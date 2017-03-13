The best camera is the one you have with you, and for most of us that means our go-to gadget for taking pictures is our smartphone.
Choosing a phone with a great camera is only part of the equation, though. The apps you use with it — and after the fact, by enhancing your photos — are equally important.
Here, as part of our series on Android photography, we present some of our top picks for taking great photos on your Android phone, making them even better, and sharing them with the world.
Google Photos
Google Photos is probably the best overall photo app on Android. You can automatically backup your photos and videos to Google's cloud, making them available on every device you own — including the web — and view highlights of each day, so you don't need to scroll through all your photos to find the best ones. This means that for folks who don't have a ton of storage on their phone, they can ensure that a photo is never lost or deleted accidentally. And because Photos has unlimited storage, you can feel safe deleting pics from your phone to free up that space.
One of Google Photos' best features is Auto Awesome. Take a bunch of photos and it'll periodically "gift" you enhanced versions of them to sit alongside the originals in your collections — think animated GIFs if you've taken a burst shot, Instagram-style filters and contrast-boosted versions of washed-out shots. Take a series of images from different perspectives and you might even end up with an auto-generated Panorama based on these pics.
Google Photos is full of great features to make storing and accessing your photos easier than ever
The Auto Awesome feature also lets you create video highlights reels based on a series of images and videos. And if you're going on vacation, Photos can sort your images and videos into a chronological story book of your trip, ideal for sharing on social networks. Photos even includes some of Snapseed's photo editing and filtering capabilities through its "edit" button, which is useful if you just want to tweak your shots or add filters without downloading a separate app.
Instagram is the original filtered photo-sharing app, now owned by Facebook and pretty much synonymous with smartphone photography. It's also come a long, long, long, way since it was first introduced to users. They've added some excellent features that make sharing photos, and videos, an easier and more enjoyable process.
Instagram is pretty much synonymous with mobile photography.
New filters are being added all the time, and for the most part they do a good job of giving photos character without stomping all over them. In addition to controlling lux and the level of filtering, you can tweak photos' color temperatures, adjust highlight and shadow brightness, add a vignette, sharpen and even introduce tilt-shift effects. There is also video integration, so that you can take and share videos with your followers, and if you have a particular photo or video you want all of your followers to see, you can add it to your story as a pinned post of sorts. Of course, there's also Stories, a Snapchat clone that has proven an extremely popular way to share snippets of your day — if you're into that.
And from there, share to your timeline, or directly to specific people. Naturally, there's integration with Facebook, Twitter, Flickr and Foursquare, too.
VSCO Cam
Popular on iOS before making its way to Android, VSCO Cam aims to be your one-stop shop for photography and image editing on your Android phone. VSCO lets you capture images, tweak and tune them to your liking, sync them across devices and share them with the world. You can even discover the best original photography from other VSCO users through the Grid feature.
Like the rest of VSCO, the built-in camera app is relatively simple, offering basic controls including grid lines and flash toggles. When it comes time to enhance your photo, the app brings an assortment of filters to the table, along with the option to buy even more through in-app purchases. That's on top of the usual combination of dials to adjust brightness, contrast, saturation and other properties. There is also the ability to copy/paste batch photo editing as well.
VSCO has a fairly minimalist look when scrolling through photos that others have posted, showing you only the photo and the username of the photographer. This minimalism also translated over to the camera and editing functions. This makes it easier to concentrate on what you're working on without lots of extraneous things getting in your way.
Snapseed
Google's Snapseed is one of the most accessible photo editing apps for Android, with a wide range of features for experienced users and newcomers alike. At its most basic level, Snapseed lets you scroll vertically through image enhancement options, then drag horizontally to control the intensity of the effect.
The range of features is pretty diverse: everything from basic automatic color and contrast enhancement to cropping and sharpening, to selectively adjusting color properties within a particular radius. And of course it wouldn't be a photo editing app without the obligatory filters and frames, which are controlled by swiping, just like Snapseed's image tuning features.
If you're after a photo editing app that's powerful yet simple to learn, Snapseed strikes a great balance between the two.
Open Camera
Open Camera is a great option for anyone who isn't really a fan of the camera baked into their phone. This app is completely free, updated somewhat regularly, and absolutely bursting at the seams with features. It's also completely open source which is something that may perk your ears up.
It offers photo stabilization, taking photos remotely by using a command word or signal, GPS tagging, and so much more. Open Camera has just about any feature you can think of, and aims to be your one stop shop for taking photographs. You can also use it to record in HD, although users with some phones may find issues with audio not syncing up properly. Best of all you have access to manual settings for focus, ISO and exposure time. If you like having all the features, then this may be the app for you.
PicsArt Photo Studio and Collage
PicsArt is its own tiny social media network that includes a robust photo editor. Of course it includes the usual tools, allowing you to adjust white balance, tone, cropping, and more. PicsArt goes a big step further though. You can purchase sticker packs to adorn your photos, add adjustable lens flares, access to filters, and even use what it calls 'magic' to apply Prisma-like features to transform your photos.
While some of the cooler features do require in-app purchases in order to use them, you still get tons of fun stuff to edit and share your photos with friends. When you're done editing your app you can save the photo privately, or share it on PicsArt. You can also make the photo free to edit, if you want to let strangers tweak your photos into something strange and new.
Lightroom
Lightroom is the photo editing software from Adobe Creative Cloud, and now it's available on Android. If you don't already have a Creative Cloud account, you can try out the trial version of Lightroom for free, but if you already pay for the service, all you need to do is sign into your account and you'll be good to go. Using Lightroom Mobile can take a few minutes to get used to, but after you figure out where everything is, it's a breeze to edit your photos wherever you are.
Lightroom Mobile also lets you take photos using the app
You're able to add photos to Lightroom so long as it's a photo saved on your phone. Once you've imported the photo that needs adjusting, just tap on it an the editing menu will open up. At the bottom of the screen you'll see a bar that has settings that can be applied with a tap. You just need to select the catergory of tool that you want to use from adjusting the look of the photo itself, to cropping it, or adding a gradient. This includes white balance, autotone, and black and white mode. You can also easily adjust the temperature, tint, contrast and exposure.
Lightroom Mobile also lets you take photos using the app. You can shoot in Auto, Professional, or HDR modes. Select phones can also capture and edit in RAW. There are a ton of features packed into Lightroom's shooting mode from adjusting the ratio, to including a grid when shooting, to geotagging your photos, and plenty more to boot.
When you're done adjusting your photo, it's also easy to save your edits and share it, You can save to your gallery if it's a personal photo, or share to your social media network of choice without any further hassle.
What are your favorite apps for Android photography?
There are tons of great apps on Android that can help you take and tweak photos of the people, places, and things that you love. Did we miss an amazing app that deserves to be here? What is your favorite photography app? Be sure to let us know in the comments below!
Reader comments
Best photography apps for Android
Is there an app similar to Fantasia Painter on Windows Mobile?
Just got a Pixel. Still playing with FV-5 on it, but I like Open Camera as well. For work, I am supplied an iPhone, and I like Context Camera for iOS, I wish the developer would port it to Android. Open Camera will let you do similar things (stamp photos with locations and comments) but it's easier to get to the comment fields in Context Camera.
OpenCamera never worked for me on the LG G4, I always got a black photo, and no, nothing was covering the camera.
I like PicSay Pro , Moldiv ,PicsPlay and the default camera app on my V20 (manual mode is great!!)
deja vu... comments from 2 years ago...
Google photos link takes me to google+ app..??
I finally get that this is for Photography apps, not Camera apps, mostly.
Some new stuff I wasn't aware of here, so thank you.
Am I right in being confused how iCloud from Apple works?
Your iPhone has limited storage, so they sell you more iCloud room, but then if you delete your photo from your phone it deletes from iCloud? Isn't that the complete opposite of what a cloud service should do?
Yeah, Apple wants to charge millions of it's users a few bucks/month for storage. It's silly. Every friend I have doesn't have a complete iPhone backup because they are out of space. Tell them they have to pay $2.99/month and get an instant NOPE.
I don't pay for it either. I just use Google Photos. Never backed up photos to iCloud. It's a ripoff for them to charge these days.
I love using Line camera although I don't like the new interface, so I'm still using an old version of it.
Facey Camera is one of the best Android camera applications I’ve ever tried. Very cool features for the capturing and amazing photo editor.
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=top.facey.app
This app has unique feature of taking pictures when face(s) are detected. So, You don’t have to worry that someone will be left out of focus even if You capture with back camera.
Also it has an awesome photo editor that has lot of different filters and tools for tuning of the photo.
Dear All,
Is there any app for android to zoom only one part of a picture. your response will be greatly appreciated.
is there any app for android to zoom only one part of a picture. your response will be greatly appreciated.
The link BTW
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.magix.camera_mx&hl=de
I dunno if you guys know Camera MX but this thing rocks
ATM my favorite app for editing and taking photos
You should definitely take this one in consideration
Best sketch camera app ever made:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.per.pixel.matita&hl=en
Thank you for the info!
Bonfire Photo Editor. It's awesome!
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gogoinv.bonfire.android
Isn't Snapseed basically abandonware at this point?
Will any of these camera apps take better pictures with the Nexus 5 camera hardware? I find it tough to get clear shots using the stock camera app unless I am taking a photo of scenery or something completely still. Which is what a 2 year old little girl is usually not!
Posted via the Android Central App
A Better Camera is the best for me.
Posted via the Android Central App
Obviously nice set of photography applications to make me as a professional photographer. Definitely I have to download them for my new android gadgets. With the extensive usage of tablets and smartphones, businesses have got many ways to reach the customers easily. Today, the businesses no longer have to engage with lengthy app developer programs, as they are able to create new business and customer apps with just a few clicks as said so in http://www.sanantonio.fortuneinnovations.com/news/most-significant-predi...
I shoot through Camera FV-5 (annoyingly it isn't here) and edit with VSCO before I upload to Instagram. That's how I roll...
I can't recommend Google camera to anyone with a Galaxy Note 3 because there is NO HDR. I've checked with other Notes as well, there really is none.
Posted via the Android Central App
I think Adobe Lightroom deserves to be on this to 10 list. More than Instagram.
I'm a big fan of the stock htc app. It has loads of flexibility in shooting, and backs that up seamlessly with great editing options.
Fv-5 or vignette. Fv-5 is my #1 . open camera is another good one
I have tried just about every camera option out there and here is the list of what I use (I bounce around a bit so some of these overlap):
Taking pictures:
Cameringo+ - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.perracolabs.cp&hl=en
Camera FV-5 - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.flavionet.android.came...
Editing:
PS Touch - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=air.com.adobe.pstouchphone...
Pixlr - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pixlr.express&hl=en
Over - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.overllc.over&hl=en
Bounus Video:
Taking - Cinema FV-5 - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.flavionet.android.cine...
Editing - AndroVid Pro - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.androvidpro&hl=en
Thank you for mentioning Cinema FV-5! Should have known about it since I use Camera FV-5 a lot, but somehow missed it.
Love the audio monitoring function!
Posted via the Android Central App
Camera FV-5 and Manual Camera FTW.
PicSay Pro FTW! Haven't found anything quicker and better.
Posted via Android Central App
One of my favorite camera apps is A Better Camera from Almalence.
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.almalence.opencam
Posted via Android Central App
Ive used a lot of camera apps, and Open Camera consistently is one of the best across all phones. Aviary is the best photo editing app, but doesn't take photos.
I think I will feel better if u delete Instagram from this list. This app is mainly a social media. Besides, u also have to crop the original picture to a certain extent, which will lower the quality and removes some important details on the picture. But that's just my opinion tho. What u guys think?
Posted via my mighty Nexus 4 and soon the Almighty HTC One M9
I was really hoping this was actually going to be an article on actual photo taking apps. It feels more like a picture editing app article. I guess there's value there too.
I'm old school though. I want to take the picture correctly in the first place and not spend my life playing around with it later on. I ain't got time for that. :-) This is the one area where the iPhone takes the cake.
I'm digging Manual Camera because it "handles" faster. If I want to just shoot with quick shutters and not have silly lag, that's the camera app I use. I like using HDR+ on the Google camera app, but it's just so slow to focus and take the shot. Focus speed is so important and it has not been figured out on Android. Manual Camera comes the closest.
I like Open Camera and as far a editing good ol' PicsArt
Posted via the Android Central App
Camera app where I can manually control focus and shutter speed?, also, for that do I need a Lollipop device?, my GS5 is running 4.4.2 still (shame on AT&T)
Is there really any point in snapseed? ? The Google photo app does literally all of the same things, in an almost ( if not literally) identical manner
Posted via the Android Central App
We've been saying that for a long time, but some AC editors are just too addicted to Snapseed's interface to notice. ;)
Also, Camera FV-5 is awesome!
Posted via the Android Central App
Manual Camera. I suspect it didn't make the list due to it not being available for many devices, but I really like it.
Posted from my Nexus 5 via Android Central App
It works well on the Nexus 6.
Posted via the Android Central App
I like it on my N5. I can't seem to get it to remember I want the flash off by default though.
I miss the camera app on the Lumia 920 now I'm on a Nexus 5. I know not everyone cares about manual controls but they were so easy and convenient to use.
Try Manual Camera.
Posted from my Nexus 5 via Android Central App
Yes...try Manual Camera or Camera FV-5.
Hmmm...Camera Zoom FX is tempting because of the Stable Shot feature, especially since my M8 doesn't have OIS. Any other suggestions?
Aviary is my favorite. I can flip images and make memes . it brightens the dark images very well. It is in the google play store, the basic app is free.
I still have paper camera. Has some nice effects.
Posted via the Android Central App
Google camera:
You forgot about AMAZING HDR+ mode in the stock google cam. It boosts night photos through the roof.
Lens Blur is ugly unfortunately, never liked 'fake blurs', much prefer using manual focus and doing them good ol' fashinable way (as far as android camera allows it)
VSCO cam has like no photo-features at all, what is it even doing in the comparision? You could as well put facebook's camera app on the list..
Lack of big players - camera fv-5 or manual camera makes this list kinda silly and title is misleading. You should call the guide something like "List of the best photo enhancing apps"
VSCO cam has built-in camera. I think the only apps on the list that don't are Google photos and snapseed. I don't necessarily agreed with the app selection, but they did call it photography apps, not camera apps.
Photography includes all that, taking the pictures and enhancing them.
If you have an LG G2 or G3 I highly recommend checking out XCam https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bellabytes.xcamlgsetti...
I'm also a fan of PicSay Pro. Come for the fun speech bubble capacity sorely lacking in most editors - stay for the tons of editing options. Perhaps not as elegant a UI as others, but it's really a nice little app.
Perfectly clear is a really really good camera app. I am surprised that its not in the list.
I downloaded Perfectly Clear based on Jerry's recommendation several weeks ago and have generally been quite pleased with the results.
Agreed, I use Perfectly Clear quite often.
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=de.worldiety.athentech.per...
The only problem for me is that I'm SPOILED by the twist to shoot feature of Moto's phones, and I don't believe you can change it from launching the native camera app to a 3rd party app of your choice. So for me, the convenience of twist to shoot keeps me from straying from the native Moto camera...which is simple, but I would prefer a little more option
I am in full agreement. The convenience of picking up a locked phone and having it ready to shoot as soon as it's brought into position trumps almost any feature other camera apps provide. I keep the Google camera loaded on the phone for the rare photosphere, but that's about it.
Posted via Android Central App
Camera FV-5.
Posted via the Android Central App
I second this, in part because it saves the RAW file so I can play with it at home.
Posted via the Android Central App
On only a handful of devices, though. Otherwise, you have a very able app but are still stuck with "high res" JPEG.
Yes!
This x10.
It can do full 60" exposures on the OnePlus One (and other phones too, with Camera2 api), although it can't save RAW files at slow shutter speeds. It does do PNG, though.
Posted via the Android Central App
Most powerful camera app on Android by a longshot
EyeEm: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.baseapp.eyeem
There's very good reasons why Google choose to as editors choice: https://play.google.com/store/apps/collection/editors_choice
Deleted Instagram for EyeEm.
HOW DID CAMERA ZOOM FX MAKE THIS LIST? DEVELOPER NEVER HAS NEVER RESPONDED TO MULTIPLE EMAILS. THE FRONT FACING CAMERA IS UPSIDE DOWN!
Many others have the same problem with the Nexus 6 also. DO NOT BUY CAMERA ZOOM FX until there's a fix.
Posted via the Android Central App
DON'T BUY A NEXUS 6!!!!
Works perfectly on my Note 4!
Hahaha......... Hold on a minute why?
I wonder if illiterate people get the full effect of alphabet soup
Why would I not buy a nexus 6? I didn't want the note 4 so I didn't buy it. I'm glad it works on your note 4.it could be resolved if the developer would return anyones email. They haven't and they have my money
Posted via the Android Central App