Protect my phone, fine, but don't bulk it up!

Aside from the edge, the Galaxy S7 is Samsung's thinnest offer right now. Sure, you want to protect it, but you definitely don't want any of the bulk that comes along with some of the heavy duty cases.

We've rounded up some of the best minimalist cases for your S7; just remember that toning down the thickness of the case may make your phone a little more vulnerable when dropped from on high.

Spigen Thin Fit

Spigen's Thin Fit cases are slim and somewhat plain, so if you're looking for a minimalist case for your Galaxy S7, this is a great place to start. Buttons and ports are all cut out instead of covered up, so tactile feedback remains true and oh-so-satisfying.

Thin Fit is made from hard polycarbonate, adding minimal bulk to your phone, so it seems like it's wearing nothin' at all. There are also raised bezels around the camera cut out and the screen to protect the glass from scratches You have your choice of black, mint, or white.

See at Amazon





Cimo Premium Slim Fit

This is the little black dress of phone cases, offering sleek protection in the form of soft TPU. The benefit of having a case made out of black TPU as opposed to clear TPU is that the black stuff won't yellow over time due to sunlight.

Though this one is quite form-fitting, there is still a touch of a lip (0.8 mm) on the front, so when you place your phone face-down, it's not sitting on the screen. The non-slip TPU feels grippy in your hand and it's dust-resistance helps with an all-black case. If you couldn't care less about goofy designs or bling, then pick up a slim, black case and be done with it.

See at Amazon





Maxboost Vibrance Series Protective Slider

If you're looking something with a little more pizzazz, but don't want any bulk, then the Maxboost Protective Slider is a solid choice, combining just enough protection with some cool colors to give you just what you want: slim sexiness.

This line isn't called the "Vibrance Series" for nothing; these cases come in two color combinations: turquoise and "Champagne Gold" or "Italian Rose" and "Champagne gold." It comes in black, too, but I don't see how that's very "vibrant."

It's got a soft interior to protect from scratches and a grippy exterior, so you're styling and protected with minimal bulk.

See at Amazon





Caseology Skyfall Series

You just know that a case with a James Bond-related name is going to be sleek, sexy, and slim. The Caseology Skyfall Series case is a two-piece with a rubberized cover and harder wraparound edge piece. This case is best for those of you who chose the gold S7, since that outer edging is gold. So, you'll have a seemingly 100 percent clear case.

There are air pockets in each corner of the Caseology Skyfall, so if you drop your S7 from a reasonable height, you probably won't shatter the entire outer layer of your phone.

That harder polycarbonate edging won't impede buttons, since it wraps around your phone behind the buttons.

See at Amazon





Bear Motion

Looking for customizable minimalism? Then get going with Bear Motion. These cases come in nine colors, with a matte finish, which give them an excellently grippy feel, so you know your phone is protected and won't be slip-sliding out of your hands.

At only 0.3 ounces, these Bear Motion cases add no real bulk to your phone, but protect it from drops while leaving the necessary ports, buttons, and sensors open for easy use.

Starting around $6, there's no reason not to give Bear Motion a try, especially if you're after a very thin case that feels great in your hand, looks great on your phone, and adds a splash of color to your S7.

See at Amazon

Sick of cases altogether?

If you just plain hate cases, but still feel like your phone is naked and vulnerable, you may want to consider a skin, like the ones Dbrand makes.