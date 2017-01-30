Which apps are worth using to stay in touch? We've got the scoop.
Best Overall
There is almost no contest. WhatsApp is an all-inclusive messaging app that's all you need for staying in touch, no matter where you are in the world. WhatsApp merely relies on whether your phone has an Internet connection — whether that's through cellular or Wi-Fi — so it's great if you're frequently traveling between regions. You can use WhatsApp to send and receive photos, videos, documents, and voice messages. It also supports group chats and voice calls.
Bottom Line: If you're looking for a formidable, all-in-one messaging that's packed with more features than some of Google's offerings, WhatsApp is the second most-popular messaging app available.
One More Thing: Both parties have to be using the WhatsApp app to communicate, though all it requires to register is your phone number.
Why WhatsApp is the best
Google has yet to settle on the one best messaging app. As a result, Android users have had to resign themselves to simply switching off between applications when necessary. It's not the most user-friendly solution, but it's the reality until Google lands on a cohesive messaging strategy.
WhatsApp is worth adding to your arsenal — and possibly switching over to for primary communication. In addition to being able to send and receive photos, videos, documents, and voice messages, WhatsApp lets you place free VoIP calls as long as you're on a strong Wi-Fi signal. That's especially helpful when you're traveling overseas.
Additionally, WhatsApp works well on 2G networks, which is fantastic if you're roaming the countryside with the faintest signal available, and it offers end-to-end encrypted messaging. And since it was the first messaging app of its kind, there were so many early adopters that you'd be hard pressed not to find your friends already have an account. (Even I was surprised at how many of my friends and family members were already users!)
Best for Google users
Google Hangouts
Text messages, video chat, group chats — it's all there in Google Hangouts. We still don't know where Google is taking its once heralded messaging app, but for now, we're still using it to chat. Use it to easily multitask between conversations with your friends, family, and colleagues between your different Google accounts. You can even use Hangouts to make phone calls with your Google Voice number or download the Hangouts Dialer to make free Wi-Fi calls.
Bottom line: For now, Hangouts is basically a required app if you're planning to stay connected in the Google-verse. We're not sure where Google is taking it (some are expecting it to see it become the next prized messaging app of the enterprise), but there are definitely more people using it than Allo or Duo.
One more thing: Why isn't this Google's primary messaging app again?
Best for texting
Messenger from Google
You're already a Google user, so you might as well stay with the family when it comes to text messaging. Messenger from Google lets you receive SMS and MMS messages — simple as that! Messenger supports RCS messaging, audio messaging, emoji, location sharing, colored text threads, and message archiving. It even comes with its own batch of stickers!
Bottom Line: Messenger from Google is the messenger for your Google phone.
One More Thing: If you're thinking I really don't want anymore Google, Textra is the next best text messaging app. It doesn't support RCS, but it does have Giphy integration, and offers full compatibility with Pushbullet, MightyText, Android Wear, and Android Auto for enhanced notifications and quick replies.
Best "everyone is using it"
Facebook Messenger
Chances are, you've got an overwhelming list of friends and family who've become suddenly available on Facebook. Keep up with them all by downloading Facebook Messenger. The app supports messaging from both your Facebook account and phone number. You don't have to use the SMS feature if you don't want to, but it could be helpful if you find yourself constantly jumping between apps.
Facebook Messenger is one of the more dynamic messaging apps. It offers a hefty number of sticker packs, not to mention stellar video chat functionality. The app also supports group chats — including group voice chats — audio messaging, read receipts, and location sharing services. You can even use Facebook Messenger to swap cash with friends.
Bottom line: You've come this far at accepting Facebook as a part of your life. You might as well adopt the feature-filled Messenger app into your life, too.
One more thing: Not only are there stickers, but you can play games with your Facebook friends from Messenger, too!
Reader comments
Textra!
Yes! I use this on my S5A, you can't beat it for MMS/SMS. If you do alot of overseas messaging, WhatsApp is probably the way to go, but Textra is so customizable, and just works perfect.
Textra is the best. Google messenger has too little settings not to mention a bug that hasnt been fixed. Upsetting considering its on a Google Nexus.........
Yep. I want to use it but MMS is so jacked up I can't. Textra has been rock solid for a long time.
Only found out about Textra after Google Messenger wouldn't send/receive MMS on my MXP due to a bug with its current version of MM. Honestly, its going to be my go to from now on.
IMO, really think this is probably one of the worst list AC has put out.
Which is the most secure
Does anyone use bbm anymore
Signal Messenger is the most secure: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.thoughtcrime.securesms
And no, no one uses BBM anymore ;)
Would be nice if you actually explained why you think WhatsApp is better than FB Messenger or Hangouts. The descriptions all look like marketing blurbs without cons sections (just pros) and no rhyme or reason why the most popular app isn't the best to use or the "best for Google Users" which is pretty much everyone is also not the best to use.
If you are expecting a rational process using decision matrix and so on like Consumer Reports would do you have come to the wrong place. This blog is for entertainment purposes. Their workload would not allow any other thing than hunch-ranking whatever is on their minds at the moment.
WhatsApp doesn't even let you to specify to save media in the SD Card! Your see?
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Decision-matrix_method
Whatsapp is the best because of its stability and the "light-weight" impression it gives.
Alot of messaging apps tried to include heavy graphics etc back then. Whilst whatsapp started by trying to be simple and fast.
And its kept going in that route.
how can it be the best messaging app if you have to have other people sign up?
My thoughts exactly!
I've long since given up trying to find a best solution app and have submitted to having a folder full of various messaging apps to keep in touch with the various people who use them. The only thing I can see changing that is Apple releasing iMessage to Android.
TEXTRA!!!
Next SMS (formerly Handcent SMS). Love the features and customizability. Plus, it's the only SMS app I've found that lets me delete a text right from the popup. This lets me delete texts when I'm oncall and get pages.
RIP Allo. You have so much potential of Google works just listen
These apps don't make any sense to me. I just use text messaging for the same thing.
PULSE!!! By mid year it will be the best sms client available. It even has a web client for pc texting.
I wish. Unfortunately the developer has a history of buggy SMS software and instead of fixing the issues, he just forks the code and creates (and charges for) another SMS app with all of the same bugs.
WhatsApp? Seriously?.. BBM FTW
I'm with you. Love the "ping" feature to get attention from the other person, in the group can share schedule, use glympse to share location in real time, and can see images and videos without downloading it first into your device.
The default LG text app was misbehaving - too many texts, switched to Textra and never looked back!
Whatsapp also has web client, web extension, and even a windows app. Easy to switch to a big screen when in front of my pc.
Thing is, everyone wants iMessage for Android. Sad to say that's not gonna happen anytime soon. So what's left.
WhatsApp, yes great alround problem still have to get others to use it.
FB messenger is quite competent but again it FB!
Hangouts should have been the defacto standard but Google changed their mind again.
Messenger is just bare bone SMS nuff said there.
Allo and Duo would have been great except they are made for the rest of the world.
Unless Google gets serious about an all around text and SMS client. We are going to be in this texting purgatory for the foreseeable future.
Not where I want to be.
I'm using Google message for SMS because it's solid for What I use it for and I use Facebook messenger because that's where everyone is at. I used to use Hangouts but I felt like an astronaut on Mars because I couldn't get anybody to use it. Now when I'm using a Samsung device as my daily I stick with the Samsung SMS because like Google message it's very solid.
I like Message+ from Verizon. It does what I need it to do.
If you stay in the Verizon bubble which is negligible compared to what the world uses.
Been using Textra for about 8 months now. See absolutely no reason it wasn't on this list? And to have the "best" be a app that others have to have seems a bit hindering. Was excited to possibly try until I got to that part of the review. No chance I'll try it now.
GoSMS
Facebook Bought What's App in Feb 2015 right? So why do they have 2 different apps?
I'm try not to have similar competing apps on my device. I use message plus from Verizon. It serves my needs.
I seldom use Hangouts.
I deleted Duo and ALLO. Just didn't use or need them.
Honestly I can't see how Google's messenger is the best for texting. It's so bare bones with minimal features. EvolveSMS is the best to me with Textra being a close second.
signal user, and facebook messenger for those people who only talk through facebook.
WhatsApp seems neat, but I don't see SMS/MMS support with it. Sorta limits it's usefulness.
WhatsApp is junk. BBM is by far the most superior messaging platform and it's not even on this list. WTF?
I'm using Textra, I actually like it more than I thought I would.
Imho BBM is the IM king for security I simply love having that distinctive Pin id kudos to BlackBerry.
Every time I try another messaging app I end up going back to Textra. Fast and lots to customize. What's not to love about it. It's the Nova Launcher of messaging.
I use Signal because it's the most secure messaging app and is recommended by American hero Edward Snowden.
Google Messenger? Really? Is that based on your experience or lots of people reviews? Google messenger didn't work for me and friends. We all switched to Textra as primary SMS and MMS messenger app. Textra just works.
I don't even bother with Facebook messenger as WhatsApp is the best out there and most people I know in the U.S. and international use it.
WhatsApp is junk. It's restricted to one device and does not even has features that are standard in 2017, for example bots and stickers. I use Telegram which is much better.
In Telegram, you can search for images, videos, gifs, music and stickers and share them directly.
You can also develop your own bots and publish your own stickers with the stickers bot. There are even game bots.
And why does Google have three different messaging apps? That does not make sense.
I don't know anybody who uses WhatsApp. So for me it's completely useless if it doesn't support SMS or MMS.
So, how much is Google paying for this article? Hangouts "Best for Google Users"? Sounds like you made a "Google" category just so you can claim a Google product as Best! And Google Messenger as the best Texting app? C'mon! I thought Hangouts..."Text messages, video chat, group chats — it's all there" and "Why isn't this Google's primary messaging app again?" Would have been the Best For Texting! Sounds so like a Google infomercial. FWIW...Messenger doesn't even come close to Textra.