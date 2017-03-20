Update, March 2017: We've kept the listings the same — Gboard is still tops — but we've updated the layout and photos.
Best overall
Gboard
Free
Google originally designed the Gboard for the iPhone, and they took their time making it available for Android. The wait was worth it, as Google Keyboard has been rebranded and updated with great new features including integrated web search, Google Translate and GIF search. Gboard is completely free, supports gesture typing for both individual words and entire sentences, a bounty of languages, and a modest choice of themes.
The Gboard employs Google's own speech-to-text engine for voice dictation, and while it might not be the best at predictive text, it does learn from your typed data across Google's apps and services. If you've been using the Google Keyboard, you should check the Google Play store to update your phone to the Gboard.
Bottom-line: Gboard has pretty much every feature you'd want from a touch keyboard, including the ability to quickly search Google from virtually anywhere in your phone. It's fast, reliable, and minimalist, with theme options to tweak in the settings.
One more thing: Go into the keyboard settings and turn on the G button for quick access to Google search. You won't regret it!
Why Gboard is the best
The Google Keyboard was already our favorite keyboard for Android, but the new features added with the Gboard update simply makes the best even better. They just keep adding all the smart features that Android users have enjoyed from other keyboards and wrap it all in a quick and responsive (and free!) package.
You have the option of tap-typing or swiping around for words, one-handed or two. It features built-in search powered by Google, and also employs Google's speech-to-text technology, which will only get better fine-tuned as it's built out. And it even incorporates GIFs, which can be found alongside the full suite of Android emojis. If your phone doesn't already come with the Google Keyboard pre-installed, do your thumbs a favor and check it out.
Best for predictions
Swiftkey
Free
For years, SwiftKey soared above Google's included keyboard, and it did — and still does — come pre-installed on many a phone and tablet. SwiftKey's prediction methods, called the "fluency engine," has made it the keyboard that many users and editors alike keep coming back to. SwiftKey has been pre-loaded on millions of devices over the years, including on Samsung's flagship phones.
While SwiftKey used to be a paid app, the keyboard itself went free in 2014, instead having its users pay for themes. SwiftKey has led the keyboard pack for a while, and was our readers' top response when we asked which keyboard they used. And it's still a great option in 2016.
Bottom-line: SwiftKey is a great option for those looking for an alternative to the stock Google keyboard.
One more thing: On the topic of themes, there are over 80 of them to choose from in all sorts of colors and styles to fit your personality.
Best for gesture typing
Swype
$0.99
Swype is to SwiftKey as GM is to Ford. Both are established, respected, feature-rich keyboards. Swype allows you to swipe out words or whole sentences, and also supports typing in two languages at once, for bilingual users. Swype offers a free trial version, but the full version is only a dollar, and themes are an additional two dollars apiece.
Swype ties into Android's Accessibility features for TalkBack and Explore By Touch, which make Swype a keyboard vision-impaired users can learn more easily on their own. Copy/Cut/Paste functions are embedded as gestures in Swype's keyboard, too. Swype all the things!
Bottom-line: Swype originally introduced the world to fluid, swipe-based typing, and is still a quality keyboard for Android.
One more thing: Swype is great for sports fans, offering offers themes, including Major League Soccer themes.
Conclusion
There are a lot of great keyboards on Android, and that's part of the platform's charm. But there are only three that you need to keep in the back of your mind, and can reliably switch between and feel satisfied. Gboard improves with every update, and SwiftKey is in active development, superseding our wildest prediction... predictions.
Reader comments
Best Keyboard for Android
I wish Gboard had the feature to delete text by swiping left. That's the only thing keeping me on SwiftKey
Guys, all those keyboards have very small keys. Try TipType. Yeah takes a while to get used to. But it's the world record (actually offering USD 500 for anybody beating TipType with a traditional keyboard).
There are actually a couple of other keyboard applications that worth noticing, including my favourite Typany. It is very simple to use and has quite good auto-correction as well as word prediction, well, at least in English. There is a lot of things that you can customise on the keyboard. And above all, it is super small and is never a burden for your limited storage.
There was no mention of Fleksy, my favorite.
Has Ara or Marc tried the Blackberry keyboard yet? It's been 6 weeks since this was published. Also, it shows to be the keyboard that has been brought up the most in the comments aside from the other three. An update would be nice!
Best Virtual keyboard is on a BlackBerry. Dtek60 , flicking up words, not having to look for them. Learns as you type. Create custom symbols, delete a word or a sentence with one swipe.
I still like swiftkey. It seems to be the only one i've found with arrow keys for moving the cursor in all four directions. It also provides option for a number bar, swiping, and others.
Hi, A.I.Type keyboard does that and a whole lot more.
you can control the cursor by moving your finger on the space bar turn and right with Gboard
Tried that out just now. Although swiftkey does have up and down arrows as well. Thanks for the info.
Word flow i think, but its only IOS , wont bring to android for some reason!!!!!!
Wow the new Gboard is really improved. So much better now.
Been 2 years now I still use Fleksy. I just can't use any other keyboard because of the awesome swiping gestures. The only minor issue is the prediction system which really sucks. But overall it's an awesome keyboard.
Google keyboard on Android isn't the same as the "GBoard" for iOS which does all the things they claim in this article (gif suggestions, built in search, etc. ).
You're wrong. The Google keyboard dynamically changed name and will upgrade to GBoard (with all of the same search, number row, GIF support, etc. found in the iOS app). I'm using it now on my Nexus 6P.
OK, MM user with Droid Turbo and new Gboard. How do you turn on the G Search button? Looked everywhere and can't turn it on.
I always sort by permissions and Swiftkey permissions are horrendous! The only things they don't want to know (yet) are your inside leg measurement and girlfriends breast size. All the other info they collect from you they can sell to advertisers.
I don't seem able to find an option to have symbols displayed on the keyboard with the Google offering.i just installed it after reading this review. If there really is no way to display the symbols I'm off back to Swiftkey.
BlackBerry keyboard for sure
I agree totally. Just got an android after years of BB. I like android but my blackberry (BB10) knew what I wanted to say, it was uncanny. It looked like there was an android version but can't find for my lg g5. Gotta try something else, my price for being unfaithful..
Jim
It is available, but not through the Google play store. Download blackberry manager (by cobalt). Installed it on my s7 edge. Other than not having a dedicated number row, it's pretty awesome. But then again, neither does G board. Text correction is by far the best I have tried yet. And I have tried them all. Reminds me of my old iPhone. Now I can drunk text again with confidence lol. Typing with it now ;)
Whoa, I just realized Google added a number row. Sweet! Trying Gboard again lol
swiftkey link opens some weather app
Another stupid name change. I do like the keyboard though. I am so glad they finally allow a dedicated number row though I would prefer the number row to have slightly smaller keys. That's a minor complaint.
Sorry BlackBerry has them all beat!
Keyboard...schmeeboard......use whatever you like
I like the Blackberry Keyboard on my moto z play
gonna have to try this
BlackBerry is my personal favorite. I have tried the others on my Samsung tablets, a Note 4 and Apples on the 6s Plus. Their is nothing like flick typing on a VKB.
I may be doing something wrong, I can't find where to enable the "G" button or how to search Google directly from the keyboard. Also when you mention GIF support do you mean like Fleksy where it's baked into the keyboard itself, cause if so I don't see that option either. (I'm on sprint using a GS7 latest Android M firmware)
Click the emoji button and you will see GIF there.
The "G" search is in settings for the keyboard,
If someone can clear this up for me: there is no app in the Play Store called "Gboard", so I can only assume this refers to the Google Keyboard, correct? (If so, why use the confusing nomenclature?) And where is this "g key" setting to launch google? I can't find it anywhere in the Google Keyboard settings.
I do like the Google Keyboard, have switched to it after using Swiftkey for years, my favorite feature is the gesture cursor control.
I don't believe the newer GBoard version is available yet, either at all, or not to everyone.
They started calling it Gboard when they rolled it out to iOS earlier this year, but it has a lot of additional features that the standard Google keyboard lacked. They just released an update to the Google Keyboard to make it Gboard, with all the features it had on iOS too. But the update doesn't seem to be widely available yet. I haven't been able to get it yet.
Ahh! Thank you!
That's really weird... the link to Google Play goes to a Weather app for me! And GBoard is still not showing up as available for me.
I love the number row and the customized themes on Swiftkey, so I gave it a good solid three-week try but never got as good with it as I am with the Google Keyboard. Now that the number row is available, I'll be traipsing with relief right back to the GBoard (yech...really, Google?) as soon as it's available.
Finally showed up for me today.
SwiftKey for me. I like the keyboard to take up most of the screen. SwiftKey let's me resize it to a huge size with number rows, arrow keys and what not. It's great for typing emails on the go, since I rely on predictions a lot.
Do you know if they have the t 9 option?
Now i agree with gboard being the best keyboard... it is getting way better... i was thinking about swiftkey but ever since Microsoft bought it i gave up on it
Hard to take a list like this seriously that doesn't include BlackBerry keyboard.
I would also vote for hub keyboard by Microsoft. It is has tons of features that most keyboards do not have.
Or Fleksy
The blackberry keyboard is the best by far. I use it on my htc a9 and had it on my s7 edge.
Agree with the author. Google's implementation of this KB is the best I've used in a long while. The ios version is a little more feature rich I'd say, but both are excellent.
I will be sticking with SwiftKey for a while. Gboard has some nifty features, but none of them really stand out as something that I would use
Good article. Thanks! If Swype would just let me use Google's voice input instead of lockng me into Dragon, which is awful, it would again be my #1 and the one I use everyday. Dragon pushed me away from Swype after years, and I miss all the benefits of the keyboard but Dragon is the deal breaker. Swiftkey just needs a one-touch voice input button rather than press and hold. But I settled on your overall pick, and have been using the Google keyboard for a while.
I agree Swype is my favorite for prediction, but I find dragon text-to-speech clumsy. So I changed back to stock keyboard on my 6P because of it.
I still think BlackBerry keyboard is the best one though
I have issues with all of the keyboards where my thumb always hits the . key instead of spacebar so I end up having to go back and correct alot of my text. Has anyone found a keyboard where you can rearrange keys or if they regularly do this a keyboard that doesn't exhibit this?
For years I've been using SwiftKey but only a few days ago I switched to flexsy simply because.... It just looks better! I'm so superficial I know.
Bah. I've tried the Google keyboard, and it lasted about a week. Swiftkey is superior in almost every respect, for me.
The truth is most of these "best" guides are absurd. There's no best keyboard, or best launcher, or best phone. There's only best for your needs, or my needs. But you can't sell ads without continuously coming up with stories, no matter how useless, so we have to wade through nonsense like this.
Cry us a river.
My last 3 phones have been Samsung flagships and they've never had swiftkey on them. That doesn't mean they didn't but you make it sound as if it was the standard. It's not. Google's keyboard is not the best.
google keyboard the best keyboard?? how about not having auto-complete/auto-correct in ALL google's apps.....actually I don't know how people can live without it.....
Hi gang, really enjoy your coverage, especially on Keyboards. Swiftkey? Used it for a couple of years UNTIL I FOUND "ai. type keyboard plus"! Talk about prediction engines, ai's got it. Imoji integration, thousands of free themes most of which are created by users, ya da, ya da, ya da. With over Ten MILLION Downloads you might want to look at it, thanks…
I've used SwiftKey for a few years now. Originally bought it when it wasn't free and haven't looked back. The real test was when my wife recently moved from Android to iOS and I installed SwiftKey on her iPhone 7, logged in as her and boom... All her custom words began showing up. We type a lot of non-english words in English and it retained all of them. I'm sold for life on the SwiftKey. Cheers guys!
Sorry - I own the latest Google and BlackBerry make the best virtual keyboard as on the Z30 BB10
Google's keyboard uses Swiftkey technology. If you like it, you might try Swiftkey on your Android.
I'm gonna need a source to believe this.
There are many things to like about Samsung's stock keyboard (as I am reminded whenever I do a reset), but the color scheme makes the secondary characters very difficult for me to see. I need high contrast. I find SwiftKey Neural very easy to use.
Sticking with SwiftKey. The choice of themes makes hitting specific keys far more accurate (for me & my eyesight). Actually the Google keyboard design is so vague I actively dislike it.
Thanks for the article. Changed to Google keyboard.
IMO Chrooma Keyboard is best
Literally nothing beats Swiftkey's neural network driven multiword prediction.
The BlackBerry keyboard is incredible. It deserves a spot on this list. It could seriously contend for the top spot if it wasn't a paid app. Of course, BlackBerry's 3 Android devices all get it for free.
I noticed some lagging with Swiftkey on my S4, but since upgrading to the S7 it seems fine. But I am noticing that it doesn't always properly place periods, commas, end parenthesis, and end quotes -- leaving the space before them. Pretty annoying.
I may try Google Keyboard again. It's been a while. It was missing some stuff last time, but maybe now it's better. I think the main thing was there was no way to access special symbols quickly like with Swiftkey. Can you long-press keys on Google Keyboard and get special symbols?
Bleh, Google Keyboard does the same thing with ending punctuation. Why in the world would I NOT want my periods, commas, etc. to move back a space after I press the space bar!?
It totally does not do that on my HTC 10, nor did it do that on my Samsung Galaxy S6. Punctuation is properly placed, every time. Perhaps, there's an issue with the software on your S4.
I've since upgraded to the S7. It seems to mostly do it when I'm typing in online forums. Like it's not detecting that text field properly.
Yeah I've noticed it's not as smart as Swiftkey in this regard; it does do it right sometimes, but other times (after correcting a bad prediction) it will leave the space which is kind of annoying.
If only Swiftkey had the adaptive coloring from Chrooma as an option, it would blow every other keyboard out of the water.
BlackBerry keyboard is very good. Had to put it on my Note 4 + 5 after using it on the Z10 and Z30.
The best is Kii Keyboard 2: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.zl.inputmethod.kiikb2
The author forgot, or maybe has never had the need, that typing in several languages require tapping a switch button on Google's keyboard. With Swiftkey I can add several languages and then predicts in all of them at the same time. For someone who chats with both English and Spanish speakers constantly this is a required feature for me.
My typing in French is few and far between, but I can understand the multi-language benefits in SwiftKey. SwiftKey is what I personally use.
True. But Swiftkey is horrendous in terms of layout, responsiveness, and swiping. I'd much rather hit that key several times a day.
I´ve tried several others and tried to use Google Keyboard for a whole week. Although faster to open up, I did´t find much difference in anything else. I went back to Swiftkey because I wouldn't hit a language switch button several times a day, I would be hitting in several times per message.
Swype seems to handle English + Spanish really well for me, and has a gesture to quickly switch between English, Spanish, or the combo of both tho I leave it on combo the vast majority of the time.
Actually I find the BlackBerry Keyboard to be the best Android keyboard. Unfortunately right now it can only be officially downloaded on an DroidBerry. I got it through Cobalt's BlackBerry Manager app (see CrackBerry for details).
I've seen an absolutely ridiculous difference since Swiftkey has switched over to the Neural version. I had been using Neural already but once it got added to the normal Swiftkey, the prediction has been nothing short of scary good.
What about BlackBerry keyboard that's still the best keyboard for me
Ok, I have to start off with this: I'm astounded that AC is letting us comment on a "Best" story!!! Nice!
I was an early adopter of Swype way back in the beta days, but it just seemed to get complicated and I've migrated to the Google Keyboard. It's not perfect but for it me works better than everything else I've tried.
The blackberry keyboard is pretty nice, but I keep hoping microsoft releases WordFlow keyboard for android.
Yep. I used WP for years and switched recently, but WordFlow is superior to anything on Android at the moment.
WordFlow on WP8/8.1 was the best in prediction. From what I've read it's not nearly as good in W10M.
Agree closest i found is Google and TouchPal
For my phone, it has been and always will be Swype.
For my tablets, Hacker's Keyboard. A normal keyboard for a giant screen that can handle a normal keyboard. And by "normal keyboard" I mean the thing you use to type when you are using a desktop computer (or even a laptop computer).
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.pocketworkstation.pcke...
I have stuck to SwiftKey 3 years
BUT
it really cheeses me off if I reset or get a new phone it doesn't recognise my account and starts learning all over again.
OR
so it seemed for the first few days.
Anyone notice this?
I haven't noticed that, then again I tied Swiftkey to my Google Account, so it remembers. It can take a little while to sync.
Yeh, thanks.
I have it with my Google account as well, but there seems no way to "restore" or "sync" and it doesn't start up where it left off. Also no where to find information. except maybe email them.
Then the FR process still leaves me stumped with other things anyway.
My "device" becomes a new device on Google though with the same model number. Maybe that's a clue.
You think it would get easier each time :p
Best keyboard for Android? Priv physical keyboard.
Second best? Priv virtual keyboard.
Hey, this guy is correct
I prefer Google keyboard for English, but I message in 2 languages, and Google doesn't support the swiping in the other language I use. SwiftKey does. The only reason I use it though.
The best is Fleksy then Google and SwiftKey..... How come no mention of Fleksy guys come on.
No love for Fleksy?? I started with the swiping keyboards but once I found Fleksy I can't go back. I love the different use of swiping they implemented and the auto-correct is some of the best.
I actually like the BlackBerry virtual keyboard. I hope I am not the only one hehe
Thanks for all the comments about Chrooma. Just downloaded and playing with it. Even bought the pro pack. I've been swiftkey forever so I'll see if it can replace it. I love the feature to use the space bar as a cursor. Getting the cursor to the right spot in the middle of text on the phone is always difficult. Only feature I'm really missing so far is my beloved swiftkey number pad.
Now I'm back to SwiftKey. It's prediction is so much better. I loved some Chrooma features though anf switch back occasionally. Loved the space bar that acts like a cursor, the different colors, the way it handles the clipboard, and the ability to put phrases in that I can swipe the upper numbers away and access with a key press.
Swype is my jam.
Google keyboard does not allow prediction in many places, usually when there is some other Google's way to autocomplete, like address bar. That makes it less usable. Swiftkey inisist on using two languages at the same time without switching, which ruins predictions. Swype is the only gesture keyboard that works everywhere and has decent prediction, although language switching is not as simple as in Google keyboard. Other keyboards have limited support for languages so they are of no use to me.
Langue switching is pretty simple in Swype... Just swipe from the Swype button to the spacebar, you can swipe again to switch between various language or language combos. I have it set so it switches me between English or English + Spanish. If it weren't for all the swiping shortcuts I wouldn't even use Swype, that's one of the keys that make it faster than anything for one handed use...
Good tip! While I find separate button more convenient, this is better than holding the space bar.
I use SwiftKey mainly as it syncs across Android and iOS (which I use for work) and is much better at handling email addresses.
Google keyboard has always been the best and simple
I still don't get why Smart Keyboard Pro never gets a mention. Every time I get a new phone I try various keyboards and Smart Keyboard Pro always ends up being the best for me.
He clearly hasn't tested the BlackBerry keyboard, by far the best.
Perhaps because 'he' is a 'she'?
There's two names in the byline, a he and a she. And no, beyond the 40 minutes trying to test the keyboard on a Priv once, I haven't.
Yeah, no. The fact that I have to switch from one keyboard to another just to type in more than one language makes Google Keyboard a non-starter for me. Fleksy is practically dead, and Swiftkey has gained an awful lot of fat ever since the Microsoft sellout.
I found a port of the BlackBerry Keyboard on XDA and never looked back.
This comment made me realized I literally never text in another language. The only times I need to use spanish are phone calls lol.
So do you need Nougat to get the special characters on the main keyboard for Google Keyboard? I can't find any options for that on may Axon 7.
This article is quite timely! I'm a long-time Swiftkey user, starting with the Note 2 and going all the way to the Note 5. On my Nexus 6P, it seemed to be lagging a bit and would occasionally lock up. After Google Keyboard came out with a major update, I switched to it and found it to be lean, fast and effective, and its predictions were very good. I switched back to Swiftkey when I upgraded to the Pixel XL, but after some problems with the Swiftkey beta that even an uninstallation and the reinstallation of the standard Swiftkey app couldn't correct, I returned to the Google Keyboard. If anything, it runs even better on my Pixel XL.
I can't believe Fleksy isn't on this list
Google Keyboard. Thank you.
Chrooma keyboard anyone? Love the theming and features it brings.
Where are the gifs in the Google keyboard?
One of my favorite swiftkey features is the number pad as opposed to just numbers in one row across the top. Drives me crazy not to have on on a PC or a phone.
I'm very happy with the Chrooma keyboard.
Blackberry keyboard hands down.
Yep definitely BlackBerry keyboard
Sorry, but I couldn't disagree more. SwiftKey is still the best. I only use the Google or stock keyboards for as long as I have to. I also don't use GIFs or voice input much.
It's weird, I just installed Google keyboard on my GS7 and the only time word predictions show up is when I do a comment on AC. Otherwise that word bar is nonexistent.
Used to use swiftkey back in the day, but Google has made great strides and improvements to the Google keyboard. It doesn't lag and has some customizable features so it's a win win for me.
I like SwiftKey. It is the only keyboard that I know that I can enable the arrows at the bottom of the keyboard. Love all the customization, the themes and the predictions.
There was another I used years ago that allowed the arrows. Can't remember what is was so it doesn't really matter. Chroma allows you to long press space bar and slide back and forth to move the cursor which is nice.
Maybe a.i. type? I used that for quite a while, in part because it offered arrows. Something about it, though, made my typing difficult to keep accurate. I've been using SK Neutral quite happily for the past several months. I like having both a number row and arrow keys.
Google keyboard dosen't have number row, emoji predictions as you type, and not many other languages to download as SwiftKey
It's also missing the lag that Swiftkey has too heh.
It's probably your laggy phone, mine on a nexus and pixel device is a flash
That's cute, save for the fact that's it's been reported on many devices, and I've experienced it on all manner of phone ranging from the S7 to the 6P and the OP3.
Swiftkey has always been an issue for me. Always liked kii over it.
For my preferences, kii and Google keyboard have been pretty good.
I can't agree with that. Swiftkey got a lag going on with it.
Yeah, I still have yet to experience this lag on my last 4 devices.
I really want to use the Google Keyboard but it doesn't have the gesture swipe left to delete feature that SwiftKey has.
I do miss some of the gestures like shortcuts for punctuation etc.
Yes it does actually. In fact, you can swipe left from the backspace key and it will highlight multiple words if desired.
Thumb Keyboard was my favorite. Completely user configurable (you could change the secondary character on any key, add or remove the number row, etc.), good word prediction and error correction, multiple keys for repetitive text such as email addresses, and cursor navigation keys on the main keyboard. It appears to be no longer supported; I can't use it on my Pixel C. SwiftKey is what I use now but it isn't even close on the configurability, though it has better word prediction and error correction.
Currently using Google keyboard mostly..., having a choice of one handed mode is great but..
doesn't really work for me on N6 the one handed keyboard just end's up being too small..
Prefer SwiftKey, myself. Google keyboard is not customizable enough for me (like a dedicated number row), and I haven't run into any speed issues at all (on a modern phone) with swiftkey.
I have been using Thumb Keyboard for a couple of years now.... tried going back to google and others but keep going back!!!! The split key layout only takes about 5 min to get used to it. It is the easiest way to type with larger phones and tablets!!
I think I'll switch from Swiftkey to the Google keyboard for a few days and check it out. Can someone remind me how to add a number row to the Google keyboard in Nougat? Thanks!
Did they finally make a number row possible? Last i checked it wasn't possible with the google keyboard
Found the answer on the internets (lol) and added a few thoughts (this is for Nougat)...
Settings -> Language and Input -> Virtual keyboard -> Google Keyboard -> Preferences -> Custom input styles (at the top) -> + (in the app bar)
Languange: English (US) -> Layout: PC
[Dialog pops up] Enable
It's way harder to type on the PC version since it shifts everything to the left and my muscle memory doesn't like that. At least it's somewhat a solution though.
Still no number row on Google and the theming is meh at best. Unless something changed since I last tried it.
No it's the same. I don't care about themes, buy I really miss the number row when i don't have it.
I'm kind of (happily) trapped into Swiftkey, I've been using it for years and now it really reads my mind after so much learning my writing habits. It's superfast and it would take some time for a new keyboard to know me so well. Also I often write in different languages and Swiftkey switches seamlessly from one to another, I've never found anything that does that better. I even miss the layout of the number keypad when using other keyboards, so I don't really see myself using anything different for a long time.
Samsung keyboard and Google keyboard.
I kept trying Swiftkey over the Google keyboard because I'd heard so much about the new learning algorithm, but I had so many mistakes on that keyboard. I can be so sloppy on google keyboard and it seems to always get it right. Sticking with it.
Most keyboards take days if not weeks before you actually see any real learning from it.
The thing I love about Swiftkey is that it learns how you type after a while. It has a heat map on where you press for certain letters and over time will shift the impact zone over to where you usually hit causing fewer and fewer mistakes. Other keyboards may do this as well, but I have only used Swiftkey for the past 3 years on all my devices. The text prediction is so good that I usually only have to type out one or two words in a sentence and can just select the predictions for the rest.
I dislike SwiftKey, but this is an excellent feature.
I need a way to tell Google that if i enter a single "s", i probably wanted an "a".
Good point.
Lol, that's a lot of repetition in your sentences!
I keep trying other keyboards, but I always go back to Fleksy. it's so easy to type, change autocorrect, delete, use shortcut buttons to fill in things such as email address, user names, passwords, etc. It just seems the most accurate. Yes, it lags from time to time, but I can't find a keyboard I enjoy better.
I agree 100%. I have been using fleksy for over a year or 2 now, and i just couldn't find a better alternative.
Fleksy is more of a battery eater in my phone... Don't know what to do.. Is there any workaround?
I prefer Swype+Dragon (aka Swype) because of it's more advanced speech-to-text capability. Google's speech recognition is fine, but Swype+Dragon does a lot better with the words I uses, is far less awkward when making corrections, and lets you use punctuation like parentheses, semicolons, emdash and endash, line breaks, etc.. Also, using gestures, you can cut, copy, and paste without having to long-press. SwitfKey is better if you're only touch typing (its predictions are fantastic), but if you swipe a lot or like to dictate messages, Swype+Dragon is the only option.
I kinda hate Dragon's speech to text, Google's seems to work better... But I don't use it a ton and I literally can't pull myself away from Swype (on my phone at least), those gesture shortcuts you mention are HUGE and they make Swype faster and more seamless than anything else.
You can also capitalize without tapping shift via gesture and switch languages without long pressing or a dedicated button for it... If you've tried Swype and didn't go thru the tutorial and didn't commit at least a handful of gesture shortcuts to memory you're just using it wrong, use something else instead.
The layout itself has become second nature, I'll try to swipe on Swiftkey occasionally on someone else's phone and I just get frustrated right quick. I do use Swiftkey for two handed thumb tapping on my tablet tho.
I have to put a shoutout to Swype. The best keyboard for no-look typing because the swipe recognition is flawless
I've tried several, but always come back to Swype.
I agree. Can't only understand why they don't allow a numeric row (officially, it's possible with Xposed but I'm not rooted)
Google keyboard is fast yes. But so is probably the stock keyboard you got form your manufacturer.
If you're gonna go for a third party keyboard, you're probably looking for something more.
And for me that's swiftkey. It's autocorrect is insane, especially the way it learns how you type.
"If you're phone doesn't already come with the Google Keyboard"
Did someone type this on an auto-completing keyboard? :D
Maaaaaaaaaaaaybe......
To each his/her own. I prefer Swiftkey. Haven''t tried the Google keyboard probably since the G1.
I love SwiftKey, but like Chrome I feel it has slowed with age. The Google keyboard, especially with its recent changes, might be worth a second look if you ever discover SwiftKey acting slowly.
I use the swiftkey beta which I have found to be faster than the regular version for the most part. which is also an option if the regular one becomes slow
I used SwiftKey from soon after I got my first Android phone (so early 2010, maybe?), and was very happy with it until about a year ago, when the increasing sluggishness just became too much of a problem to deal with. It's a shame, because I really liked the themes, and the split-screen keyboard when using a tablet, but I went to the Google keyboard a few months ago and have been nothing but happy with it.
This. I reverted back to google keyboard because it seemed to be that as Google added more features to their offering, the Swype and Swiftkey offerings became plagued with lag and sluggishness.
That's the most annoying thing in the world when you're trying to fire off a quick text while walking about etc.
Swiftkey is a direct pipeline to Microsoft.
And it's no better than the stock keyboard on my HTC.
I prefer SwiftKey too, the biggest thing I like about it is how customizable it is... I want a number row and arrow row on my keyboard and SwiftKey is the only one I've found that gives me both of these options. My only complaint about SwiftKey is the swipe feature is not as accurate as some other keywords... Even the Google keyword can swipe better than SwiftKey.
I do really like the Google keyboard... It's just missing the number and arrow rows, if it wasn't for that I'd probably be using it as my daily driver.
This.
i like swiftkey but it's no word-flow? since Msoft own it surprised.......terrible at predictions , google wins there.
Chrooma is nice. Have tried all the others but this does all I need
I've been using that as well. I like that I can change color based on the app.
Chrooma gets my vote too.
Yup, its nice. Number row up too also!
Blackberry virtual keyboard is by far the best I've used.
+1 Million. I have it on my Pixl XL. The first thing I did as soon as I got my phone.
How do you get this keyboard?
+1
http://www.apkmirror.com/apk/blackberry-limited/blackberry-keyboard/blac...
I downloaded this keyboard APK and it won't install on my note 5
you can also install all of the blackberry software from the play store now. I use the launcher, hub and keyboard. It does cost a $1 a month (or something like that), but it supports a Canadian company and ensures you are always up to date.
Why would I want to support a Canadian company?
Yes. I put it on my Samsung tablet too
I agree 100%
Exactly! Not as good as it was on bb10, but close enough
If this is the same one on the Priv... It sucks!... and was one of the main reasons why I return the Priv, especially since the phone is designed around this keyboard and 3rd ones don't work well on the Priv.
+1000 I've tried all keyboards on this article and then some, and by far BlackBerry's keyboard in the best, the latest additions to the language switching and multi language keyboards make it a must have for bilingual people... sadly there is no oficial way to get it if you don't have a BlackBerry Android phone, it is not included in the Hub+ subscription. That said, it is quite easy to install it using the BlackBerry Manager app from Cobalt, the app downloads it from Play Store and patches it on the fly so it works on any phone...
BTW, for those saying this is just the swiftkey Keyboard with another skin, it is not, they do use the swiftkey engine but has many more features built on top of that engine...
BlackBerry keyboard
I've tried a bunch but I always come back to the Samsung stock keyboard it just seems to work for me
Yep I as well. Dabbled with swiftkey for a while. Really tried to like Google keyboard but the lack of a number row kills it for me
The lack of a number row doesn't bother me as much as I thought it would.
I get a number row sometimes and other times I don't. Idk y
U can add no row in swift key too
Yes you can. You can find it in Keys in the settings section.
You get the number row in things like password fields where you're more likely to use a combination of letters and numbers.
I don't care about it, but it is a bit baffling that they don't allow the option for people that do... Hopefully in a future update.
The number row is already available in Google Keyboard (Hinglish) IIRC. It'll probably be added soon to the regular keyboard.
I use numbers enough in my documents that the dedicated number row is a real time saver for me.
For Swype, if you're rooted, there's a mod on Xposed adding numeric row.
Exactly.
The best is the one that came on your phone, because anything else adds bloat and redundant features that the stock one already has.
These days, adding keyboards is pointless.
Maybe, if you're a brand loyalist... But if you're moving from an LG to a Samsung to a Moto there's a lot of value in keeping your keyboard consistent and bringing your personal dictionary along.
It's also entirely possible to hate the stock keyboard.
And there's nothing wrong with adding redundant features at the choice of the user. That isn't bloat, it's you using the software you want to rather than the software they want you to.
Not all of us review phones for a living, most of us have one phone at a time because we have to pay for them.
All keyboards have caught up to each other these days, the spell checking, word prediction, keyboard features, swiping, etc. There is no significant value in retaining old learned words any more.
There is a lot of value when keyboards like Swiftkey remember your own words when you switch devices, which we all eventually do and we all have our own slang or nicknames that no spell checking is going to get right.
In my case Swiftkey predicts several languages at the same time. That lets me type in both English and Spanish while not having to switch languages depending on whom I'm speaking to.
I'll second this. As a medical professional I hate having to retrain a keyboard to learn all of the medical terms that I have to type out in emails or other forms all the time. When I do switch phones it's nice to just download the previous dictionary and it is all there. Seamless. There's no time wasting and struggle or frustration that comes with having to retrain a stock keyboard how to type ridiculously long and complex words.
Maybe you as a medical professional should reevaluate sending your diagnosis, explanations, an prescriptions along with your patient's name and email address with Microsoft by using Swiftkey.
Or to Google by using their keyboard, or to whatever third party by using their third party keyboard. Better go back to pen and paper. :V
No one said they were typing that type of information. A medical professional might not even deal directly with patients or could be discussing things with other professionals not related to patient care. Endless possibilities besides what you mentioned.
I don't think icebike had his nap today. He seems grumpy that people enjoy alternatives to the stock keyboard.
Isn't the Samsung keyboard basically a reskinned Swype keyboard? I could be wrong, but I seem to remember them striking a deal with Swype.
With Swiftkey
No that's Blackberry. They use Swift Key 's prediction engine
Yep. And that's what I use on my Nexus 5X.
Flicked via the BlackBerry keyboard on my Nexus 5X
That's true I don't even have a Samsung and I like using that keyboard on my wife's note 3
Here! Here! I like number key row included with qwerty.
Not enough contrast. Secondary characters are very hard to see.
Have you tried the blackberry keyboard? its pretty nice.