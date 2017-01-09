What's the best case for the Moto Z?
The Moto Z, on its own, is very thin at just under 6 mm. If you're not planning on opting for any Mods, then you'll want a case with great protection against drops, since a spider-webbed screen is abstract art that's pretty hard to appreciate.
That being said, if you're into Moto mods, you'll have a fairly hard time using them with these cases.
- Moto Style Shells
- Spigen Rugged Armor
- Speck CandyShell Grip
- Supcase Unicorn Beetle PRO
- Poetic Affinity
- Spigen Ultra Hybrid
Moto Style Shells
Moto Style Shells are basically just interchangeable magnetic backs for the Moto Z — all you have to do is pop out the current back on your device and stick a new one on. The magnets will hold it in place until the next time you want to swap it out. Pretty cool, right?
The shells come in three textures: fabric, faux wood, and leather, with six varieties to choose from, including crimson ballistic fabric, washed oak, black leather, and more.
The main thing to be aware of with these shells is that they don't cover the edges of the phone, so they don't provide much, if any protection if you happen to drop your phone on its side. They just look really nice and may help dissipate some of the heat coming off the back of the device.
At minimum, you're going to want one of the Style Shells — the Moto Z is way too thin completely naked; however, we recommend adding something more durable for extra protection around the edges and some additional grip.
Spigen Rugged Armor
One of my favorite cases for any phone is Spigen's Rugged Armor. It's a one-piece TPU shell that's sturdy and strong, but flexible, with excellent shock absorption, helping to prevent cracks should you drop your Moto Z.
The TPU's texture provides excellent grip, and the cutouts for the camera and ports are precise, giving you a really well-fitting case. The volume and power buttons are covered but very responsive.
Comes in black.
Speck CandyShell Grip
Speck's CandyShell cases feel very solid in the hand, and the Grip series adds ribs in all the right places, so you can firmly hold onto your Moto Z at all times. The outer shell is a hard yet flexible polycarbonate, while the inside is soft and flexible "Impactium" (Speck speak).
The two combine for excellent drop protection (aided by the reinforced corners), and aid in preventing scratches and chips, especially thanks to the raised front bezel, which protects your phone when laid face-down.
You have your choice of sand gray/aloe green and white/black.
Supcase Unicorn Beetle PRO
If you don't buy it for the name alone, grab the Unicorn Beetle PRO because it's one of the best rugged cases around. If your job requires you to be physical or you're just rough on your phones in general, then you'd be hard-pressed to find a better case that's this protective without being overly bulky (expect some bulk, but not a ton).
This case comes with a belt clip that's attached to a front cover, so when your Moto Z is on your hip, its screen isn't getting mangled from rubbing up against you and your clothes. The Beetle has reinforced corners to provide extra shock absorption, and the built-in screen protector will help to keep your Moto Z scratch-free.
Comes in blue or black.
Poetic Affinity
Poetic's Affinity cases are fairly simple polycarbonate shells with a neat lined design consisting of a bit of rubber, though it does nothing for protection.
These cases are reinforced all around to provide shock absorption in the event of a drop, and the fit is snug, so it feels like the Affinity becomes part of your Moto Z.
The Poetic Affinity is available with clear accents or black.
Spigen Ultra Hybrid
Another Spigen favorite is the Ultra Hybrid, which is a perfect, seamless blend of flexible TPU and hard polycarbonate, designed to sleekly protect your Moto Z from drops, bumps, and scratches.
These cases fit wonderfully without adding much extra bulk, and being clear, you can appreciate the innate beauty of your Moto Z while keeping it protected.
Your favorites?
Are you using an awesome case with your Moto Z not mentioned here? Let us know in the comments below!
This post was originally published in July 2016. It was recently updated in November 2016 with new cases.
Reader comments
I like the shells, including the incipio, along with the incipio Co molded bumper.
Moto Z and Z Play are such beautiful devices with lovely build quality, cases are a crime :/
Those style shells are very good
..none of the cases listed here work with a Style Shell on.
I have the Verizon bumper case (the clear one) and the backs and mods swap out easy with it still on.
Just got the Moto Z and boy the phone is A.W.E.S.O.M.E!!!!! *ffs Moto Z, where have you been all my life ffs*
No one is actually going to buy these gimmicky phones are they?
I have them and think they are great. I'm finding great uses for the mods too.
What's a gimmick to you is not a gimmick to others. You know, people love iPhones...
Actually I will probably be using my Play for music with my speaker mod long after its retired and I have another device. It's more than just a phone now.
I'm thinking the same thing. What's the point of a case for a phone that's designed to have interchangeable parts on the fly?
Why not just go with the force and shatterproof screen and take your chances. A phone like this isn't designed to have a case. They shouldn't have even made the regular one. To thin, to fragile, no practical cases.
I just dropped my phone (moto z) from pocket height, and the screen cracked..
Needs more bumper cases available!
Posted via the Android Central App on the Moto X Pure Edition
Verizon has a true bumper case that works with the mods.
From the forums, it doesn't work well.
Seems it was fixed? I know - old comments, just posting it for future reference.
My bumper case is from Verizon and it works excellent. I can swap backs and mods with it on no problem.
There are bumpers coming from CaseMate and Incipio as well.
Incipio has one, but you have to take it on and off just to take off the backs. Makes it a no go for me.
So, what is the point of the cutout for the mods in that Defender case?
The case manufacturer males the case before the phone comes out, they probably get a non working phone to use. All they now is there are connections on the back. They have no idea what they are there for or how they will be used, so they make to cut out.
Otterbox doesn't release the case for Moto Z Droid?
Yes Otterbox offers a case for this phone
Have the same question. WHY
So, if the case makes it to where you can't use Moto Mods, why do many of them have cutouts for the pins?
Noticed that too. Maybe these cases where designed before they knew what the pins were actually for. Someone probably though it was an odd charging connector.
*were
Why on earth does this article start by saying the phone isn't "even out yet?"
The article was likely drafted before the release date last week, and they just forgot to update it before they published. It happens.
Where's Phil when we need him?
I get that, but the very first line of the very first paragraph? Even my editors are competent enough to catch that. :D
If someone is looking for a case adding bulk to a thin phone, might as well be a battery case or shell with that tiny one inside the phone
Um yes the phone and mods are out already. I don't have it yet but planning on getting the bumper case from Verizon that you can use with the mods and backs (with a little modification).
I have that bumper and all the mods and they work excellent together. Enjoy!
