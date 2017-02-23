Best overall
Pocket Casts
$3.99
Pocket Casts does what any good podcast player should do: it loads quickly, has great discovery tools, has effects for cutting down on silences, and it looks great doing it. Shifty Jelly, the company behind Pocket Casts, has put a lot of love into making the app as full-featured as possible without alienating beginners just looking for an easy-to-use podcast app.
With tablet support, Chromecast output, and easy ways to store content on microSD cards, Pocket Casts is our pick for the best podcast app on Android.
Bottom-line: Pocket Casts offers not only an amazing discovery and listening experience, but its synchronization system lets you listen to your favorite shows on iOS, Windows and the web.
One more thing: Themes! Pocket Casts has an amazing dark mode that looks great on AMOLED displays, or when you're browsing at night.
Why Pocket Casts is the best
Easy to use, powerful for pros.
Pocket Casts is one of the first apps I download on a new Android device, and one of my most-used apps. Even as other popular music streaming apps like Google Play Music and Spotify have added podcast support, I go back to Pocket Casts for its useful tools, intuitive features and navigation, and ability to create on-the-fly playlists using the Up Next feature.
Chris Welch of The Verge had this to say about Pocket Casts for Android:
Above just being a vehicle for your podcasts, the standout aspect of Pocket Casts is definitely its design. It's a tremendous showcase for Google's Material Design, with fluid animations and color schemes that shift colors based on a podcast's artwork. Your subscriptions are arranged in a tiled screen with big, beautiful artwork for every show, and Pocket Casts has a seemingly endless array of preferences, playlist filters, and auto-download settings, so you can tailor it fully to your liking.
One of the main virtues of Pocket Casts is its synchronization system: after purchasing the app for $3.99, you can create a free account and have it sync with the iOS, Windows and web versions. Not only is the podcast artwork beautifully shown in high-resolution, but it's easy to subscribe and add certain episodes to playlists once you have subscribed to a particular show.
Small things, like a dedicated In Progress category, details the episodes you've only half-finished, while an amazing discovery network based on category, location, or podcast network makes it super simple to find the best content on the internet.
Finally, Pocket Casts can cut down the length of a show by removing silences or speeding up the playback up to three times, which is incredible useful if, like me, you subscribe to way too many shows and need to get through them as soon as possible every week.
Best for beginners
Google Play Music
Free
Play Music is relatively new to the podcast scene (weird, right?), but Google's streaming music service integrated podcasts with aplomb — especially since it fits right into the existing user interface you're already accustomed to. Some of Play Music's podcast prowess is derived from the app's simplicity: a great discovery portal, and lots of choice, without overburdening the user with features. Plus, there's great Chromecast and Android Auto support built in because, well, it's Google!
Bottom-line: For the simplest experience to get started with, Google Play Music is the ideal place to listen to your podcasts. And because it's already installed on your phone — there's very little setup required!
One more thing: Play Music syncs your podcast subscriptions across devices and platforms, so if you subscribe to a bunch of great shows on your Android phone, those shows will be there when you log in through the web.
Best for bingers
Stitcher
Free
It seems that Stitcher has been around forever, and on Android that is just about true. But the app has gone through some major revisions over the years, and has emerged as one of the best places to queue up a bunch of audio content for those long trips or head-down work sessions.
Even as podcasts have grown mainstream, and many apps, like Pocket Casts, have emerged to take on that burgeoning market, Stitcher still fulfils its promise of making it super easy to "stitch" a whole bunch of episodes together. The interface may not be as slick as Pocket Casts or GPM, but there's no better app for discovering new and weird shows and sitting back to listen to them.
Bottom-line: If you're looking to discover new and interesting shows and podcasts, Stitcher is still unrivalled. It has a huge database of content and, after subscribing to a few shows, Stitcher knows what you like, and will recommend some great stuff you've likely never heard.
One more thing: Stitcher isn't just about podcasts: it works with notable brands like NPR, CNN, Fox News, ESPN, and BBC to push breaking news alerts throughout the day, just like a live radio program.
Pocket Casts for Android is, simply, worth the price. It's got one of the best interfaces for playing and discovering new shows, and Shifty Jelly, the developer, is always adding new and useful features to its new versions. Plus, those change logs are hilarious! While it does cost some money up front, you'll be happy to chose to bring your subscriptions over to Pocket Casts.
One more thing: Shifty Jelly, developers of Pocket Casts, are very receptive to feedback, and are always looking to make the app as good as it can be. That's another reason to purchase Pocket Casts: it promises to receive the best and most relevant features as soon as they come out.
Reader comments
Best podcast app for Android
I generally use pocketcasts, but recently i went back to stitcher just to see how they have improved, or not. I am impressed. I like it more than ever and i find myself using it more than pocketcasts lately.
I love Pocket Casts, and I also use Google Play Music for those podcasts that Pocket Casts doesn't cooperate with and Podcast Addict for premium shows.
A satisfied DoggCatcher user here.
We're two.
I used to like PlayerFM. Not sure if it was really as good as the others, but it seemed good. But when Google Play started supporting podcasts, I just go with it since I use it anyway for my music.
I've never understood all the love on this site for PocketCasts over BeyondPod. I own the paid versions of both and have used them extensively, but every time I go back and try PocketCasts I find myself looking for features and settings that aren't there. BeyondPod has features that I haven't seen on any other app. Plus, it has a true dark theme. I listen to a lot of podcasts at night and PocketCasts' garish home screen lights up the entire room.
Don't you have to pay for the web version of pocket cast
I don't see how Play Music could be in the list at all since you only get what they give you. No adding your own feeds, no adding feeds that require authentication, etc.
I'll stick with BeyondPod.
No love for Podcast Republic?
Player.fm has all of PC's features and is free, but barely gets any attention in the blogosphere.
Not a very comprehensive review if Podcast Addict wasn't included in the "list" of candidates. Tried Pocketcasts briefly. The search on PA gave me results when searching for a name, where Pc gave me less or nothing at all.
Agree about Podcast Addict. Tried the others, but the search is so good. And automation with Tasker....:)
Pocket Cast scores extra points for there update notes in Google Play. Often hilarious. Also, they're Australian so I'm supporting local developers!
pocket cast works for me it fact it works very well
I use BeyondPod because as far as I can tell, it's the only one that offers a smart playlist builder. I have it set up so that it automatically builds my playlist in the order that I prefer. When a new podcast is downloaded, or if I reach the end, it automatically builds a new playlist, again in the same order that I prefer. I can't seem to find another podcast app that can do it the way that I like - which is a shame, because BeyondPod does not automatically pause when a phone call comes in. (happened on my GS5, GS6, and GS7e) I emailed support, but they ignored me.
The problem with pocket casts is that they don't support all podcasts. Particularly secured podcasts.
Love Pocketcasts...best money I ever spent on an app!
Can anyone explain to me why Google's Music podcast section doesn't do video podcasts?
BeyondPod on my non Xperia devices, otherwise the podcast sub menu of the "Music Player Formerly known as Walkman". Or Sony Media Go on Windows and sync to device microSD.
Been using BeyondPod for years. Well worth the money for both audio and video podcasts.
Funny how PlayerFM is always ignored...
I use PocketCasts, but not exclusively. I far prefer Podcast Addict, which isn't quite as pretty, but is easier for me to navigate, and handles a large podcast library better for me. I particularly like the per-podcast playback speed setting (2.x for podcast A where everyone talks slow; 1.3x for faster talkers on Podcast B, etc.) I use PocketCasts for shows that are updated weekly or less frequently, and Podcast Addict for the shows that are updated more frequently.
Yet another "Best" article that doesn't do a comparative analysis. It's just the biased opinion of the author.
There are so many great podcast apps available. I don't think any one can be crowned as "Best". It often boils down to which subtle features and nuances of the app appeal to the individual. Many of the features listed in the article are common to most podcast apps e.g. removing silences or speeding up. Hardly an argument as to why Pocket Casts is Best. To find which app is best for you, I suggest test driving several for a couple of days (or more). Only then you'll know.
I ended up settling on Podcast Addict after trying Pocket Casts (paid), Player FM (free), AntennaPod (trial), and BeyondPod (trial). While Addict doesn't have the prettiest or easiest interface, it has a ton of user configurable options (which I use).
Yeah I was kinda amazed they didn't mention Podcast Addict, which I've been using a long time.
After seeing this article I downloaded Pocketcasts to try it out, and was disappointed by the lack of many advanced options (like auto-download settings) present in Podcast Addict.
Only thing that seems to be better with Pocketcasts is 1) It has sync, which would be nice to have 2) It looks prettier. Besides for that Podcast Addict seems to offer way more settings and options!
Long time user of all the apps listed in the article. I have to agree that PocketCasts is the best. I haven't touched Stitcher in a while, I'll have to give it another look.
Pocket Casts is disqualified to be the best podcast app. It still does not support password protected podcasts. Two of the podcasts I listen to every day require a login and are therefore not supported by Pocket Casts. BeyondPod is what I've been using for years.
I don't listen to very many so I usually just use Soundcloud.
I played with Pocket Casts a couple of weeks ago. I couldn't figure out to add auto downloads to an auto playlist; that seems like a feature it should have.
Podcast Addict has it, and many other features besides, for the low price of nothing. In fact, as long as you don't need cross device syncing, I'd say it's the superior pod catcher.
Pocket Casts for life! I bought this app in 2011 for $2.99 and it is still the best purchase I ever made. Thanks Shifty Jelly, you guys rock!
Still prefer Pocket Casts over any other by far.
Nova Prime and Pocket Casts are the best purchases i ever made on Android.
AntennaPod is pretty good
PocketCasts's I/O is second to none, BUT it has an incredibly annoying practice of renaming the podcast files from the easy-to-identify file names from their respective servers to obscure long names with device id's and all meta-information stripped from the file name. As a result, when or if saved podcast files are "orphaned" because they disappear from their servers (and the phone is reset or the user switches devices) these files are IMPOSSIBLE to identify without loading them in a third party mp3 player, such as PowerAmp. I have repeatedly begged the developers to abandon this practice, but they believe it is essential to their synchronization system. I find it frustrating, and ultimately switched from the app, for which I did pay, to Video Podcatcher Deluxe, which also has an excellent interface, provides for synchronization, but doesn't mess with file names.
Pocketcasts is by far my most used app. Love it.
Double twist is pretty awesome as well for podcasts
I've used Podcast Addict for a while now. No regrets.
I too use Podcast Addict and I'm a Packer fan. It's almost like we're twins.
People after my own heart! :)
Podcast Addict for me. It's been my go to for years.
I love me some Podcast Addict!!
This review would be more helpful if the reviewer stated what applications he considered/tested, and what his criteria of adjudication are. Just saying "'X' is best" with no context is almost completely unhelpful.
I'm a fan of Podcast Addict. It works with any podcast that I want to follow and easily stores the downloaded podcasts on my SD card.
I tried Pocket Cast twice but always ended up back with Beyondpod. Pocket Cast just wasn't as mature. It's been a few months maybe I'll try again. Maybe it won't cut it again. I feel like Charlie Brown trying to kick the football. Sigh.
Pocket Casts is great but I put Beyond Pod over it. It has more options and a better widget.
I've never used Pocket Casts. With so many players out there, I don't see the need to pay.
Google Play is nice but I don't like how the app doesn't aggregate all of downloaded episodes in a separate category.
I used Stitcher for a while but it has become so buggy and the UI is pretty bad.
Lately I've been using CastBox and like it. Very simple interface and it has everything I need. I think I've found a winner!
I do use Pocket Casts and it's an excellent app, but I will point out that there's a known glitch when used with Mediatek CPUs, where the app is unable to resume playback from the last point where it was paused. It tends to start at the beginning or at a random previous point to where you paused. I have to open the app, go to the playback screen, see where I was, click play, and bring the "cursor" back to where I was. Every. Single. Time.
It's annoying, but it seems to be limited to Mediatek CPUs from what I read. What I don't get is how/why after more than 6 months this has still not been fixed.
I've been using pocket casts for nearly 2 years now, love the app and how they continue to support it. It's what got me back into listening to podcasts, it also has a desktop site which is handy as it syncs up with my phone.
Has Pocketcasts added smart playlists yet? That has been the primary reason I stick with BeyondPod and I am not sure anyone who is a power user and has experienced smart playlists could ever go back. (Smart playlists are the ability to have new episodes automatically download and be added to an ongoing playlist in a specific order). When you listen to dozens of podcasts, the idea of hunting and pecking or creating "on the fly" playlists is just painful by comparison.
They have their own version of smart playlists. I'm not sure how BP adds them in a specific order, but that's the only thing that doesn't sound like something PC does. Of course, I set up PC long ago and just continue using it the way I have, so maybe they do that too. You should go check out their web page for more details on the features.
Yes, I will check, the last time I asked them, they said they didn't have this type of smart playlist, but that has been a while. With BeyondPod I choose the priority order of the podcasts, how many episodes of each podcast to include, whether from oldest to newest or the opposite, whether to delete as listened to, etc. So, when a new podcast episode arrives, it automatically goes into the playlist in the right priority order so I get my favorites first, even if they came in later. Once set up, it becomes an automatic running playlist of the stuff I want to listen to in the right order and I never have to look at it, just press play. If Pocketcasts add this, I would consider switching since it is such a nice UI.
Yes, I use the "not played" smart playlist which populates whenever a new podcast is available, and it gets removed after it plays.
Ah, that is good to know, and is more than they had last I checked. All I need to find out now is whether it adds them in the priority I can designate (so that my high priority daily podcasts get moved to the top of the list automatically, etc).
You're right - once you've used the Smart Playlist feature, it's hard to use any other podcast app that lacks this feature.
Unfortunately, for me at least, BeyondPod refuses to pause automatically when a call comes in. Drives me crazy.
I know Pocket Casts is considered by many to be the way to go, but I've been very happy with BeyondPod for about 5 years now, and I'm surprised to see that it didn't make the list.
I cannot believe there's even no mention of Podcast Addict. PA beats Pocket Casts on all categories except sync across platforms.
I agree. After using beyond pod for a long time and then changing accounts I wasn't willing to shell out 7.00 so I bought Addicts and its great.
Ehhh, I was a long time Podcast Addict fan, and when I first tried Pocket Casts I thought it was worse. However it offers lots of features that PA doesn't, like customized playback speed, start time, and removal of silence. Their auto-download under certain conditions like only WiFi when charging and only for the last X number of episodes is more well done than PA, and the user interface is 100x better.
But PA has those features and furthermore provides these settings as either global settings or settings by each podcast. Same level of customization for downloads, Clean ups, Playlist behavior..
Yes Podcast Addict is great and its free.
I'm all about Podcast Addict. Looks good, works great.
I totally agree with you and what others here have said about Podcast Addict. I love that it can automatically delete my podcasts after I listen to them, auto download via wifi or not, etc. I have downloaded and used Pocket casts a few times and each time I've come away feeling "meh" about it. Podcast Addict seems to have way more customization to me.
+1 for Podcast Addict. It also supports Android Auto display mode.
Just stopped by to represent for BeyondPod.
Yup, me too!
Same here been using for years. Like it that it's a podcast player and a RSS reader 2in1
YES! I've been using BeyondPod for years and have never had a reason to look elsewhere. It's one of the apps I missed most on other platforms. All this good juju around Pocket Casts has me wanting to try it though.
BeyondPod is a bit cumbersome, but because of it's Tasker integration is the big reason why I use it! Without touching my device, when it connects to my car's Bluetooth, podcast start playing automatically via Tasker's task to start BeyondPod's smartplay feature which reorganizes current playlist automatically and starts playing the new playlist order. Wow!
Me too!
Absolutely!
Yea, I've used them all and keep sticking with BeyondPod as well
Eh. They're all the same.
No, they're really not. Especially if you use any of the advanced features they offer.
I bought Pocket Casts on Android, iOS, and the web. Don't regret it for a single minute.
One thing I want to point out about Pocket Cast is that the web interface is an additional subscription fee, even if you've purchased one of the mobile versions of the app.
14-day free trial, then $9. I paid that money happily a few years ago.
Correct. I've thought about it a few times, but my phone is always nearby, so I haven't bothered
Just to clarify, the web version is NOT a subscription. It's a one time purchase
It's a one time $9 purchase, not a subscription. I thought about it for a few months but eventually bit the bullet, and glad I did.
Google listen
Man do I miss that......
+1
Yup I miss Google Listen also .... a good replacement for it that is just as straightforward is AntennaPod
I've been using Doggcatcher for years and it's so bad. I'm going to make a change and check out Pocket Casts. Thank you!
Former DoggCatcher user here, I've been moved over for awhile you won't regret it.
Current user here. I haven't had any issues. What issues did you see?
I changed from Doggcatcher about a month ago to PocketCasts and have enjoyed the change. Doggcatcher began pausing without resuming audio after I received notifications. No problems with PocketCasts.
I switched from Doggcatcher several years ago to Pocket Casts, and haven't looked back.
Pocketcast is the best app purchase I've ever made. Nova is a close second.
Pocketcast is still the best. I tried the Google Play version and its still not there yet.
Player FM
Player FM is great. They had a rough DB outage a couple weeks ago. But they seem to have recovered. It works with Android Auto and has a great modern GUI.
Same here, Player FM has all the same features that the big boys have, but for the nice sum of free. Been using it for almost 2 years now.
Have to agree. I have paid and used most of the major podcast apps and love Player FM.
GPM is awesome for podcasts
It plays them, but really lacks features that I've grown to love about Pocket Casts. I play them back at 1.1x speed which shortens them by 10% and actually sounds better to me, it removes silence in the podcasts such as those awkward pauses when no one is talking, and I have it setup to skip the into on many of my podcasts. Since I often have more podcasts to listen to than I have time, those really help. Also, it syncs with the cloud so if you use it on multiple devices you can resume playback where you left off on your other device. Until GPM offers some of this functionality, it won't be useful to me.
PODBEAN
