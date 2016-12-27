Every year, we review amazing tech from companies striving to outdo one another, and 2016 was no exception. This was a year that saw Samsung reach new highs and desperate lows, Google truly become a hardware company and release one of the best updates to Android ever, and Motorola reinvent its smartphone platform.

Hardware

Best Android Tablet: Lenovo Yoga Book Unconventional, impossibly light, and a genuine pleasure to use, Lenovo's Yoga Book offers something truly unique to the tablet world.

— Russell Holly More: Lenovo Yoga Book review Runner up: Google Pixel C

Best Phone Design: Samsung Galaxy S7 edge The Galaxy S7 edge was this year's best-looking phone, with subtle curves, impeccable build quality and unparalleled features!

— Daniel Bader More: Galaxy S7 edge review Runner up: HTC 10

Most Surprisingly Good Android Phone: OnePlus 3T The OnePlus 3T offers EVERYTHING the spec nerds will salivate over, but is also one of the simplest and most powerful phones available for any level of user.

— Andrew Martonik More: OnePlus 3T review Runner Up: Moto Z Play

Best Connected Home Accessory: Google Home Google Assistant is still growing, but the way it ties its knowledge of your life and the world around you into a simple, unassuming gadget makes it a must-have device.

— Ara Wagoner More: Google Home review Runner Up: Echo Dot

Best VR Headset: Google Daydream View The newest VR headset by far, Google's Daydream simplifies mobile VR in all of the best ways and already has plenty of great apps!

— Russell Holly More: Daydream View review Runner Up: Samsung Gear VR

Best Android Accessory: Chromecast Ultra No matter what phone, tablet or entertainment center setup you have, you can take advantage of the fantastic simplicity of the Chromecast Ultra!

— Andrew Martonik More: Chromecast review Runner Up: Spigen Style Ring

Best Chromebook: Acer Chromebook R13 The Acer Chromebook R13 is beautiful, powerful and affordable. It's everything Chrome has to offer, plus Android apps in the perfect 13-inch package.

— Jerry Hildenbrand More: Acer Chromebook R13 review Runner Up: Dell Chromebook 13

Biggest Story: Samsung Galaxy Note 7 The hottest story of 2017 was undoubtedly Samsung's exploding smartphone, with the flames being fanned by not one but two bungled recalls, and reports of some customers being injured in the process. It was a multi-billion dollar mistake, about which many essays and books will surely be written. RIP.

— Alex Dobie Runner Up: Pokémon Go

Apps

Best App: Google Photos Google Photos solves the problem of storing and keeping track of photos across all your devices, using Google's considerable cloud infrastructure and AI magic. Throw in delightful features like automatic animations, stylized pics and panoramas and you've got the best Android app of the year.

— Alex Dobie Runner Up: Pocket Casts

Best Game: Clash Royale Clash Royale was an early release for 2016, but proved to have real staying power thanks to consistent updates from Supercell and a great balance of action and strategy gameplay elements.

— Marc Lagace Runner Up: Reigns

Best VR App: Tilt Brush VR is for so much more than games! No experience demonstrated the incredible power of creating art in VR quite like Tilt Brush this year.

— Russell Holly Runner Up: Gunjack 2: End of Shift

Best AR Experience: Pokémon Go Love it or hate it, Pokémon Go was a cultural phenomenon in 2016. For many, it was the first glimpse at what smartphone augmented reality could do. It convinced millions of people to go play outside, and in turn became one of the highest-grossing games of the all time.

— Marc Lagace Runner Up: Google Tango

Best of Google

Best Nougat Feature: Improved notifications Google got serious about notifications in Nougat, giving us bundled, expandable alerts that show a ton of information and also look fantastic. Building on what was already great about Android's notification system, Android 7.0's notifications are part of what makes Android great for power users.

— Alex Dobie Runner Up: Night Mode

Best New Google Service: Google Allo I have no friends on Allo. It's just me and my husband for now, but it's our preferred method of communication. I love the various sticker packs — we use them throughout the day to check in with one another — and the Google Assistant integrated into the chat. And I love the instant replies that are a big help when typing is too much of an endeavor. I hope 2017 is the year Allo finds some traction because it's got so much potential.

— Florence Ion Runner Up: Duo