Always have a watchful eye on what matters most, no matter where you are, with these great security cameras.

Peace of mind is not always the easiest thing to come by, but a great security camera can relieve anxiety by keeping an eye on things when you're not around. Each of these modern security cameras securely connects to the internet so you can even check out the feed from across town or across the globe.

Whether you want to keep an eye on your employees, your babysitter, or just your home while you're away, we've rounded up some of the best security cameras you can find, so you can rest easy.

Arlo Q

Recording in full 1080p, the Arlo Q will make sure you never miss a moment.

It's controlled by a handy free app that can connect to up to five cameras, allowing you to keep an eye on your whole home conveniently right from your Android phone.

Although the Arlo Q works via Wi-Fi and has 7 days of free cloud storage, it also has an SD card slot that can store your video (although an SD card is not included). If your internet goes down the camera will record your video to the SD card instead, ensuring you never have to worry about losing footage.

This security camera also has a built-in microphone and speaker. Not only can you hear what's going on, you can also speak through the Arlo Q to communicate with the anybody nearby, allowing you to say hello to your kids — or warn an intruder you're calling the police.

See at Amazon





Arlo Wire Free

The smaller cousin of the Arlo Q, the Arlo Wire Free has many same features. Seven days of free cloud storage, night vision mode, and smart alerts for motion and sound are all the familiar tricks, but there are a few key differences.

As its name suggests, the Arlo Wire Free is wireless and runs on CR123A batteries. The compact camera is easy to move around thanks to the handy magnetic mount, and small enough to be placed discreetly.

On top of being wireless, the Arlo Wire Free is also waterproof and certified for outdoor use, making it perfect to watch over your yard, garden, or garage without being damaged.

This little camera is a great option if you want to keep an eye on both the outside and inside of your home, plus they can work hand-in-hand with the bigger Arlo Q. They combine to create a great security network, though it's important to note that the wire-free model only records in 720p rather than 1080p.





Logi Circle

Logitech has been in the internet camera game for a long time and is known for making quality products, and when it comes to security cameras they live up to their reputation.

The Logitech Circle records video in 1080p and instantly uploads it all to a free cloud storage that stores 24 hours of video. With their convenient app you can replay the last 24 hours of recorded video and you can also live-stream your video feed 24/7, so you always have a way to see what is going on. Plus, you can also view a daily summary, which shows you a 30 second montage of all the footage you captured that day, making it easy to spot anything out of the ordinary from while you were gone.

Another great thing about the Logitech Circle; it's wireless. You can detach it from the charging dock and move it anywhere and it will record for about 12 hours on its battery alone, making it perfect for keeping an eye on the kids or pets while you are out for the evening.

See at Amazon





Nest Cam

Recording in 1080p, the Nest Cam has a pivoting stand that allows you to rotate the camera 360 degrees. Plus, it even has a magnetic base making it easy to find the perfect place to set it up and get the best viewing angle. It also has a great night vision mode that will automatically turn on when it's dark, making sure you don't miss anything that goes bump in the night.

The Nest Cam does offer both sound and motion alerts, so if anyone comes into your home you will get a notification on your Android phone or tablet.

See at Amazon





Simplicam

The Simplicam has just about everything you could want in a home security camera: high definition video recording, sound and movements alerts, and a convenient app that allows you to monitor the stream and control the camera all from your Android device.

You can program the camera to recognize faces, so it will know who is in your home. You can then customize certain options and notifications based on who the camera recognizes. For example, you can tell the camera to stop recording when it recognizes your face, meaning whenever you are home the camera shuts off. Or, you can tell the Simplicam to alert you when your kids enter the house so you can welcome them home on the its built-in speaker. Programming the facial recognition is very simple, and the Simplicam guides you through the whole process.

One caveat of the Simplican is there is no free cloud storage, so you will have to dish out for at least the $5 monthly subscription in order to replay your recordings.

See at Amazon





Canary All-in-One

The Canary All-in-One is way more than just a camera; it's a whole security system wrapped up in one small package.

It records all video in 1080p and uploads it all to a free cloud storage space where you can view it for up to 30 days. It has a 147 degree wide-angle lens, night vision capability, and motion alerts so you always know what is going on in your home.

On top of being a fabulous camera, the Canary All-in-One also has a siren. You can set it up to automatically go off when it detects motion and/or sound — which is great if you're on vacation — or you can activate it at your discretion, so if you notice an intruder in your house you can simply blast them with the 90 decibel alarm.

With the added bonus of monitoring the air quality of your home, the Canary All-in-One is a fantastic choice for all your security needs.

See at Amazon





SpotCam

With 720p video, a 110-degree viewing angle, and LED infrared night vision technology, the SpotCam will make sure you see everything you want.

SpotCam is not only good for home security, but it's also great for sharing video.

What makes SpotCam a little different from its competitors is the ability to make your stream public. You can share your video feed live with the world directly on SpotCam's website, giving you the ability to put on a show!

Of course, a more practical application of the feature is to have friends or family members look in on your stream while you're disconnected.

See at Amazon





What is your favorite security camera?

Do you keep an eye on your home or business? Tell us which camera you use and why you love it. Leave us a comment below!