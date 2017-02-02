Best overall Math games, Mathematics See at Play Store While many of the math apps available are specifically directed towards a certain age group, Math games, Mathematics aims to help you sharpen your mental math skills with timed math games that steadily ups the difficulty as you show improvement. They cover addition, subtraction, multiplication and division, exponentials, and plenty more. Everything is offered up in a way that is fun and easy to learn and use — but it's definitely an app for kids who have already learned the basics. Everything offered up in the app is part of a game, which often makes math much more palatable for kids. There are sixteen different levels that can be unlocked and each one covers a different set of math skills. If a younger child is playing you can set them at a lower level to make sure they can understand what is going on. There is also a study mode, specifically for multiplication. Not only can your child practice their multiplication tables, but there is also an exam mode to simulate a test. Multiplication is often where many kids stumble with math, and extra practice can make sure the facts are cemented into their little brains. Bottom line: Math games, Mathematics aims to make math fun and help your child to learn and master different concepts of mathematics. One more thing: This app is available in 7 different languages, which makes it awesome for those who don't speak or read English.

Why Math games is the Best

Math games combines tricks for mastering math with fun games that help your child master a variety of mathematical concepts

The charm of Math games, Mathematics is that it delivers a solid all-around tool that can be used by children just learning to add all the way up through Elementary school. The app features four ways to learn; Workout, Multiplication Table, Math Tricks and Manual. Each of these sections works together to teach your child the rules of math, easy ways to solve problems, and then delivers the problems themselves.

The Workouts begin with addition and move through different functions all the way up and through finding percentages. Each concept is it's own mini-game, making it perfect for kids who need practice in order to get the processes down. Parents who are concerned about their children's progress will also find graphs that chart progression and how well each mathematical concept is being grasped.

In Multiplication tables, your child is able to both practice and test to show their knowledge of multiplication. This goes from 2 up to 12, making sure that this concept is solid. If they are having issues getting their tables down, or even with addition, then you'll want to check out the Math Tricks section.

Math Tricks shows off clever ways of getting the correct answer without confusing yourself. It shows you exactly how to find the answer, with a diagram of an equation. This is particularly helpful for students who are having issues grasping how to solve certain problems. There are tricks for addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division.

Best for Preschool Preschool Math Games for Kids See at Play Store When your child is in Preschool learning their numbers and letters, they are building the foundation for their entire education. The importance of math can't be overstated, so if you're looking for a good game for your preschooler to have fun with math, this is definitely the one to check out. Preschool Math Games for Kids is exactly what it sounds like. It's games cover reading and recognizing numbers, properly forming numbers by tracing them on the screen, addition and subtraction, plus plenty more to boot. It was made specifically with this age range in mind, and it's absolutely free to play. Bottom line: Preschool Math Games for Kids is a great way for your little tyke to continue learning math in a fun way that lets them enjoy what they are learning. One more thing: The art style here is very bubbly, bright, and kid friendly, making it fun and engaging for children to play with math.

Best for Elementary school Math Run See at Play Store Math Run is perfect for kids who need something bright, fun and engaging to keep them interested in learning math. You play as one of four cute fuzzy animals running down a path and dodging to grab coins. However, every so often you'll run into math quizzes which must be correctly answered in order to continue on your quest. When you get started you'll be playing a baby panda, and learning basic arithmetic. As your child rocks through the first few levels they'll start to unlock the other four animals they can play as. Each one has it's own math speciality for them to master by gaming. Bottom line: With addition, subtraction, multiplication and division, Math Run reinforces the concepts that students are learning by getting them to play a game. One more thing: Math Run is in line with Common Core standards, making it an excellent way to reinforce what kids are learning in the classroom.

Best for Fundamentals Math Training for Kids See at Play Store Not everyone picks up new concepts at the same speed, and some of us definitely needed some extra help as kids. If your child needs to work on their fundamentals in a way that is still fun, then Math Training for Kids may be a great option to check out. It separates the problems by concept, as well as letting you choose between easy, medium, and difficult questions. Each set of levels gives you a time limit and a number of lives. Each time a question is correctly answered, it resurrects a flower, and if incorrect you lose a life. It's got a fun, simple design that focuses more on the math than anything else. It does still deliver a bright format to grab the eyes of the child in your life. Bottom line: Math Training for Kids focuses on giving kids goals in a game in order to master each basic mathematical concept. One more thing: Parents, you can check the statistics to see what concepts your child is working on. This also includes how long they played, and their number of correctly answered questions.