Looking to pick up a PlayStation 4 for yourself or as a gift but don't want to pay full price for it? Here are some of the best bundles available right now!
Consoles are always going on sale, and there are always different deals that include games, controllers, and other accessories, but hunting them down isn't always the easiest thing. Whether you are looking for an original PlayStation 4, the refined PlayStation Slim, or the newest PlayStation Pro, we've got you covered on the best deals available.
If you aren't quite sure which console to be looking for deals on, be sure to check out our amazing comparison which breaks it all down for you.
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 4 Slim
- Amazon offers the PS4 Slim with Uncharted 4 for $265
- Newegg is offering the PS4 Slim with Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare for $299
PlayStation 4 Pro
There are no current bundle deals for the PS4 Pro, but you can pick up the standard 1TB package for $399.
Your favorite deals?
Have you found a great deal that isn't listed here? If so, be sure to drop a link in the comments along with a line about what makes it such an awesome deal!
The best deal is to get a PC.
I wish people would stop saying this. I know it's your opinion but many others don't feel that way. Some people, like myself, would rather play on a console instead of spending hundreds to thousands of dollars to built a proper gaming PC.
I agree with you 100%. PC gamers tend to be so annoying with stuff like this. Yes, they have better graphics. But the difference on most games is negligible, yet you pay hundreds of dollars more for the pc. Not to mention, if I am playing a sports game on PC, it's like 'Ctrl, up arrow, Z, X, Y, F, G, Pg Up, Insert, Up arrow, Up arrow, Down arrow, right arrow' just to move the player forward. As opposed to a joystick on a console controller. And yes, I know you can buy a controller for use on the PC, but again, that's another nod to why console gaming is better.
Every two years just to keep up with the games.
Totally agree. I just got a PS4 last week on one of these deals and I love the timing. I kept playing PS3 games for a couple years and now there is enough of a library of PS4 games that used games are getting cheap. I bet I've spent less on games and consoles over the last 10 that it would cost for one high end gaming PC. I think PC games are awesome and I'd love to be able to play them, but I just don't have the time and money to spend on keeping up with them. Consoles are cheap and easy.
Once like every 5 years I might get a new video card.
I didn't sale consoles were bad. I said PCs are a better deal. If you love consoles, that's cool. I have one myself.
The question though, is how is it a better deal when the PC is constantly falling behind in the required specifications? You may only get a new video card every 5 years, but my brother in law swore by PC gaming and he'd be upgrading components constantly because whatever he had wasn't compatible with the game he wanted to play. He spent absurd amounts of money to play the same games I played, and I didn't have the stress of whether or not my console could run the game. And the debate always came down to "graphics". Even though I could rarely perceive much difference, certainly not to a level that would justify the nonsense.
Exactly not everyone has time to nerd around buying parts every 6 months and spend almost rent money for a powerful gaming PC. There's player like us that just want to power our consoles on and play the Gotdamn games. So annoying.
PS4 $249-$299
PS4 Pro is $399
VR is?
How much is a "Decent" gaming rig? The processor alone is over $300.
Due to space constraints, and budget constraints, consoles aren't bad options.
Especially because with consoles, you know all of the games for the entire generation are geared specifically for your system. With PC, the games are geared toward the highest current specifications for the best possible experience. So you spend hundreds to thousands for a decent gaming PC, and 3 months later you have to upgrade components or the whole system altogether to run the latest pac man game.
My brother in law was looking for a used one for $200, so this looks like a decent deal for him.
If you're a Costco member, they have the PS4 slim bundle with Uncharted 4 including TWO controllers for $249. Same price as elsewhere but includes an additional controller.
http://www.costco.com/Uncharted-4-PlayStation%C2%AE4-Bundle-with-Additio...
Best Deal is to Get an Xbox
Anyone know if there's an official list somewhere of which PS4 games run at which resolutions and frame rates? I've been a PC gamer but am hoping to get back into console gaming, once I can count on 1920x1080 and 60fps. I'm assuming I'd need PS4 Pro for that, and neither the regular PS4 or Xbow One S would do.
I have a PS4 Pro and it handles 60FPS but some cap themselves out at 30FPS at 1080. You can do 4k if you want (game dependent) but you'll never see 60FPS with that. At least not with anything i've tried.
I believe xbox will be coming out with a new version next year that will play 4k native games. Something called scorpio or scorpion. That's the one I'll be waiting for to play with my new Sammy TV.
I remember when there was a massive difference between PCs and consoles. You plopped in a cart or CD and bam you playing. Now the consoles are like cheaper low end PCs or steam machines
Wow these deals are still going on? that's great. Christmas is around the corner so who knows what deals they will have.
Why don't you guys ever list Xbox deals?
