because you can use navigation controls in the floating action button to skip between one thread and the next.

Why Relay is the best

Relay is a Reddit app with a design that stands out, which is saying something considering how diverse Reddit apps can look, and it's a design that works well. From the handy clear button above the home button that clear posts you've already read to the floating navigation button in a Reddit post that allows you to easily skip from one thread to the next within popular or polluted Reddit posts like AMAs, Relay's UI is consistent and consistently productive.

Relay's themes are a good middle ground between those that only offer light/dark and those that let you pick all your own colors, with three light themes and two dark themes, and no matter what theme you pick, the app is easy to read, navigate, and act upon.

There are a lot of Reddit apps out there, and whether I'm going to be on it for two minutes or two hours, Relay keeps the front page of the internet readable, interesting, and fresh. It's the app that has outlasted all the others on my device, and I think it'll earn its spot on yours, too.

Best for beginners Reddit: The Official App Download on Google Play (free) Reddit didn't have an official app for a long time, but now it's here and it's awesome. It's a clean and refreshingly simple app, great for users that don't want to hassle with a bunch of settings. That simplicity can also be a problem. You can't resize the text which is a shame because it's a bit on the small side. The app's dark theme and card views are just okay, but it can auto-play GIFs and videos in card view, which is amazing for GIF-centric subreddits. Bottom-line: It's the official app, and it's off to a great start, though it's a little simple. If you've already got your subreddit subscriptions where you want and browse a lot of GIFs, this is the app for you. One more thing: Because of the concise feature set right now, the settings for Reddit: The Official App are wonderfully simple and easy to navigate.

Best Classic Reddit app BaconReader Download on Google Play ($1.99) BaconReader has been around for a long, long time and users have enjoyed using it for just as long. It is one of the most-downloaded and most-reviewed Reddit apps on Google Play, and it got there by wooing users with slick features and maintaining them with stellar service and support. BaconReader is carefully and pristinely laid out, making it easy to quickly browse and find something new and interesting to read, without stumbling around or leaving anything out. If BaconReader's beautiful design and feel seem familiar, their developer OneLouder is also the design of 1Weather, one of our favorite weather apps. Bottom-line: BaconReader has robust features, support, and loyalty among its users. And while you can use it for free, it's more than worth upgrading to premium. One more thing: If you ever need any help, BaconReader's subreddit is quite active and the developers are quick to answer most questions.

Best for Purists reddit is fun Download on Google Play ($1.99) I said it two years ago and it still holds true: reddit is fun looks most like the Reddit site, which can be a good or a bad thing depending on your tastes. reddit is fun has a card view, and it also has three experimental beta themes if you're bored of the traditional views. Switching views isn't a simple toggle the way other apps do it, but at least you have more options when picking a theme and layout. reddit is fun is great for users who need to watch their data usage or are using a slower device, allowing you to skip downloading thumbnails when off Wi-Fi. While most apps can't load user flair, reddit is fun can display what the flair would be if you were on desktop, for instance: usernamehere pikachu on r/Pokemongo. Bottom-line: It's a traditional take on a Reddit app, but reddit is fun is more than willing to experiment in order to keep users happy and give them an old school Reddit feel on Android. One more thing: You can unsubscribe from a subreddit from the navigation page rather than having to go a separate page or menu, nice for cleaning up your subreddit list while you browse.

Conclusion

There are so many great Reddit apps on Android. Even as the service has matured and gone mainstream, there is still a wealth of independent app development because Reddit is such a different service depending on how you use it. Relay is the best of the bunch because it looks great, is easy to use, and has a wealth of features. But the official Reddit app is great, too, especially for newcomers to the service. You can't go wrong with any of our picks.