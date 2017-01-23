Take your music with you with a portable Bluetooth speaker.
Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the best ways to take those excellent audio waves with you everywhere. Compatible with practically every device out there, Bluetooth speakers will make sure that, as long as your phone, tablet, or laptop is around, your music is loud!
We've rounded up some of the best portable Bluetooth speakers that you can take with you just about anywhere!
- Sony SRS-X5
- Bose Soundlink III
- Bose Soundlink Mini II
- UE Boom 2
- UE Roll 2
- Riva Turbo X
- Anker SoundCore
- Amazon Tap
Sony SRS-X55
Sony has a whole line of Bluetooth speakers that vary in size, but, if we are talking about the best portable speakers, it would be a shame to forget about the SRS-X5.
Let's get to the most important part of any speaker: the sound quality. It works on a 2.1 channel system, meaning it has a dedicated driver for bass to deliver a great low-end without muddling the rest of the sound at all, which, from this 2.5-pound machine, is impressive, to say the least.
We aren't the only ones who think the Sony-X5 is worth your money, CNET gave it 4 out of 5 stars:
"For a relatively compact wireless speaker, the simple but classy-looking Sony SRS-X5 offers excellent sound with strong bass."
Sony clearly had functionality on the brain when designing the SRS-X5. Not only does it work with Bluetooth, but it also has NFC compatibility and a standard 3.5-millimeter jack, so you should have no problem getting all your favorites devices to play through it. On top of what you can plug into it, Sony has also thrown in a USB port for charging your phone or tablet on the go, making the SRS-X55 one of the most versatile Bluetooth speakers in its class.
Bose Soundlink III
Bose has always focused on sound quality before anything, and that mantra continues with the Bose Soundlink III. Whether you are listening to your music directly from your phone or tablet via the AUX input or you're wireless playing via Bluetooth, the sound quality is truly impeccable. And, at only two pounds, the Soundlink III feels very light for its size, so it's not a pain to lug around.
Although the Soundlink III doesn't have the ability to charge via Micro-USB and lacks some more fancy features you may see in other portable Bluetooth speakers, the sheer performance concerning sound quality is practically unmatched. The bass that pumps out of this small speaker is incredible, and we mean that wholeheartedly. The low-end always sounds warm and full even at high volumes which can typically be a problem for speakers this size. Also, if you love blasting your music as loud as possible, the Soundlink III delivers in spades, perfect for keeping the party pumping!
CNET has praised the Soundlink III for being a great improvement over its last model.
"Though it remains somewhat pricey, the Bose SoundLink Bluetooth Speaker III is a superlative portable wireless loudspeaker, improving on its already impressive predecessor."
This speaker is perfect for audio junkies who want a simple great sounding speaker.
Bose SoundLink Mini II
The Bose Soundlink Mini 2 is an incredibly well-rounded wireless speaker, offering top-notch audio quality and portability. It only weighs about 1.2 pounds making it perfect for carrying it around wherever you go.
The Wirecutter has extensively tested Bluetooth speakers and enjoys the performance of the Soundlink Mini II
"It's shocking to hear how much better the SoundLink Mini II comes across than most competitors, with clearer voices and a fuller sound closer to what you might expect to hear from a decent small stereo system."
A charging base keeps it going while you're home. Meanwhile, a big battery provides up to 10 hours of tunes while you're away. Plus, you can pair two devices simultaneously to bring in your calls and music from anywhere.
UE Boom 2
Living up to its onomatopoeic name, the UE Boom 2 is an impressive speaker, offering 360-degree sound in a truly portable package.
The Boom 2 has a very high water-resistant rating, allowing it to be submerged in three feet of water for 30 minutes and emerge just fine. It's also protected against dirt and mud, but you can hand-wash the speaker with warm, soapy water just in case it gets messy.
UE Boom 2's battery will last you approximately 15 hours of playing time and has a Bluetooth range of 100 feet, giving you more than enough time and space to enjoy all the sounds you want to hear. Plus, if you find yourself lacking the volume you want from just one UE Boom 2, you have the option to set up another one to make a stereo pair and raise the roof.
Asking around on Twitter, I got plenty of responses from people telling me the UE Boom 2 was there favorite purchase of all time.
@LukeFilipowicz @reneritchie UE Boom 2, without a doubt. bought 3 or 4. Enjoying stereo pairing right now.— Peter Nõu (@dkmj) January 17, 2017
The UE Boom also has the added pleasure of a controller app that you can use to skip songs, adjust volume and pause music without having to touch the speaker at all.
UE Roll 2
The UE Roll 2 has a cool design meant to follow you wherever you go. It has a great waterproof rating, meaning it can even follow you to the beach and the convenient strap allows you to hang it from anywhere. Plus, it also comes with a little life preserver that allows it to float, meaning you can bring this speaker to a pool party.
This is Wirecutter's top pick in their portable Bluetooth speaker roundup, citing its versatility and portability as key selling points.
"The UE Roll 2 sounds full, with smooth reproduction of everything from bass notes to cymbals, and it plays loud enough to fill a hotel room or a spot at the beach with sound."
Volume on this little guy is impressive and can be even more impressive if you pair another UE Roll 2 with it. It has an app you can download, which allows you to completely control playback from afar.
Riva Turbo X
The Riva Turbo X is often overlooked due to its slightly higher price point, but fans of the Riva Turbo X will tell you to look twice.
When it comes to portability, the Riva Turbo X is a tad on the big side; however, when it comes to power, the Riva Turbo X is the real deal. The Wirecutter was quick to mention how sleek and sturdy the design was, citing it as "refined and elegant-looking."
If you're looking for a Bluetooth speaker to blow the doors off your place, the Riva Turbo X will have you smiling — and probably covering your ears.
Anker SoundCore
Although Anker is usually praised for its battery banks, the Anker SoundCore is a surprisingly good little speaker.
With only five buttons atop this rectangle, the SoundCore is pretty minimalist in its design. It won't look out of place anywhere, and it's only $70, which is a big hit with its fans.
Battery life is where the Anker SoundCore stands out above all the rest; a full charge will last you roughly 24 hours of playback, which is perfect for taking it camping or on a road trip away from wall outlets.
Amazon Tap
I couldn't leave the Amazon Tap off this list because you're not going to find a more useful Bluetooth speaker.
On top of being powered by Dolby Audio and offering 306-degree sound, the Amazon Tap has Alexa. You simply have to tap the speaker and ask Alexa to play Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, you name it, and it starts playing instantly. Plus, if you're using the Tap at home (or anywhere with a Wi-FI connection) Alexa becomes even more useful.
The Amazon Tap will give you nine hours of playback time on a single charge, and it comes with a nice charging cradle that keeps it upright and looking great even when it's refilling its tank.
How do you take your music with you?
Are you constantly listening to your favorite jams on a portable Bluetooth speaker? Why do you love it and what kind do you have? Let us know in the comments below!
This article was originally published in May 2016. It was updated in January 2017 with a whole new list, swapping out a few old selections for new and better ones.
Reader comments
Best Portable Bluetooth Speakers
The ones that allow true stereo (where one unit plays the Right channel, and another the Left) are:
JBL charge 3, and UE Boom 2.
Obviously you'll need 2 units of the same model, and to install their respective apps (AFAIK).
So I am VERY in love with the style and sound of the Onyx Studio 3. Awesome but a rep at Best Buy pointed out the Kilburn. It IS powerful. But not quite as much as the Onyx It has a lot of highs to me, and lows. But the onyx has some highs (not as much) but does better with the lows. It may be fuller to me.
But the reason I post is not totally to give my opinion, but to see if you disagree, BUT mainly to see your opinion on 1. Most Power 2. Best Overall sound
I was not crazy about the black/brown version of the Kilburn, and definitely NOT the cream one, But I just saw one that they call Steel, which is their version of black. It looks awesome
Opinion? Thanks all
Instead of owning a Bluetooth speaker....I just follow all you guys around hoping you'll take one out so I can jam.
Samsung da-e670 will blow all these but its not technically portable it needs to plugged into wall outlet
Original UE Boom here. Goes great!
jam™ Heavy Metal Wireless Bluetooth® Stereo Speaker
at Bed Bath & Beyond
$86.00 with coupon
Looks just like the Bose.. and sounds good... too
No riva turbo x? For size and sound quality i would prefer that one over any of these... I aldo have riva turbo s and a bunch of others for comparison including ion speakers.
Im looking at the Riva turbo X. Is it really the loudest one in its price range, size range?
I've got a Minirig. Not the cheapest, though you do get occasional offers, but they sound brilliant and the battery is at least as good as any listed here.
I have a Rukus Solar that's about 3 years old. Sound quality is good, but not overly powerful. It's great if you are going to be outside working or playing all day, a small solar panel keeps it charged, and you can give your phone a boost as well. This was important with my old blackberry Z10, not so much with my Note 4.
Still rocking my old "Logitech Wireless Boombox".. that's what its called lol. I've had it for about 4 years now and paid $80 for it and it was sold at $150 MSRP. i rebuilt the battery pack last year because i got tired of plunging it in after it died from about 3 years of use, solider gun and tape made me a new one that lasts a bit longer than it used to :)
Still sounds great compared to new speakers, i would say equivalent to most $150 NEW speakers and better than some at $200 (overpriced name brands). I don't think i have a need for a new speaker unless i don't like the money i have and want it gone.
I quite like all:)
I've got a Bose Soundlink Mini that's just awesome. Far louder and clearer than its size suggests. A must have for me wherever I go.
The terrible battery life of bose soundlink mini is a deal breaker for me. Never looked back after buying myself a UE Boom
where is the Aiwa Exos-9... *0wnage
Aiwa? Does that brand still exist?
Yamaha nx-p100.... solid build, great sound, stable Bluetooth signal and splash resistant... and with the full usb port you can charge you're phone.... easily 8 hours of music.... I love it....
What is really like, if anyone is listening, is a portable speaker with Google cast functionality and several presets that could switch streams to say, radio stations or music playlists or TV audio.
Moto Sol Republic OG deck (lost bushwalking, cried for 2 weeks) & deck ultra ( bigger fatter louder, impossibly long battery life but lost opportunities with other features, but still love it)
Will probably not Rock anything else now
They are all too expensive for my pocket. Is there any suggestion for less than 100 bucks?
Oontz Angle3. about 26$ but sound quality is comparable to JBL Charger/Flip3. You should check it out.
Definitely check out Oontz Angle range.. I've got Angle 2 and it blows the socks off the Bose equivalent which cost £120.. I paid £30 for my Oontz and have been recommending to everyone since. Unbelievable sound for the price nothing comes close. Splash proof waterproof as well.. Ps: it's an American speaker quite hard to get hold off in Uk
I just love my ue boom (1st gen) sounds great ( with some eq app sounds really good) its very durable, amd batteru lasts forever.
How about Oontz Angle3... Sound quality wise its very good, crisp and clear w/ outstanding clarity for its size. very portable but has a powerful output of 10W +. Not to mention its also very cheap. You can also use it as speaker phone. I owned this for a couple of days and Im so delighted and blown away how loud oontz angle3 is. Definitely a must have bluetooth speaker.
Love my UE Boom.. It's the best splurge gift I have ever bought myself..
Posted via HTC One M8 and Android Central App
I've got a Mini Jambox that sounds pretty good for its size.
I have that one too. Got it when they had that one sale.. Not as much bass as I would've liked but oh well.. At least I didn't pay full price..
Has anyone tried the Sharkk boombox? I heard that it was comparable to beats, the boom and so on
I have 2 currently that I'm very interested in. Not sure if I'll keep one or both.
1) Aiwa - Exos-9
2) Monster Blaster
It's nice to always see the best whatever in your articles, but a lot of people can't always afford the best. Would like to see some "best bang for your buck" reviews as well.
Second this. I don't have 300 bucks to drop for a SPEAKER
The Shark Buddy system is awesome. I love it. Loud and clear. Paired with me and wife's phone, my Nvidia Tablet, my Laptop, and PC.
I want to get a portable speaker to use in a basketball gym. Anyone know which one would be the best for filling the court with good tunes? I guess i want the LOUDEST one with decent bass as well.
I can't believe this wasn't mentioned. I think it's better than those mentioned at a fantastic price — a steal for $125. Everywhere I've used it including poolside at an apartment complex I have to make sure I don't impose and play too loud.
Connect up to 2 devices using Bluetooth 3.0
Two 3" woofers two 0.75" tweeters and 2 passive radiators for awesome base
15W x 4 biamplification
Speakerphone
It will serve the purpose you're seeking — filling the basketball court above the squeeks and dribble. It's also easy to carry with a built-in handgrip. Everyone thinks it's fantastic.
Seriously consider the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 2 Wireless Speaker System. You'll love it.
https://www.pricefalls.com/product/harman-kardon-onyx-studio-2-wireless-...
Gday mate,
thanks for that ill look into it. You wouldnt believe how hard it is to find review on how loud the speakers actually get!
I live in Australia so i will probably be buying one online and its hard to know without actually being in a store and listening to them,
I have a TIE Fighter the sound isn't great, but it looks bad ass.
I have a JLab Crasher. It doesn't have a ton of bass, but it's built really well, has fantastic battery life, and was under $40.
I have the earlier version of this Sony (the SRS-X5) and it's great! It's got a very rich sound, nothing cheap sounding/feeling about it! I also like the NFC and battery life.
I had that but sold it for a UE Megaboom. The sound quality was all over the place. I especially didn't like the fact that you had to have it plugged in for the absolute best audio quality out of it..
The bose soundlink mini II is a small beast. It has almost the same sound quality compared to my friend's soundlink III while being a lot smaller. But it lacks high volume.
Good God that Marshall is pricy!
You're paying for the name....
No I'm not lol. They can keep it.
Bose are terrible. The biggest scam in audio.
I would say Beats is a bigger scam...plus the one on the list sou DS pretty good.
They have a good sound, but everything is very plastiky....
How did Fugoo not make this list? They are incredible little speakers, and robust to boot.
Also, for anyone who doesn't already know, the X3 model by Sony has superior sound quality to the X5. Better bass as well. Though, from personal experience, I would caution not to push it too loud or the speakers will blow.
Fugoo is so good
Carying around my music on JBL Flip3 and Sony X5. Tempted by JBL Extreme
Sony Z5
Any under $100?
Posted with my Axon Pro.
I'll 2nd that.
I'll 2nd that.
JBL Flip 3 is regularly under $100.
I own the Soundblaster Roar 2 and JBL Charge 2. BOTH are EXCELLENT!
Does the author actually have each of these and can give a subjective award for which one sounds best?
I have Sony and love it!
Best Deal in Bluetooth speakers in my opinion is the Oontz angle 3 XL only 119 on amazon plays louder than my JBL extreme not as much bass but it has a decent amount of clean tight bass and great mids and highs
Marshall is tempting. I am using a combo of Bose and the little Huawei speaker they sent me for the delay in my 6p. Love the way you can customize the output on the Marshall, plus it is plenty loud.
Got a UE MEGABOOM here as well and have even had a few friends pick one up for themselves after hearing mine.
The Sony SRS-HG1 is worth a look. Unlike the SRS-X55, it has wifi and built in support for Google Cast for audio, along with acting as a standard bluetooth speaker.
I have the Jabra Solemate
JBL extreme has more bass then any of these speakers bose overrated
What if... Bass... Isn't all music is.
What the hell
OONTZ OONTZ OONTZ
are you talking
OONTZ OONTZ OONTZ
about?
Oontz is a great speaker for the money made by Cambridge Soundworks
well you can check it yourself. so you'll have an idea what OONTZ OONTZ OONTZ is all about LOL
Music is more than bass but know buddy wants to listen to a tiny can
Love my UE MegaBoom and also have the 1st gen UE Boom. They sound great paired up.
Braven brv1, you can run it over with a tank
Run over it with tank? Sounds like it would be a good match for the HTC 10 if the color was different. Pocketnow just did their drop test on the 10, and it was so tough that they were laughing.
What's the speaker in the hero image?
Braven Balance.
My JBL Charge 2 has good sound by comparison and provides me with backup juice for my devices.
JBL charge 3 for the full waterproof win
Jbl Flip 3 deserves to be mentioned.
Definitely. I have two and they are simply awesome.
Also surprised the jbl charge 2 was not on the list. Price to sound quality its hard to beat!