It's time to decide which color of the LG Watch Style is best.

The LG Watch Style has arrived with Android Wear 2.0 and is available in three different colors. Before you jump into the car or desperately try to order one online, there is a very important choice that you need to make: which color should you buy? It's a big decision, and we're here to help you make the choice that you'll be happiest with!

Titanium (black)

Titanium is the go-to color for most people, and for good reason: it goes with everything. Titanium (which is close to black) is a solid utilitarian color and it'll look great with almost any color watch band you may decide to pick up. The black is a brushed gunmetal rather than a matte finish, but it retains its sleek look on your wrist.

Silver

If want a color that stands out a bit more, then the silver option should certainly pique your interest. The silver brings some flashiness to your wrist, but it's also understated, and the uncolored stainless steel goes with any outfit. Like many "regular" watches, the silver LG Watch Style can be paired with any number of band colors and styles.

Rose Gold

For those who like to stand out from the crowd a little bit, then take a peek at the rose gold option. It's a paler shade of rose gold, with a brushed metal finish. While some folks will say it's the feminine color option, don't be fooled. Anybody who enjoys a bit of color can easily rock it, and it has a fashionable quality to it. It's also got the versatility to work with a variety of colors if you decide to swap out the watch band.

Which one is best

While the black model is slick, and the silver has a shimmer that may draw you in, the rose gold option can be paired with a number of different watch band colors and styles — and it's very pretty.

Which LG Watch Style is your favorite color? Be sure to drop us a line in the comments below and let us know!