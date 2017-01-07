Wherein we help you pick a great Micro-USB cable.

Whether you have a smartphone, tablet or wearable, odds are that you've got a Micro-USB cable (or three) laying around. They're ubiquitous. Just in case you don't, here are some of our favorites.

EZOPower Micro-USB cable

If you need a longer yet inexpensive Micro-USB cable, the EZOPower Micro-USB cable works very well.

It's six feet long, so you have plenty of length to play with, whether you're charging your phone in your car or at home. With charging speeds of 2.1A, you'll top up your battery in no time at all.

Additionally, with its data transfer rate of 480Mbps, you can sync music or other files from your computer to your phone in seconds.

ReTrak Premier Series Retractable Micro-USB cable

If you're tired of dealing with messy cables while traveling, the ReTrak Retractable Micro-USB cable may be the one for you.

Available in black in addition to seven bright colors, this Micro-USB cable retracts neatly into a small case — forget about wasting time winding and unwinding cables — a light tug pulls the cable into its casing. When expanded, this Micro-USB cable reaches a length of 3.2 feet in total.

Also, it has a transfer speed of 480Mbps, so you can sync music, pictures, or anything else from your computer to your phone in no time at all.

Anker 10-foot Nylon Braided Micro-USB cable

Anker's 10-foot Nylon Braided Micro-USB cable is a good choice if you have limited power outlets in a large room and you need the reach.

Constructed of braided nylon, this cable is strong, durable, and resists tangling. Anker claims that this cable has a lifespan of more than 4,000 bends, and customer reviews seem to back this up. Its gold-plated connectors aid in resisting corrosion as well.

Another benefit of this cable is that it gives you a 480Mbps data transfer speed, as well as fast charging.

If you want a durable, extra-long Micro-USB cable that's fast, the Anker 10-foot Nylon Braided Micro-USB cable is the one for you.

Monoprice Premium Micro-USB cable

The Monoprice Premium Micro-USB cable is well-rated by consumers for its durability and speed.

Sheathed in polycarbonate housing, its gold-plated connectors resist corrosion, and are durable besides. The housing is also slim, making this cable easy to use in tight spaces and easy to store as well.

Additionally, its 28/23 AWG wire means that it will charge up your device quickly because of its wider diameter — and with six feet of cable, you'll have enough play to connect your phone, whether you're in your bedroom, living room, or in the car.

If you're looking for a longer Micro-USB cable that's long-lasting, capable of fast charging speeds, and has a slimmer form factor, look no further than the Monoprice Premium Micro-USB cable.

Anker PowerLine Micro-USB cable

The Anker PowerLine Micro-USB cable is rated highly by consumers because it is very durable and performs its job well.

Made of Kevlar — the same stuff that bulletproof vests are made from — this cable isn't going to fray or otherwise break down any time soon. In fact, Anker boasts that it has a 10,000 bend lifespan, which customer reviews appear to confirm.

Additionally, its heavier-gauge wires are able to charge your device fast.

If you're looking for an inexpensive Micro-USB cable that will last for years without fraying and coming apart at the ends, the Anker PowerLine Micro-USB cable might be your best choice.

And you?

We've laid out our picks for best Micro-USB cables, but how about you? What Micro-USB cables are you using and why are they awesome? Let us know in the comments below.