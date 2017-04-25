Best Overall Samsung Galaxy S8+ See at Verizon See at AT&T See at T-Mobile See at Sprint See at Best Buy See at Amazon In the wake of the Note 7 debacle, Samsung needed to deliver a great big-screened Android experience in the larger of the two Galaxy S8 models. The new 18.5:9 aspect ratio, combined with a 6.2-inch display size (6.1 inches excluding the rounded corners) makes the Galaxy S8+ big but not impossible to hold. And the extra height of that beautiful Quad HD+ SuperAMOLED panel means you'll fit more on screen, too. The design work Samsung started back with the Note 7 can be seen coming to fruition in the GS8+, with an almost completely symmetrical metal and glass chassis that complements the big screen. And Samsung nails the fundamentals of the smartphone experience too, with fast performance and a great camera, improved from the GS7 thanks to new processing tricks. On the software side, Samsung's UI feels more polished and mature than ever, with a new sci-fi aesthetic that's slick and unique but not overbearing. Bottom line: It's expensive for sure, but the Samsung Galaxy S8+ is by far the best in its class. Between the display, performance, camera, and feature set, there's no better "phablet" out there. One more thing: The Galaxy S8+'s fingerprint scanner is in kind of an awkward place, around the back and next to the camera lens. But at least you've got face unlock and iris scanning to fall back on.

Why the Galaxy S8+ is the best

The Galaxy S8+ packs an enormous, beautiful display into a small package and excels at just about everything.

Samsung's latest big-screened handset steps out from the shadow of the Note 7, excelling across the board. That huge SuperAMOLED display looks fantastic, with the best daylight visibility we've seen in a phone and bright, vibrant colors. And the phone itself is beautiful, with a symmetrical design that shows off the its epic display.

What's more, the S8+ has everything you could ask for in a high-end handset with a top-tier camera, software that's differentiated but not overbearing, and speedy performance.

Best for battery life Huawei Mate 9 Huawei has made great progress over the past year, and its latest flagship, the Mate 9, stands out as the best big phone for buyers outside the United States. That's largely thanks to Huawei's much improved EMUI 5 software experience, based on Android Nougat. But the Mate 9 also benefits from a massive 5.9-inch 1080p screen in a body the same size as last year's 5.7-inch Nexus 6P. Beyond its size and software, the Mate 9 nails the fundamentals of a great Android experience, with quick performance, an ample 64GB of storage as standard, plus microSD expansion, and a capable dual camera setup. Unlike LG, Huawei combines two cameras with the same focal length, but with one OIS (optical image stabilization) 12MP camera capturing colors, and the other, a 20MP monochrome sensor, picking up fine detail. The result is a camera setup that often goes toe-to-toe with the best out there, and can produce some interesting creative effects thanks to its second sensor. Bottom line: Huawei's much-improved software — together with great build quality, performance and dependable cameras — makes for a fantastic big-screened experience. One more thing: The Huawei Mate 9 isn't currently available through any U.S. carriers — instead you'll have to buy the unlocked version, which works on T-Mobile and AT&T (and their MVNOs), as well as just about every global LTE network.

Best for less LG V20 LG needed to raise its game after the modular mess that was the G5, and that's exactly what Samsung's local rival did with the V20. LG's 5.7-incher gets you the same guts as the G5, without any of the modular nonsense, and with much improved build quality and some unique features thanks to the second display. As before, you can use the secondary ticker above the main screen to see app shortcuts, show a personal message or view notifications. And the removable battery option is back, with the V20's 3,200mAh swappable cell living behind a metal back panel, which pops off when you hit the release switch. On the camera side — where the phone really shines — the V20 is every bit as good as the G5, with a main 16-megapixel sensor behind an f/1.8 lens, and a secondary wide-angle camera for fitting in more detail. LG's also packed in new autofocus and stabilization technologies not present in that phone for even smoother video. The V20 runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, too, so you'll benefit from a mostly up-to-date software experience. Bottom line: The V20 is a great overall package. You get the proven cameras of the G5, along with Android Nougat and a solid metal chassis, plus the rarity of a removable battery. One more thing: The LG V20 isn't available in most European countries.

Conclusion

If you want the best Android has to offer in a big-screened phone, look no further than the Samsung Galaxy S8+. The size of Samsung's 6.2-incher is both a strength and a weakness — thanks to the new 18.5:9 aspect ratio, this is a very tall phone. But if that's what you're after, Samsung does a great job of showcasing an enormous, bright display and backing up a great physical design with good-looking software.