Wherein we help you pick a great Micro-USB cable.
Whether you have a smartphone, tablet or wearable, odds are that you've got a Micro-USB cable (or three) laying around. They're ubiquitous. Just in case you don't, here are some of our favorites.
EZOPower Micro-USB cable
If you need a longer yet inexpensive Micro-USB cable, the EZOPower Micro-USB cable works very well.
It's six feet long, so you have plenty of length to play with, whether you're charging your phone in your car or at home. With charging speeds of 2.1A, you'll top up your battery in no time at all.
Additionally, with its data transfer rate of 480Mbps, you can sync music or other files from your computer to your phone in seconds.
ReTrak Premier Series Retractable Micro-USB cable
If you're tired of dealing with messy cables while traveling, the ReTrak Retractable Micro-USB cable may be the one for you.
Available in black in addition to seven bright colors, this Micro-USB cable retracts neatly into a small case — forget about wasting time winding and unwinding cables — a light tug pulls the cable into its casing. When expanded, this Micro-USB cable reaches a length of 3.2 feet in total.
Also, it has a transfer speed of 480Mbps, so you can sync music, pictures, or anything else from your computer to your phone in no time at all.
Anker 10-foot Nylon Braided Micro-USB cable
Anker's 10-foot Nylon Braided Micro-USB cable is a good choice if you have limited power outlets in a large room and you need the reach.
Constructed of braided nylon, this cable is strong, durable, and resists tangling. Anker claims that this cable has a lifespan of more than 4,000 bends, and customer reviews seem to back this up. Its gold-plated connectors aid in resisting corrosion as well.
Another benefit of this cable is that it gives you a 480Mbps data transfer speed, as well as fast charging.
If you want a durable, extra-long Micro-USB cable that's fast, the Anker 10-foot Nylon Braided Micro-USB cable is the one for you.
Monoprice Premium Micro-USB cable
The Monoprice Premium Micro-USB cable is well-rated by consumers for its durability and speed.
Sheathed in polycarbonate housing, its gold-plated connectors resist corrosion, and are durable besides. The housing is also slim, making this cable easy to use in tight spaces and easy to store as well.
Additionally, its 28/23 AWG wire means that it will charge up your device quickly because of its wider diameter — and with six feet of cable, you'll have enough play to connect your phone, whether you're in your bedroom, living room, or in the car.
If you're looking for a longer Micro-USB cable that's long-lasting, capable of fast charging speeds, and has a slimmer form factor, look no further than the Monoprice Premium Micro-USB cable.
Anker PowerLine Micro-USB cable
The Anker PowerLine Micro-USB cable is rated highly by consumers because it is very durable and performs its job well.
Made of Kevlar — the same stuff that bulletproof vests are made from — this cable isn't going to fray or otherwise break down any time soon. In fact, Anker boasts that it has a 10,000 bend lifespan, which customer reviews appear to confirm.
Additionally, its heavier-gauge wires are able to charge your device fast.
If you're looking for an inexpensive Micro-USB cable that will last for years without fraying and coming apart at the ends, the Anker PowerLine Micro-USB cable might be your best choice.
And you?
We've laid out our picks for best Micro-USB cables, but how about you? What Micro-USB cables are you using and why are they awesome? Let us know in the comments below.
Reader comments
Best Micro-USB cables
I've been using some ZUS Kevlar cables for a few months now. Have been treating me great. Roll up nicely, feel of high quality and no issues yet
Love them
I bought a braided Anker cable last March after my 3rd Oem Samsung frayed or otherwise stopped working. Loved it so much bought an extra for my desk and car and as gifts. I think Samsung and Apple should just sell Anker or other cables.
Monoprice has good stuff at reasonable prices as well.
I have until this day never seen or felt a cable built as awesome and with such attention to details as the Volutz cables. I have their Cableogy, Equilibrium and ArmorCord series and not a single one has gone bad on me. Volutz cables have the least voltage drop (fastest charging) and as they say most "abuse friendly".
will never buy anything else.
Well played having this article follow the Sony Xperia article. How can new phones ship without USB-C???
Posted via the Android Central App
With this retread article and today's "sale" consisting of almost 20 bucks for a Note 4 case, I feel like I'm in 2015 heaven.
Mono price for all my cables. USB, Displayport, HDMI. Best price, quick shipping. I honestly can't encourage people enough to buy though them.
Posted via the Android Central App
I've ordered the Anker PowerLine on two separate occasions. They're no good. The metal hooks seem to go bad after a few weeks. They don't grab the charging port anymore and now the cables just fall out as soon as you move your phone.
I have since then moved onto the OMAKER brand. You can get a 5 pack with varying lengths for $8.99 on Amazon. Build quality looks exactly the same as Anker but the hooks don't go bad.
Posted via the Android Central App
I've had great luck with FosPower USB To Reversible Micro USB Sync/Charge Cables:
http://www.fospower.com/shop/charge-and-sync-cables/usb-to-reversible-mi...
I used them in the Office all the time and in my car as well to charge my kids Samsung tablets. Sturdy cable and definitely charges without issues.
Cheers
I live in Australia so amazon in most cases is not possible for me
Posted via the Android Central App
It's the same in NZ. I can't buy electronics from Amazon.
Posted from one of my various Nexus devices.
Try wish
I bought some cheap-ass 6 foot micro USB cable and it broke after about 9 months, it was only 3 bucks though
Posted from outer space on my Moto X Style
No Aukey? For shame.
Posted via the AC App on my Ell Gee Gee Four
I use aukey desk and car chargers.
The most important thing to me are 20AWG charge conductors--they're the only way I can consistently get 2A charging in any combination of device and adapter (that I was using the Kopi cables for a while but most of their mini-USB ends have died on me. I'm now onto Portapow cables and I mostly like them. I wish they had connectors you can tell which side is which in the dark though.
I've tried a lot of different cables and find Amazon Basics to be as good as any of them.
Posted via the Android Central App
MicFlip Fully-Reversible Micro USB Cable is a game changer!
Posted via the Android Central App
I have had nothing but good luck with Anker's PowerLines. Also big fan of their chargers and battery packs.
Another Anker PowerLine cable (multiple) user, plus their high speed chargers and their very small but powerful high speed rechargeable battery pack. Highly recommended!
Posted via the Android Central App
Actually ordered an Anker Powerline+ USB cable yesterday. Should arrive today.
Anker PowerLine for me.
Oneplus 3 - Posted via the Android Central App
The monoprice Premium cables are good and affordable. But, make sure you're getting the premium version because their cheaper version is crap, charge sooooooooooooo slow.
Posted via the Android Central App
ankers cables a great. but i've using omaker micro usb cable its reversible ON BOTH ENDS and it charges better than anker cables
I'm using the same cables ... I've got quite a few of them around the house now. Absolutely love that they are reversible and they work great with Samsung's fast chargers ... super quick to charge
Posted via the Android Central App
Steer clear of the braided cables.
Bought many different brands and have noticed defects in them all.
The Anker non-braided cables have served this consumer very well.
I bought an off brand (Solar Ray) braided cable from a gas station and it's lasted over a year.
I have a ton of devices and I deal with even more of them at my work as an IT Operations Specialist. Here are my professional recomendations for USB cables:
Anker.
Anker.
Anker.
Anker.
Anker.
Anker.
Seriously, they're genuinely top quality cables at VERY fair prices.
Anker's braided nylon micro-USB cables are the best cables I have ever used, and they're not significantly more expensive than the regular rubber cables. One of them even survived a minute of chewing by a very mouthy pit bull (BAD GIRL) and wasn't too worse for wear. That's about the best testimony I could possibly offer a product in terms of build quality.
Posted via the Android Central App
As a fellow IT Professional, I wholeheartedly agree.
Using the Blackberry micro usb cable, so solid and the cable's thick.
Anker is carried by and sold through Amazons as well as the company site. They actually direct you to Amazon US. I own five Anker batteries and several cables and love the quality and price of the products They are top notch in my book. I was using Ventev prior to Anker but the USB ends would snap or bend easily.
Posted via the Android Central App
My braded anker broke in 3 months, so I bought another one, that broke as well, then I bought a powerline and it's worked marvously
Posted via the Android Central App
Same here. But anker replaces them no questions asked. Great customer service.
Posted via the Android Central App
My experience has been exactly the opposite. I had three PowerLine cables go bad in under 3 months (all on the phone end of the cable), but my braided cables work like a champ.
Posted via the Android Central App
I have a question about all of the links going to Amazon. Does the author not go to the mfg site for pricing and reviews? Too much hassle? Easier to use Amazon? I hope that this is the case and that this site isn't pimping Amazon because of some sponsorship. That would be quite a blow to objectivity.
The Monoprice site has good sales periodically, usually has lower prices than amz and a LOT better shipping costs.
They get a cut of the sale if you click the link and buy something afterwards i guess.
Posted via the Android Central App
How else do expect to keep this site free? Same with gawker sites
Note 4 910C 6.0.1 | Good Lock UI | Android Central App
I prefer the Amazon links. Faster shipping for those of us who have Prime, and it's more convenient.
Posted via HTC 10
Exactly! People prefer to buy from Amazon!
Posted via the Android Central App
Exactly. It's almost never less expensive or more convenient to buy directly through the manufacturer. Why not provide the link that we're all (well, those of us in the US, at least) most likely to use?
Posted via the Android Central App
