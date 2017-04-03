What are the best microSD cards for the Galaxy S8?
Following in the footsteps of the Galaxy S7, the Galaxy S8 offers support for microSD cards so you can increase the storage of the phone. This time around, however, Samsung has increased the onboard storage from 32GB up to 64GB, so many people may find that more than enough. But if you're worried about filling that 64GB up with music, video or pictures, you should grab a microSD card and put it all there so you can easily access it.
Here are some of the best options to put in your new Galaxy S8.
Lexar 32GB microSD
If the 64GB that Samsung gives you inside the Galaxy S8 isn't enough for your daily needs, adding a bit more doesn't have to cost a ton. Lexar's high-performance card offers transfer speeds of up to 95MB/s and is capable of handling 4K video. To make syncing files to and from your computer easy, Lexar includes a USB 3.0 reader in the packaging.
Adding 32GB of storage to a 64GB phone may seem a bit weird, but if you aren't looking to spend a lot this may be the way to go at under $20 for the card.
SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSD
SanDisk is a well-known company when it comes to memory cards and storage products, and cards like this show you why. It comes with a 10-year warranty and has quick transfer speeds (up to 80MB/s), so it should check many of the boxes that you look for in a microSD card. The price is great as well at just over $40 most of the time.
Samsung EVO 128GB microSD
This is not Samsung's top-end offering but it comes with decent speeds and a price tag to match. With up to 48MB/s for read and write you can keep the card updated easily, and it can handle 1080p video without a problem. If you want a Samsung-branded card that doesn't break the bank, this is the one to go with.
PNY Elite 128GB microSD
If you're not looking to spend a ton but don't want a poor quality card, this is a great option. With read speeds of up to 85Mb/s this card is no slouch, and with a price of around $35 it is hard to beat for the price. For those thinking of grabbing a smaller capacity card, this is worth the couple of extra bucks to gain the additional space.
SanDisk Ultra 200GB microSD
If you're looking to add a ton of extra storage at a relatively low cost, SanDisk's 200GB microSD card is the way to go. This card from SanDisk provides transfer speeds of up to 90MB/s and can record Full HD video. If you like to keep your digital library with you at all times, you'll want one of these.
We've seen the price drop significantly over the past year, and most of the times you can find it for under $80.
Samsung 256GB EVO+ microSD
Samsung's own 256GB option is one of the best to go for if you are ready to just go all out on storage. With read speeds of up to 95MB/s and write speeds of up to 90MB/s you can quickly and easily transfer files to and from the phone. With the speed and storage capacity comes a larger price tag on this card, but if you want the biggest on the market this is the way to go.
Your favorite?
Do you have a favorite microSD card that isn't listed here? Be sure to drop a comment below and let us know which card it is, and why you like it!
Does anyone know if the S8 will support adoptable storage?
Seems unlikely, they probably won't want people who don't know any better complaining about how sluggish it is.
Are the best micro SD cards for the S8 different than the best ones for the G6, HTC U, etc.?
From what I have read you would need a Sandisk extreme to handle the 4k video recording?
Any thoughts?
I would think any class 10 or higher card could handle 4k recording, however YMMV. See:
https://www.sdcard.org/consumers/choices/speed_class/index.html
I wouldn't recommend the Sandisk Ultras on the list above (I had the 200 GB - the write speed was slow). The Samsung EVO+ card (U3) I currently have in my phone has a write speed of 41.96 MB/s, which should be fast enough for 4k (I don't do a lot of video recording).
For 4K videos is better to obtain a U3 card. In AC suggestion list, Samsung is the only one.
Thanks for your help