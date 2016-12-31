Want to know what to get for your PlayStation 4? Start with these, the best games you can buy!

The PS4 has a ton of great titles available, but we all have a limited amount of time (and money) so we can't just aimlessly pick games. That's why we have a list of fantastic choices for you to check out if you're looking for something new to play on your PlayStation 4.

1. Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

It's impossible to talk PS4 games and not recommend Uncharted as a must buy. A Thief's End is the first outing for infamous adventurer, Nathan Drake, on the current generation console and takes place three years along from the end of Uncharted 3.

Drake has given up the life of old, but gets dragged back into action when his brother come's calling. Uncharted has never looked or played better than it does in a Thief's End and it cements the series' legacy as one of the best you can play on any platform.

2. The Witcher 3

The Witcher 3 is one of the most acclaimed games ever made, taking place in a huge open-world densely packed with incentives to explore, secrets to uncover and stories to unravel. It's as action-packed as they come, interweaved with a darkly mature plot, choice and consequences, and a virtual world teeming with life.

The game has been continuously updated and refined since its launch, adding new features for free in addition to large expansions that heap value on top of its solid foundation. The Witcher 3 is completely unmissable.

3. Grand Theft Auto V

The legendary franchise initially missed the launch of the PlayStation 4, instead remaining exclusive to the PS3 and Xbox 360. Eventually that changed and with its arrival on the PS4 came much improved graphics and an optional first-person view that brings a whole new dimension to the GTA world.

What GTA V does best is what it's always done. Thrown a huge open world map onto your console with a lengthy, compelling campaign and an abundance of side missions. And with GTA Online in for good measure, the action never stops.

4: Overwatch

Blizzard's first FPS game has literally taken the world by storm, and for good reason. There's no single player campaign, which is perhaps all some might be able to criticize it for. But your average shooter this is not.

Overwatch has a big variety in its characters with different abilities and weapons for each one of them. The gameplay is objective based and just getting the most kills is no longer good enough. Throw in a unique look and some terrifically designed maps and Overwatch is one that will have you coming back for much, much more.

5: Battlefield 1

In a world of futuristic sci-fi shooters, DICE and EA went back in time to World War 1 for the latest Battlefield game. Battlefield 1 is about as far from the likes of Call of Duty as you'll find, and it's all the better for it.

It looks gorgeous, or as gorgeous as the muddy fields of Northern Europe could look, and the campaign is something that just has to be played. It's an emotional rollercoaster packed with historical gunplay, tanks and more besides. The multiplayer is ambitious, and has support for 64 players at once on a gigantic map.

6: Doom

DOOM is a reboot of the classic series developed by id Software. After many delays, DOOM emerged from the depths of development hell and took everybody by surprise, delivering the possibly greatest shooter campaign of this generation so far.

Unashamedly violent and gory, DOOM riffs on the classic, fast-paced formula, atop some modern flare, a nightmarish art direction, and a fist-poundingly awesome soundtrack. DOOM has a sense of purity often lost in modern shooters.

7: Rise of the Tomb Raider

PlayStation fans had to wait a whole year to get their hands on Lara Croft's latest adventure and it comes in the form of the 20-year celebration pack that also includes a free PlayStation VR experience to boot. It sees Lara get back to her roots; raiding tombs, heading first to the freezing wilderness of Siberia.

It looks fantastic and feels just like the Tomb Raiders of old, which is in no way a bad thing. Lara may have grown up and got a little darker in places, but Rise of the Tomb Raider is one for fans and newcomers alike.

8. Fallout 4

Fallout 4 is the latest installment in Bethesda's post-apocalyptic RPG series, and is one of the finest open-world games around. This time Fallout heads to Boston and Vault 111, the hole in the ground from which you emerge in a future destroyed by nuclear weapons.

With its rich RPG systems, improved shooting mechanics, deep settlement construction engine and console-exclusive Xbox One mods, you'll struggle to see everything Fallout 4 has to offer.

9. Inside

INSIDE is among the most critically acclaimed games of 2016 for its meticulously polished gameplay, ravenously dark plot and fiendish puzzles that are just as likely to warp your mind as the game's shocking ending.

INSIDE is from the creators of LIMBO, and is every bit as haunting. It's not expensive and it's one everyone should experience.

10. Journey

That this is a remaster of a PlayStation 3 game makes it no less rewarding to play. If anything it makes it more worthwhile because the game art looks better than ever and the higher frame rates mean its more polished, too.

There is no dialog, no real instruction, but you're in a uniquely stunning world going on a journey. Get it? It's quite short, but intense and emotionally involving. Not to be missed.

