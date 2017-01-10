The Google Pixel is the best phone you can currently buy in India. But if you can't justify its asking price, there are plenty of options available across segments.

Best overall Google Pixel See at Flipkart The Google Pixel gets the basics absolutely right. The understated metal design is complemented by top-of-the-line hardware in the form of a Snapdragon 821, 4GB of RAM, 32GB or 128GB storage, an astounding camera, and all-day battery life. It is available in two sizes: a 5.0-inch variant with a Full HD display, and a larger 5.5-inch model with a QHD panel. The Pixel is the ideal device for showcasing Google's services, including the new Google Assistant. With unlimited photo and video backup, you can take as many photos and 4K videos as you want and never worry about running out of space on Google Drive. You also get the cleanest Android experience, and the Pixel will be the first to receive new software updates, whether they're monthly security updates or new platform versions. And because it's running first-party software, the phone absolutely flies. There isn't another handset available today that comes close to the Pixel in terms of performance. Bottom line: If you're looking for the phone with the most refined software and the best camera, then the Pixel is the device to get. One more thing: The Pixel is available from thousands of retail stores across the country in addition to Flipkart.

Why the Pixel is the best

After partnering with handset manufacturers over the Nexus line for several years, Google is going at it alone with the Pixel. And in doing so, it has created the phone to beat. Nothing else available on the market — not even the S7 edge — comes close to the software refinement of the Pixel. That's obvious considering the Pixel is made in-house by Google, but the overall software differs in subtle ways from what we've seen on the Nexus.

Whereas the Nexus line carried forth a vision of pure Android, the Pixel is all about what Google envisages for the platform. From the Pixel Launcher to Google Assistant to the weather doodle that changes based on the weather in your area, everything about the Pixel is customized in its own way.

And that's not even the best part of the Pixel. During its unveil, Google talked about how the phone was the highest-rated handset by DxOMark, and it isn't hard to understand why. For a pocket shooter, the Pixel takes remarkable images.

Then there's the added benefit of unlimited photos and video backup. If you're one to take a lot of photos, the feature makes all the difference in the world. With the Pixel, you'll be able to transfer all images in original quality over to Google Drive, as well as 4K video, without the media ever getting counted against your storage quota.

Sure, the Pixel isn't the best value for your money. The S7 edge offers more for less, including water resistance, wireless charging, a dual curved screen, and a more premium design. That said, the Pixel wins out in day-to-day use, primarily on account of the camera and the software experience. For all the advances Samsung made with its user interface in recent years, it does not come close to what's on offer on the Pixel.

Best mid-range option OnePlus 3T See at Amazon India If you're in the market for a phone under ₹30,000, the OnePlus 3T is your best option. OnePlus is selling both the OnePlus 3 as well as the newer 3T in the Indian market, and given that there is a minor ₹2,000 difference in the retail price between the two models, it makes sense to get the OnePlus 3T. You get a 5.5-inch Full HD Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon 821 SoC, 64GB/128GB storage options, 6GB of RAM, 16MP front and rear cameras, and a 3400mAh battery. The OnePlus 3T sports a minimalist aluminium design that gives it an upmarket feel, and the phone has picked up the Nougat update, making it an even more enticing option. Bottom line: At this price point, there isn't a phone on the market that offers quite as much as the OnePlus 3T. One more thing: The OnePlus 3T is available in gunmetal grey and soft gold, with both options exclusive to Amazon India.

Best budget phone Moto G4 Plus See at Amazon India India is the number one market for the Moto G series, for good reason. For ₹13,999, there are few phones that are as reliable as the Moto G4 Plus. This year's variant offers a Full HD display for the first time, with the panel itself scaled up to 5.5 inches. Internal hardware has also been upgraded to 3GB of RAM, 32GB storage, Snapdragon 617, and a 3000mAh battery. The Moto G4 Plus is also the first in the Moto G series to sport a fingerprint sensor. And this time around, you get a fantastic 16MP camera that's one of the best in this segment. One key area where the Moto G4 Plus differs from the competition is when it comes to software. Unlike its Chinese rivals, the Moto G4 Plus offers a clean Android skin, one that's devoid of any customizations. Motorola does offer some differentiation through Moto Actions, a series if gestures designed that let you open the camera, toggle the flashlight, or enter the new one-handed mode with ease. Bottom line: While not as powerful as other devices in this segment, the Moto G4 Plus comes out on front when you look at the overall hardware and software experience. One more thing: Both the Moto G4 and G4 Plus have picked up the Nougat update in India recently, bringing a slew of new features.

More for less Lenovo Z2 Plus See at Amazon India The Z2 Plus comes from Lenovo's online-only ZUK sub-brand, offering exciting hardware at an affordable price. There aren't a lot of brands that can go head-to-head with the likes of Xiaomi and OnePlus and come out on top, but Lenovo has done just that with the Z2 Plus. For ₹19,999, the Z2 Plus offers a 5.0-inch Full HD display, Snapdragon 820 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, 13MP ISOCELL camera, 8MP front shooter, and a 3500mAh battery. The phone is made out of ceramic, and features a fiberglass frame that's designed to withstand tumbles. On the software front, you get Lenovo's own ZUI, which in its current iteration is based on Marshmallow. One of the more interesting aspects of the Z2 Plus is U-Touch, through which the home button doubles up as an all-in-one replacement for the standard navigation keys. The gesture-enabled system lets you go back, access the multitasking pane, launch apps, and much more with swipe left or right actions on the home button. Bottom line: The Z2 Plus offers incredible hardware for its price, and it does so in a compact package. One more thing: Lenovo isn't the fastest at rolling out updates, and as of now there's no mention of when the phone will pick up Nougat.

Best entry-level phone Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime See at Flipkart The Redmi 3S Prime is the best phone if you're on a tight budget. For under ₹10,000, you get a compact 5.0-inch 720p display, Snapdragon 430, 3GB of RAM, 32GB storage, 13MP camera, and battery life that's unlike any other phone. Thanks to a huge 4100mAh battery, the phone lasts a day without breaking a sweat, and more often than not you'll find that it can go on for two days on a single charge. Bottom line: Although the software situation isn't ideal, the Redmi 3S Prime has great hardware and astounding battery life. One more thing: Don't hold out for the Nougat update. The Redmi Note 3 has started to pick up the Marshmallow update now, so there's no way of knowing when Nougat will make its way to the Redmi 3S Prime.

Conclusion

There are great phones available at all price points in India. With the country becoming one of the fastest-growing markets for smartphones, competition is only going to intensify, and that's a good thing for customers. If you want the best available right now, then the Pixel should be at the top of your list.