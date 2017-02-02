Super Bowl 51 is finally upon us!

The conclusion to the 2016 NFL season about to go down, with the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons set to play for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. For those of us not fortunate enough to snag tickets to the game, that means we'll be checking out the game at a house party or bar along with other fans. We've updated our NFL apps post with info specific to the Super Bowl, so you can catch up on all the news and stats ahead of the game so you don't come off as a bandwagoner (even if you totally are).

Alright, ready for kick-off?

NFL Mobile

NFL Mobile is the official NFL app which includes news, video clips, and live streaming for NFL Network subscribers on Verizon or Bell. Set your favorite team for quick access to the latest news and analysis from the Stories and NFL Now sections. Tablet users can access NFL Network 24/7/365 and NFL RedZone if they're eligible subscribers of AT&T U-verse, Charter, Cox, DirecTV, Optimum, Verizon FiOS, DISH, and many more providers. If you're not a subscriber of any of those service providers, you can check into the NFL Now tab for breaking news and analysis.

NFL Mobile offers fast, polished football news right from the source. The week leading up to the big game is known as media week, and you can get all the latest news, interviews and highlights straight from the source via the NFL Mobile app.

Download: NFL Mobile (Free)

New England Patriots

The New England Patriots official mobile app is a great resource for hardcore Patriots fans — or for bandwagon hoppers looking for news and information on their new favorite teams. You'll get the latest news straight from the team, along with photos, videos and much much more.

Be sure to tap the menu icon in the top left corner to see all that this app has to offer, including roster and stat info, so you can back your smack talk up with cold hard facts. There's also a convenient link to the Patriots Pro Shop in the top right corner so you can rep your team with pride.

Download: New England Patriots (Free)

Atlanta Falcons Mobile

If you're an Atlanta Falcons fan living in Georgia, chances are you already have the Atlanta Falcons mobile app downloaded on your phone, as it includes a bunch of great resources for game day in the Georgia Dome (and, as of next season, the brand new Mercedes-Benz Stadium). But it's also a great resource for news, stats and other team information for fans living around the world.

Check out the latest Falcons news, and dive into the stats section to get to know the players who will be battling for the franchise's first ever championship.

Download: Atlanta Falcons Mobile (Free)

theScore

If you're looking to catch up on news after the game, theScore is widely regarded as the best app out there. You can follow specific teams, get home screen widgets for the latest information at a glance, and notifications when things get crazy with your favorite teams. The best part is, you can keep tabs on any other sports you might happen to be into, including college sports and all the other "football" leagues that the rest of the world follows.

If keeping up to date on football news is your top priority, get theScore.

Download: theScore (Free)

Madden NFL Mobile

Fans of EA's Madden series on PlayStation or Xbox might be wary of diving into the mobile version of the celebrated NFL video game, but there's lots to love here. It uses the same card upgrading system that's become so popular in both mobile games and EA's Ultimate Team systems alike — not ideal in my mind — but it offers many ways to play and earn coins and XP. There are daily and weekly live challenges (think the mini games from Madden 2004), a single-player season mode, and time-delayed head-to-head matchups in which you and your opponent take turns on offence. If that sounds a little too casual, you're right, but it allows you to keep multiple games going at one time without dedicating a huge chunk of time to play a game to completion. And, of course, there's the constant temptation of micro transactions to upgrade your team in a hurry.

Other than those downsides, the gameplay and graphics are on point and the control scheme is pretty smart as well. Football fans would be remiss if they didn't at least give Madden Mobile a shot. In celebration of the big game, be sure to check out the Super Bowl themed daily challenges to rack up some quick rewards for your account.

Download: Madden NFL Mobile (Free)

Are you ready for some football?

Those are our picks, but there are plenty of ways to get in on the action. How do you keeping tabs on your teams during the season and through the playoffs? Which team are you rooting for?