What's the best case for the Moto Z?

The Moto Z, on its own, is very thin at just under 6 mm. If you're not planning on opting for any Mods, then you'll want a case with great protection against drops, since a spider-webbed screen is abstract art that's pretty hard to appreciate.

That being said, if you're into Moto mods, you'll have a fairly hard time using them with these cases.

Moto Style Shells

Moto Style Shells are basically just interchangeable magnetic backs for the Moto Z — all you have to do is pop out the current back on your device and stick a new one on. The magnets will hold it in place until the next time you want to swap it out. Pretty cool, right?

The shells come in three textures: fabric, faux wood, and leather, with six varieties to choose from, including crimson ballistic fabric, washed oak, black leather, and more.

The main thing to be aware of with these shells is that they don't cover the edges of the phone, so they don't provide much, if any protection if you happen to drop your phone on its side. They just look really nice and may help dissipate some of the heat coming off the back of the device.

At minimum, you're going to want one of the Style Shells — the Moto Z is way too thin completely naked; however, we recommend adding something more durable for extra protection around the edges and some additional grip.

Spigen Rugged Armor

One of my favorite cases for any phone is Spigen's Rugged Armor. It's a one-piece TPU shell that's sturdy and strong, but flexible, with excellent shock absorption, helping to prevent cracks should you drop your Moto Z.

The TPU's texture provides excellent grip, and the cutouts for the camera and ports are precise, giving you a really well-fitting case. The volume and power buttons are covered but very responsive.

Comes in black.

Speck CandyShell Grip

Speck's CandyShell cases feel very solid in the hand, and the Grip series adds ribs in all the right places, so you can firmly hold onto your Moto Z at all times. The outer shell is a hard yet flexible polycarbonate, while the inside is soft and flexible "Impactium" (Speck speak).

The two combine for excellent drop protection (aided by the reinforced corners), and aid in preventing scratches and chips, especially thanks to the raised front bezel, which protects your phone when laid face-down.

You have your choice of sand gray/aloe green and white/black.

Supcase Unicorn Beetle PRO

If you don't buy it for the name alone, grab the Unicorn Beetle PRO because it's one of the best rugged cases around. If your job requires you to be physical or you're just rough on your phones in general, then you'd be hard-pressed to find a better case that's this protective without being overly bulky (expect some bulk, but not a ton).

This case comes with a belt clip that's attached to a front cover, so when your Moto Z is on your hip, its screen isn't getting mangled from rubbing up against you and your clothes. The Beetle has reinforced corners to provide extra shock absorption, and the built-in screen protector will help to keep your Moto Z scratch-free.

Comes in blue or black.

Poetic Affinity

Poetic's Affinity cases are fairly simple polycarbonate shells with a neat lined design consisting of a bit of rubber, though it does nothing for protection.

These cases are reinforced all around to provide shock absorption in the event of a drop, and the fit is snug, so it feels like the Affinity becomes part of your Moto Z.

The Poetic Affinity is available with clear accents or black.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

Another Spigen favorite is the Ultra Hybrid, which is a perfect, seamless blend of flexible TPU and hard polycarbonate, designed to sleekly protect your Moto Z from drops, bumps, and scratches.

These cases fit wonderfully without adding much extra bulk, and being clear, you can appreciate the innate beauty of your Moto Z while keeping it protected.

Your favorites?

Are you using an awesome case with your Moto Z not mentioned here? Let us know in the comments below!

This post was originally published in July 2016. It was recently updated in November 2016 with new cases.