Add a touch of class to your phone with a leather case!

The debate on whether or not to slap a case on the Galaxy S8 or S8+ rages on. On one hand, the phone is downright classy and beautiful all on its own, but on the other, it's made of glass and is, therefore, prone to taking damage.

A nice compromise is a leather case, which looks much nicer than other cases made of plastic and rubber. Leather cases are offered by a number of manufacturers and often include some type of wallet functionality as well. We've collected a range of options for you to consider, so let's dive in!

Spigen Wallet S

Spigen's Wallet S case is a great option for those looking for a folio-style wallet case. Made of synthetic leather with an embedded TPU casing, this case blends protection with functionality by including three card slots, a pocket for cash, and the ability to fold it over into a kickstand for hands-free media viewing.

This case is available for both the Galaxy S8 (linked below) and the S8+ in both black and coffee brown. You can buy with confidence knowing that Spigen is one of the most trusted names in phone cases.

See at Amazon (for Galaxy S8)

FYY Genuine Leather wallet case

All too often case manufacturers misuse the word "leather", when in fact their case is actually made of polyurethane material that's made to look and feel like leather. More often than not, we're okay with this, but if you're looking for a case made of genuine leather, FYY has you covered with its case for the Galaxy S8.

Available in five different color, FYY's wallet cases are handcrafted out of real leather for a premium look and feel that you just won't get from many other cases. You'll find three card slots and a cash pocket on the inside across from the phone itself. It also offers RFID protection to prevent someone from reading your debit or credit card information with an RFID reader.

If you're looking for a case made from real leather, look no further than FYY.

See at Amazon

FlyHawk Slim Leather Back wallet case

Not a fan of the folio-style wallet cases but still yearning for that classy leather look? Check out this slim, leather-backed case from FlyHawk. It offers protection around the edges of your phone while keeping the buttons and ports wide open along the sides and bottom of the phone. It's one of the slimmest cases on this list, giving your phone a classy leather finish without adding too much unnecessary bulk.

Available for both the Galaxy S8 and S8+, you can get one in your choice of six different color options.

See at Amazon

Ringke Flex S Leather-style phone case

If you fall into the "hell yes, give me a case to protect this expensive phone" camp and also want a stylish leather case for your Galaxy S8 or S8+, you'll definitely want to consider this stylish case from Ringke.

This one-piece case is made with a mix of flexible TPU and PU leather to create a slim and stylish case for your phone. It's lightweight and streamlined to fit snugly on your phone, while still providing precise laser cutouts for all your phone's buttons, ports, and camera. You get that great leather in-hand feel without skimping on protection for your GS8. Check it out!

See at Amazon

X-Level Vintage PU Leather case

X-Level has managed to combine a slim and minimalist case with the leather look and feel you desire — the ultimate case for many of you we're sure.

Made of PU leather and featuring a weathered and vintage look, this case will look great on your Galaxy S8 or S8+. It's form-fitted and flexible for easy installation, with cutouts around the buttons and ports at the bottom and offering a touch of added protection for the camera on the back.

It's available in three colors — black, brown, and gold — for both phones; just be sure you've selected the right option for yourself before heading to check out.

See at Amazon

What's your favorite style of leather case?

Got any opinions on the cases we've highlighted above? Did we fail to include your favorite one? Let us know in the comments below!