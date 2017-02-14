Get more space in your Honor 6X with a quality microSD. {intro}

The Huawei Honor 6X is a great budget phone that doesn't feel like a budget phone. It features a solid aluminum build, two quality cameras, and an impressive 3,340mAh battery that should carry you through most days.

The only spec that's lacking is the 32GB of internal storage. Huawei has mitigated that by including a microSD slot with compatibility for cards up to 128GB. That's more than enough room to load all your favorite media onto your phone or snap and store an endless stream of photos.

We've curated the best microSD card options, so you can get the most out of your Honor 6X.

Samsung EVO+ 128GB

Samsung makes some of the best microSD cards you can buy. The 128GB EVO+ is water, temperature, X-ray, and magnet-proof — A.K.A. virtually indestructible — and also features speedy read/write speeds of 90MB/s.

Samsung EVO+ 128GB





PNY Elite 128GB

If you're looking to maximize your phone's storage at a budget price, the PNY Elite is your best bet. It'll max out your Honor 6X's storage without maxing out your credit card. It features a read speed of up to 85MB/s, so you'll have no problem accessing your media files on the card.

Since this product is fulfilled by Amazon, if you have any issue with it or think you might have been sold a counterfeit product (as some Amazon reviewers have alleged) you should be able to return or exchange it with little hassle.

PNY Elite 128GB

Lexar Professional 1000X 64GB

If 64GB of extra space seems like more than enough for you, consider getting the Lexar Professional 1000X. It comes with Lexar's super fast USB card adapter featuring UHS-II technology for read transfer speeds of up to 150MB/s. It also comes with a free downloadable copy of image recovery software in case you erase the wrong file or the card is corrupted.

The 64GB card is currently just over $30. There's a 128GB option available here, too, if you want to double up.

See at Amazon

SanDisk Extreme PLUS 64GB

SanDisk also makes a quality microSD card, although they're also the priciest option on this list. The 64GB card is available for just over $50, with the 128GB card checking in at $90 before shipping and handling.

However, if you've used and trusted SanDisk for your storage needs in the past, you can buy with confidence knowing you'll get a durable card with reads speeds of up to 95MB/s and write speeds of up to 90MB/s.

See at Amazon