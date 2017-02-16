Best Horror Until Dawn See at PlayStattion Store Until Dawn doesn't necessarily play like most horror games. Instead of immediately waking up in the middle of a bloody disaster, or in an empty town, it takes a more cinematic route. You play as five friends returning to the same mountain lodge where two of their friends disappeared into the mountains the year previous. During your night on the mountain you'll have to deal with someone else who has followed you up there, along with something that has been living on the mountain for a very long time. Until Dawn doesn't have you constantly shooting, but the gameplay is directly based upon the choices that you make. While it's entirely possibly to make it to Dawn with everyone in your party, you'll have to be smart, fast, and ready to survive in order to pull it off. Bottom line: Until Dawn is a fun thriller that brings a horror movie to life on your game screen. It's got tons of potential for replay, and will keep you on your toes as you attempt to survive the night. One more thing: You'll probably have to play through the entirety of the game at least twice before being able to get every character safely to Dawn, but it is entirely possible.

Best puzzle game The Last Guardian See at PlayStation Store Puzzle games on next generation consoles have become a somewhat rare genre. The Last Guardian aims to break that cycle. The follow up to PlayStation 2 classics Ico and Shadow of the Colossus, The Last Guardian has you playing a small boy who stumbled upon a wounded beast called Trico, while lost in crumbling ruins. The aim of the game is to get Trico up to the top of the ruins where presumably more of his feathered friends are hiding out. You'll have to explore the environment by climbing and crawling around, as well as occasionally snagging a ride from Trico to get from area to area. You'll find crates of butterflies to feed your furry winged dragon friend, and occasionally have to hide and let Trico fight the armored up blue-eyed guardians of the ruins. The puzzles — as mind bending as they are — actually play second fiddle to the story which is told mostly through the gameplay itself. It's a visually beautiful game that will capture your attention almost immediately. Bottom line: The Last Guardian is a gorgeous and fun puzzle game interlaced with a beautiful story sure to captivate you in the process. One more thing: One of the flaws in The Last Guardian are the camera angles. They can be seriously terrible, and might make you want to give up on the game, but it's worth it to power through.

Best Action Uncharted 4: A Thief's End See at PlayStation Store The Uncharted series has long be a mainstay when it comes to PlayStation exclusive games. Uncharted 4: A Thief's End continues in that tradition. Combining exploring ancient ruins, shooting down enemies, and a story following Nathan Drake's quest to reunite with his long lost brother, this is an excellent follow up to the original trilogy. Drake returns in excellent fashion, and he isn't alone either. You'll run into a cast of characters that are mighty familiar if you've played the original Uncharted Trilogy. If you're new to the series, it gives you enough details to keep you in the loop with what has happened thus far. Bottom line: Uncharted 4 is an excellent game if you like the adventure genre. Finding artifacts, running through ruins around the world, and neatly tying up the story of Nathan Drake in a bow. One more thing: This is the last game inside of the Uncharted Universe, so it's definitely worth giving a shot.

Best Story Last of Us Remastered See at PlayStation Store The Last of Us is one of those break out titles that makes you want to immediately purchase a PlayStation console in order to play. While it originally debuted on PlayStation 3, the Remastered version came out specifically for PlayStation 4 and includes the Left Behind DLC. While this is at its core a combination of horror and action, the real gem of this game is this story. The Last of Us takes place decades after a fungal infection has basically destroyed the world and sent mankind running. When a girl who might have the ability to help create a vaccine appears, Joel goes out of his way to get her to the resistance fighters. This means fighting through swarms of zombies, exploring ruined cities, dealing with cannibalistic human hunters, and plenty more. I could easily wax poetic on this game for hours, because it really is just that good. Bottom line: The Last of Us Remastered brings an excellent game that will draw you in and capture you almost effortlessly. The story of Joel and Ellie as they fight towards their destination is one that definitely should not be missed. One more thing: Last of Us Remastered includes a Game+ mode which allows you to replay the game with all of the upgrades you have crafted during your first play through.

There are plenty of exclusive games on PlayStation, and these are just some of the best. As we move forward there are more excellent exclusives coming to the fore. As you begin to explore these games and the many others that can only be played on PlayStation there will be laughs, tears, and furious curses waiting for you. Is there a PlayStation exclusive that should have made our list? Are any of your favorites here? Be sure to leave us a comment and let us know about it!