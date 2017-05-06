MetroPCS offers some great phones to go along with its affordable plans, including the latest flagship phone from Samsung.
MetroPCS gives you the opportunity to save some money when buying a phone without a contract, though most of its phones are mid- to low-end when considering specs. You don't have to aim low, however: MetroPCS does offer some high-end devices, two of which are featured on this list. Coupled with their affordable plans, you might not be able to pass them up.
We'll be updating this list regularly to keep current with new phones!
Samsung Galaxy S8
You don't have to settle for less. The Galaxy S8 is the latest flagship from Samsung and it comes chock full of great stuff, like a 5.8-inch nearly bezel-less Quad HD Super AMOLED display and the latest Snapdragon 835 processor. It also has a capable 12-megapixel rear-facing camera, a stellar 8-megapixel autofocus front-facing camera, and 64GB of internal memory plus an expansion slot, so you can shoot as many selfies as your heart desires. And if you're worried about the lasting lifespan of the Galaxy S8, fear not: it's IP68-rated, which means it's both water and dust resistant.
MetroPCS only offers the Arctic Silver variant.
If you're thinking about going with the Galaxy S8 but want to learn more, check out our review:
Samsung Galaxy S7
MetroPCS also offers Samsung's last great phone, the Galaxy S7. And sure, it's a year old by now, but if you're looking for near-flagship specifications at a discounted price, you can't beat this 2016 powerhouse. Its Snapdragon 820 processor is still plenty capable, not to mention it sports a great 5.1-inch Quad HD display. If you're looking for a smaller phone with an ample screen, this is it.
Color options are limited with MetroPCS: the Galaxy S7 comes in Onyx Black only.
If you're thinking about going with the Galaxy S7 but want to learn more, check out our review:
LG Aristo
It's not LG's latest flagship, but the Aristo does offer some compelling features. For one, the Aristo comes with Android 7.0 Nougat right out of the box. Its 5-inch display is also smaller than Samsung's offerings, which might be enticing for those of you who miss the days of the pocketable smartphone.
The LG Aristo is also equipped with a 13-megapixel camera with auto focus, as well as a removable 2410 mAh battery. And though it is a low-end phone with its Snapdragon 425 processor, it can still run simple games like Candy Crush Saga just fine and help you binge watch through your YouTube subscriptions.
Bring your own device
If you don't want to shell out the money for a Galaxy S8 or S7 and don't want to settle for a lesser phone, MetroPCS allows you to bring your own phone to their service. Before you pull the trigger have a look at MetroPCS's restrictions when it comes to using your own device with their service.
Reader comments
Current MetroPCS customer. The problem is that their network is lousy where I live (NW CLT NC US) and can't really tell if their parent is any better as Metro only uses some of T-Mobile's towers. YMMV. Customer service is a foreign concept to them and automated in not the right way. It would be nice if all carriers were GSM or at least LTE would make the distinction irrelevant.
Metro uses all of T-Mobile's network. Who in the world told you they didn't? Metro Dealer/Cellphone repair employee here.
AT&T Galaxy S7 Onyx Black with Unlimited Data
It was two dealers in two different states. If that's the case, then where I live is not going to get any better because it is a known soft spot in their coverage locally that AT&T covers much better.
You should think of switching to Cricket.
Cricket may work, but costs more and $$ are most important, since my main net connection is the local cable company. Eventually T-Mobile will absorb all of their prepaid brands into one cohesive union.
Cricket is 50 for 5 gigs and has an auto pay discount while not being o a terrible network. Yeah the speed cap exists but it's unlikely to be noticeable unless you're on a speed test website.
Nice
I have T-Mobile here in CLT . While the the data speed is good, the service is like a swiss cheese.
I have a backup hotspot with Sprint to get good coverage with both.
For better service, my advice is to go with AT&T, Sprint, VZN or any of their MVNO (Virgin Mobil, Cricket, Straight Talk, ...)
I live in Tulsa, Oklahoma been with metro for almost three years and haven't had no problem I have unlimited data, fast service it's actually the best service here so it might be wherevu living that's the problem not the service
Cricket is a much better option. Uses the at&t network and has pricing on point with metro.
Love metro where I'm at.. Works great!
Metro PCS = a twin mattress
Hail Lord Han
Was not expecting the K7 to be on anybody's top list. We have one in the family...
Such an awful selection.
The k7 was really good kept going until I got my honor 5x but that thing is way more fragile than even an iPhone I dropped it 2 feet while getting the case of and got a small crack but the internal LCD screen ink started to leak and now half the phone is black / purple
I'd just bring my Nexus 6p.
i just switched from Cricket to Metro for the speed. Cricket has great coverage but was tired of the 8mbps down throttle. So far, Metro's coverage has been excellent in the Dallas area and the speeds are phenomenal. Couldn't be happier.
I have metro pcs and love it. I pay $162 a month for 5 phones.
Come on Android Central, you guys are better than this! The first two are right obviously, but the ZTE zmax pro is no doubt #3, the Stylo is still on lollipop, has only a 720p display, 2GBs of ram and unimpressive quad core soc! Ive been rocking the zmax pro for a month now cause it's what I can afford at the moment, and outside of ever so slight display balance issues once in a great while, the display is beautiful for a 617soc, it runs 1080p60fps on youtube, hbogo, etc with NO issues, I have GTA: San Andreas and hitman sniper that both run fantastic thanks to the opengl es 3.1, the fingerprint sensor is accurate as all get up, and lastly ZTE made it to allow 24gb of user storage, so the 2gb of ram runs without interruption which helps a lot. Im not saying its the greatest phone ever but it's an awesome midrange device, the qlcm 617soc with 2gb and the 1920x1080 display destroys the stylo 2. I never comment on stuff but that's just aggregious! I've been a smartphone/tech nerd since 08, I'm extremely knowledgeable when it comes to this stuff and I always had the most high end phones up until I ran into some uh, financial issues in 2014, forcing me to drop at&t and go to metro, so I do know the difference between high-end and midrange. I love you guys but this best list was very poorly executed
very nice
Oh and since I'll never comment on anything again, i forgot to mention ZTE has one of the most vanilla Google operating systems not just on a chinese manufacturer but any manufacturer, AC says so themself and they ain't lying. If your a broke college student like me and can't afford much, ZTE zmax pro is seriously the best bang for your buck available. The 100$ price tag is misleading, that's only if you remain on metro for 3mnths (technically a contract deal kinda sorta), to buy zmax pro straight up unlocked it's 180$-200$. moto g4 vs zmax pro are both exact same soc, but zmax has fingerprint sensor and .5inch larger screen, same dpi, zmax pro highly recommended.
So buy the Zmax Pro for $99 after rebate and then switch carriers if you want to. Also didn't AC say there would be fewer stories but more in depth? To miss the Zmax Pro is not in depth at all. This site has gone down hill rapidly since Phil left.
I was gonna say the ZTE Z Max pro. That phone has been generating a lot of positive buzz on YouTube.
Welcome to AC Flo! I love your work.
ZTE zmax pro not here?
What does that mean?
The Stylo has no Plus to it, that's why no one wants to talk about it.
Cricket u guys crazy I'm getting constant 30mbps on metro compare to 8mpbs on cricket. Metro uses all of t-mobile towers and only throttles u after 30GB. I used 80gb+ without being throttle