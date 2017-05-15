Updated May, 2017: Relay replaced BaconReader as the Best Reddit app for Android.
Best overall
Relay
Relay is the most beautiful of the Reddit apps and also one of the best explained. If you're new to Reddit or looking for an easy-to-navigate app, Relay has got your back with a simple layout and explainer tips the first time you use the app.
While many Reddit apps have implemented Material Design, none have done it quite as boldly or as well as Relay. It is also one of the few apps to offer themes beyond the simple light and dark, offering pink and blue as well. GIFs may not autoplay, but the image pop-ups that appear when you tap a thumbnail beat the heck out of the image loading in a new window or in a browser, and the material transitions out of these previews are gorgeous.
Bottom-line: Colorful, highly customizable, and material to a T, Relay is a Reddit app that's it's hard to go wrong with, especially for newer Redditors and lovers of long threads.
One more thing: Relay's great for longer posts with lots of threads, like popular AMAs, because you can use navigation controls in the floating action button to skip between one thread and the next.
Why Relay is the best
Relay is a Reddit app with a design that stands out, which is saying something considering how diverse Reddit apps can look, and it's a design that works well. From the handy clear button above the home button that clear posts you've already read to the floating navigation button in a Reddit post that allows you to easily skip from one thread to the next within popular or polluted Reddit posts like AMAs, Relay's UI is consistent and consistently productive.
Relay's themes are a good middle ground between those that only offer light/dark and those that let you pick all your own colors, with three light themes and two dark themes, and no matter what theme you pick, the app is easy to read, navigate, and act upon.
There are a lot of Reddit apps out there, and whether I'm going to be on it for two minutes or two hours, Relay keeps the front page of the internet readable, interesting, and fresh. It's the app that has outlasted all the others on my device, and I think it'll earn its spot on yours, too.
Best for beginners
Reddit: The Official App
Reddit didn't have an official app for a long time, but now it's here and it's awesome. It's a clean and refreshingly simple app, great for users that don't want to hassle with a bunch of settings.
That simplicity can also be a problem. You can't resize the text which is a shame because it's a bit on the small side. The app's dark theme and card views are just okay, but it can auto-play GIFs and videos in card view, which is amazing for GIF-centric subreddits.
Bottom-line: It's the official app, and it's off to a great start, though it's a little simple. If you've already got your subreddit subscriptions where you want and browse a lot of GIFs, this is the app for you.
One more thing: Because of the concise feature set right now, the settings for Reddit: The Official App are wonderfully simple and easy to navigate.
Best Classic Reddit app
BaconReader
BaconReader has been around for a long, long time and users have enjoyed using it for just as long. It is one of the most-downloaded and most-reviewed Reddit apps on Google Play, and it got there by wooing users with slick features and maintaining them with stellar service and support.
BaconReader is carefully and pristinely laid out, making it easy to quickly browse and find something new and interesting to read, without stumbling around or leaving anything out. If BaconReader's beautiful design and feel seem familiar, their developer OneLouder is also the design of 1Weather, one of our favorite weather apps.
Bottom-line: BaconReader has robust features, support, and loyalty among its users. And while you can use it for free, it's more than worth upgrading to premium.
One more thing: If you ever need any help, BaconReader's subreddit is quite active and the developers are quick to answer most questions.
Best for Purists
reddit is fun
I said it two years ago and it still holds true: reddit is fun looks most like the Reddit site, which can be a good or a bad thing depending on your tastes. reddit is fun has a card view, and it also has three experimental beta themes if you're bored of the traditional views. Switching views isn't a simple toggle the way other apps do it, but at least you have more options when picking a theme and layout.
reddit is fun is great for users who need to watch their data usage or are using a slower device, allowing you to skip downloading thumbnails when off Wi-Fi. While most apps can't load user flair, reddit is fun can display what the flair would be if you were on desktop, for instance: usernamehere pikachu on r/Pokemongo.
Bottom-line: It's a traditional take on a Reddit app, but reddit is fun is more than willing to experiment in order to keep users happy and give them an old school Reddit feel on Android.
One more thing: You can unsubscribe from a subreddit from the navigation page rather than having to go a separate page or menu, nice for cleaning up your subreddit list while you browse.
Conclusion
There are so many great Reddit apps on Android. Even as the service has matured and gone mainstream, there is still a wealth of independent app development because Reddit is such a different service depending on how you use it. Relay is the best of the bunch because it looks great, is easy to use, and has a wealth of features. But the official Reddit app is great, too, especially for newcomers to the service. You can't go wrong with any of our picks.
Reader comments
Best Reddit app for Android
Debating Android reddit apps is right up there with religion and politics.
That said, it's a damn shame Sync isn't ranked the best. Because it is the best. Close thread, we're done here.
Agreed! Been using Sync since i first started Reddit'ing
I just use the basic Reddit app. I don't use it enough to warrant paying for Relay but I'll admit Relay looks nice.
Boost is the best hands down
Boost for reddit os the best hands down.
Sorry, sticking with Slide for Reddit.
New, but I stitched to it from BaconReader a few months ago...
Mine is reddit is fun
Was this a paid promo? Seriously BaconReader? So many better apps not even mentioned in the article as other users have pointed out. Smfh.
i use my web browser
Do any of these work with https://r.go1dfish.me/? Or unreddit? I don't like posts/comments being randomly deleted as they don't fit an agenda.
Boost for Reddit is currently my favorite.
I love it as well, so Sync for Reddit, Slide for Reddit, etc are good too. Only thing that pisses me off about Boost is that it is always slow to load images.
Yes! Boost is awesome. Just got my 9 year badge, so my opinion matters /s
Please add Sync for Reddit to this list, It gets my vote as no. 1
Quote: "If you've already got your subreddit subscriptions where you want and browse a lot of GIFs, this is the app for you."
Is Reddit the new Tumblr?
I used AlienBlue on the iPhone until Tumblr came out with the Official App (which seems largely based on it, from a UX perspective), and I use it similar to how I use Twitter: to browse things now and then. There are so many trolls and angry down voters on Reddit and I don't bother to converse.
But this is the first time I've heard of GIF browsing on Reddit, Lol. Maybe I'm just out of the loop.
Reddit reminds me of the comment section here. It's not a mental picture that I associate with moving images... Excuse the pun.
Flow FTW!
Hard to believe Sync for Reddit is not even on the list. I've used about 10 different apps, including your overall pick, bacon reader, and sync is still far and away my favorite.
Sync gets my vote!
Thanks for this post! Just getting into Reddit.
Used to use BaconReader but switched to Relay and overall prefer it, I use AlienBlue on my iPad and it's alright.
So far Bacon Reader is the only one that I can see that uses the notification light. Anyone else?
This is an age old argument. I have about 6 or 7 reddit apps on my Note 5 and every damn one of them is exponentially better than any of the clients on iOS, and I had a ton of them too.
What about Now for Reddit? I've been using for almost a year now. I recommended it to all of my friends and they love it. It looks nice and has great features all for free! I highly recommend you check it out!
Sync for Reddit, come on.
I wish that someone would pick up where Reddit in Pictures left off-- sometimes I just want to scroll through cats & not see articles.
Blows my mind now is not number one or even on the list for that matter.
Right?!
Hopefully people brows the comments and see us mentioning it and give it a try. It really is fantastic
Reddit now with the redditastic widget is the best combination imo
I loved Fate/Zero.
I still don't understand reddit... it's just a messy clusterF*** of random sh**
It takes getting used to, but it's not bad.
That's pretty much their slogan.
I get the love for Bacon Reader, which I used for a long time, but Relay for Reddit is a lot more straightforward and slickly designed, IMHO.
Relay is great but I would definitely love to have bigger cards.
I find Reddit Is Fun the best one yet.!
Redkit for reddit is a new clean reddit client which has the best navigation of any other reddit app, you can swipe between posts.
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mhughes.redditswipe&hl=en
Bacon Reader! <3
Why is Reddit Now not one here? It is definitely nicer than most of the Reddit apps in the Play Store and the UI feels like you are on Reddit.
+1 for Reddit is Fun
There's a lot of really great reddit apps out there, but I was told to keep my list small for this article, so I had to leave a good number of them out.
I use Flipboard
Reddit Offline which does not have any account capabilities but it does sync stuff for offline reading including comments.
Bacon reader all day. Got recommended by a friend last year, got used to it, now I use it more than the website on my pc because it's so dang simple.
Bacon!!
I had Bacon Reader Pro. Tried out Reddit Sync and instantly bought the Pro version as well.
Reddit Now is my choice.
I love Reddit News. I don't need updates, I need stability! :)
Always been a bacon reader man myself although I admit I haven't tried many others. Might give Reddit Now a shot in the interest of giving another developer a go at changing my mind
I've tried them all and Baconreader is the winner for me. It's the only app I've ever paid for.
I just use Reddit In Pictures on my mobile devices-- the author just did an update a couple months ago that really cleaned up a lot of the issues that were there before.
Used to only use Reddit is Fun. But deleted it in favor of Reddit Now. I like it on my nexus 7, very smooth, no problems so far. Surprised it's not in AC's top 5.
Now ftw
Galaxy s7 edge
Nothing else matches BaconReader's feature completeness.
Yes.
RedReader is the only one I bother with. Nice, lightweight, open source, functional, ad-free, and looks great on phone and tablet alike.
Same here for going through pictures - I love it.
Reddit is fun instantly became my favorite when I found the option to disable ads for free
I don't really care for Reddit, but I love the fact that there's an app called Reddit is Run.
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.phyora.apps.reddit_now
Reddit now
Yupppp
Reddit Sync is by far the best for me.
Fark>reddit
Fark is awful. Drew is a childish prick and so are his mods.
Some people pay him $5 a month to be abused by his mods. Plus Drew lost his mind last week. Must have been from methanol from cheap booze?
Greetings, time traveller from 2005! You've got some catching up to do! Yogurt comes in tubes now and we still don't have jet packs. If I think of anything else you'll need to know about the present, I'll let you know.
No way. When looking for an online community, I look for casual racism, blather about Bitcoins, and men's rights activist whargarbl. Reddit > Fark
You should let everyone know this on your Myspace page.
I've tried Reddit Sync and liked it a bit, but found it extremely battery hungry. I went back to BaconReader and it suits my usage, especially in how it handles links and comments with areal taps, unlike the counter-intuitive Reddit Is(n't) Fun. If Reddit Sync was on Amazon, I may've burned some free coins to get the Pro version, but it's not, so I went Pro with BaconReader.
Reddit is Fun Gold Platinum is my favorite!
I keep going back to reddit is fun after trying the others.
Reddit Is Fun is fantastic for AMOLED screens. I can get nearly 8 hours of screen on time with RIF.
I discovered this app through reddits r/android!
Sync has been my go-to app since they switched over to the Cards layout. It looks great, functions extremely well, and the UX "feels" like a native Google app. Highly recommended.
The only other app that I'd consider using is News. It's still a solid interface that has pretty much everything you'd want in a reddit app. While it isn't as "pretty" as Sync is, it's worth trying out for a day to see if it's something you'd enjoy.
The others on this list are outdated and probably not worth it, but feel free to try them out anyway. "Simple" might be better. Flow had a lot of promise but unfortunately with the lack of developer updates it was time to move away to app developers who really listened to feedback and applied it in a very timely manner.
Reddit Now -> https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.phyora.apps.reddit_now
+1. Used them all. Reddit now is the best. The dev is active and replies to questions in the subreddit. The UI is nice and navigating through the app is a breeze.
I've been using it for less than a week and am appalled that this wasn't mentioned. APPALLED!
Yep yep yep!
This. I started with Bacon Reader, and quickly moved off and when to Now for Reddit. Navigating is smooth, and the constant updates and dev attention to the app are great. Tried the official app when it was launched and not even close to Now. How this app wasn't even mentioned is weird.
Another vote for Now! A great app.
I've tried them all and Reddit Sync is by far the best.
I use Flow for Reddit https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.deeptrouble.yaarreddit...
Same here!
Reddit sync takes my vote. I've been using it for a few months, and I haven't found another client that feels as native to Android as that one.
Agree. I've tried the other apps, but Reddit Sync is by far my favorite.
Hey.. I was not able to find how to use the side bar in reddit sync.. There's no such option in sync :/
You can access the side bar when in a subreddit by swiping from the right.
agreed, i use it and love it
Yeah, I've tried everyone in this list except for bacon reader and Sync for Reddit gets my vote. Disappointed it wasn't mentioned.
Another vote for Reddit Sync. I've tried them all, and give them all another chance once in a while, but I keep coming back to Reddit Sync. Bizarre that it wasn't mentioned on this list.