What are the best leather cases for my Google Pixel?

Slapping a case on your Google Pixel is always a smart idea to protect it from general wear as well as any accidental drops. But not everyone likes the plastic brick look that most cases offer.

Fortunately, you do have more stylish options. Whether you're looking for a functional wallet case or just prefer a more premium look for your phone, check out these great leather cases for your phone.

BELK Retro Slim Wallet Case

This stylish folio case lets you keep your phone, cards, and cash all in one place making it ideal for a night on the town or travelling. Your phone is kept secure and protected by the flexible TPU sleeve built into the interior of the phone, and stitched into the faux leather exterior.

There's ample cutouts for the ports, speaker and fingerprint scanner, although the cutout around the camera seems slightly too small and might make an appearance in your photos or videos. This might be a deal breaker for some. There's a magnetic clasp that keeps the front flap closed when in your pocket, which also folds over to double as a kickstand for hands-free media viewing. There are six different color options available, so you can find the case that best fits your style.

LK Luxury PU Leather Wallet Case

This wallet case option features a front cover with three card slots (including a see-through slot for your ID) as well as a pocket for some cash. It's not real leather — if the budget price wasn't a dead giveaway — but it does come in four bold color options to choose from.

This case also might be susceptible to the same flaw for photography as the BELK case — which seems to be a common issue with wallet cases for the Pixel in general. Other than that, you'll get a secure fit for your phone and ample cutouts for your phone's ports and the fingerprint scanner on the back.

X-Level PU Leather Luxury Back Cover

For a case that has all the look and feel of a leather case for a budget price, check out the X-Level Vintage Series PU Leather case. This bumper case provides adequate protection, though it does leave the bottom of your phone wide open. It's available in black, brown or pink-colored synthetic leather.

It's a very sleek option that keeps your Pixel's profile slim while providing a premium leather look and feel.

Abacus 24-7 Slim Wallet Bumper Cover

If you're looking for a more minimalistic option with leather accents, you might want to consider this case. It's a simple wallet case that offers a card slot on the back panel which you might be able to squeeze two cards into if you try really hard. It's an unobtrusive bumper case that incorporates some leather for a classy and functional addition.

It's available in four color options, with the black case featuring stylish red stitching.

DavisCase Genuine Leather Case

If your leather case just has to be genuine leather, prepare to pay for the premium materials. DavisCase makes a collection of great wallet-style leather cases for your Google Pixel. Handmade with oiled vintage leather, this is truly the real deal and features four card slots including one with a clear window for your ID. You'll also be able to fit some folded bills into the cash pocket.

You can browse through the varieties available on Amazon and take advantage of Amazon Prime shipping.

