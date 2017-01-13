What's the latest games worth checking out in the Google Play Store?

There are thousands and thousands of games available in the Google Play Store, with more being added every month. With so much content hitting the app store, it can be damn near impossible to keep up on the latest releases and determine which games are worth your time.

Here at Android Central, we want to help. We'll be using this space to let you know about the latest gaming releases for Android that we think deserve your attention. We'll be checking in and updating this page weekly as new games are released, so refresh often!

hocus

This indie game is the definition of chill and answers the question "What if M.C. Escher designed a game for Android?" In this minimalist puzzle game, you must use your spacial reasoning skills to work a red cube through illusion-based mazes built from impossible structures.

It's a brilliant idea for a puzzle game, offering a casual challenge while calming music plays in the background. You'll reach zen-like states as you learn to move the cube across the different dimensions of the maze. There are 100 levels included in the main part of the game but — and this is where the real fun begins — you also have the option to build your own levels, as well as play levels designed by people around the world. Best of all, the game is free with no ads to break your flow.

Download: Hocus (Free)

Arrow.io

Frantic gameplay is at the heart of Arrow.io, a minimalist action game that puts you in control of a ninja archer as you do battle in arenas against online opponents. The game uses on-screen joystick to control your ninja — which will be a point of frustration for some — and swipes to fire your arrows as you hunt down your opponents collecting experience points and health along the way. Once you level up, you're able to select a new power up to help you in your quest to be the best.

Like Slither.io, the goal here is to rise to the top of your arena and stay there. But unlike slither.io, there's actually progress to be made here: you learn the ropes in the beginner arena, but then move on to more challenging arenas as your skills progress and your kill count grows. There's also a Team Play mode for playing with friends, as well as an offline mode where you can hone your skills against wave after wave of AI bots.

Download: Arrow.io (Free)

Star Wars: Force Arena

Star Wars: Force Arena combines frantic MOBA-style action with the card casting gameplay from Clash Royale, and wraps the whole thing in wonderful Star Wars nostalgia. Freshly released from beta, you'll want to check this game out.

Choose your side, choose your hero, then build out your deck of troop cards before you head into the online battle arena. You can jump into a one-on-one battle against another opponent, team up with a random opponent for a two-on-two battle, or join a guild and play alongside your friends. You'll need to keep winning to unlock more card packs, which gift you more credits and cards, which you'll need to upgrade your troops and level up your account. The game is free, but there are a ton of in-app purchases available if you're so inclined.

Expect a full review of this game in the near future, but you can check it out for yourself right now!

Download: Star Wars: Force Arena (Free w/ IAP)