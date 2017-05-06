MetroPCS offers some great phones to go along with its affordable plans, including the latest flagship phone from Samsung.

MetroPCS gives you the opportunity to save some money when buying a phone without a contract, though most of its phones are mid- to low-end when considering specs. You don't have to aim low, however: MetroPCS does offer some high-end devices, two of which are featured on this list. Coupled with their affordable plans, you might not be able to pass them up.

We'll be updating this list regularly to keep current with new phones!

Samsung Galaxy S8

You don't have to settle for less. The Galaxy S8 is the latest flagship from Samsung and it comes chock full of great stuff, like a 5.8-inch nearly bezel-less Quad HD Super AMOLED display and the latest Snapdragon 835 processor. It also has a capable 12-megapixel rear-facing camera, a stellar 8-megapixel autofocus front-facing camera, and 64GB of internal memory plus an expansion slot, so you can shoot as many selfies as your heart desires. And if you're worried about the lasting lifespan of the Galaxy S8, fear not: it's IP68-rated, which means it's both water and dust resistant.

MetroPCS only offers the Arctic Silver variant.

If you're thinking about going with the Galaxy S8 but want to learn more, check out our review:

More: Samsung Galaxy S8 review

See at MetroPCS

Samsung Galaxy S7

MetroPCS also offers Samsung's last great phone, the Galaxy S7. And sure, it's a year old by now, but if you're looking for near-flagship specifications at a discounted price, you can't beat this 2016 powerhouse. Its Snapdragon 820 processor is still plenty capable, not to mention it sports a great 5.1-inch Quad HD display. If you're looking for a smaller phone with an ample screen, this is it.

Color options are limited with MetroPCS: the Galaxy S7 comes in Onyx Black only.

If you're thinking about going with the Galaxy S7 but want to learn more, check out our review:

More: Samsung Galaxy S7 review

See at MetroPCS

 

LG Aristo

It's not LG's latest flagship, but the Aristo does offer some compelling features. For one, the Aristo comes with Android 7.0 Nougat right out of the box. Its 5-inch display is also smaller than Samsung's offerings, which might be enticing for those of you who miss the days of the pocketable smartphone.

The LG Aristo is also equipped with a 13-megapixel camera with auto focus, as well as a removable 2410 mAh battery. And though it is a low-end phone with its Snapdragon 425 processor, it can still run simple games like Candy Crush Saga just fine and help you binge watch through your YouTube subscriptions.

See at MetroPCS

 

Bring your own device

If you don't want to shell out the money for a Galaxy S8 or S7 and don't want to settle for a lesser phone, MetroPCS allows you to bring your own phone to their service. Before you pull the trigger have a look at MetroPCS's restrictions when it comes to using your own device with their service.

