The Honor 6X isn't particularly outstanding, but it's capable enough to keep up with everyone else without costing you an arm and a leg. If you're looking for some basic accessories for your very basic smartphone, read on.

Belkin PowerHouse ChargeSync

The Honor 6X is a decently attractive device, so put it on display with a charging dock. This one from Belkin is made of aluminum and works with any smartphone that charges with Micro-USB. The charger itself also adjusts so that it's always in line with the port.

AUKEY Waterproof Case

The Honor 6X isn't water resistant, but that doesn't mean you can't take it into the water. Grab this affordable waterproof pouch from AUKEY to take your smartphone with you out into the depths of the sea. The pouch is IPX8 certified, so you can submerge the phone with nary a worry.

Sunnest MicroUSB Charger

Get a charging cord that can withstand all that life requires of you. The Sunnest Micro-USB charging cord is long enough to live in any outlet in your room and durable enough to be dragged through the dirt. It comes in a variety of colors, including a gold-toned one that matches the gold-hued Honor 6X. These charging cords also support fast charging and they come in a pack of three!

AmazonBasics In-Ear Headphones

Need a pair of earbuds that work well and match your smartphone? A pair of AmazonBasics in-ear headphones will do the trick. These come in four metallic colors, three of which pair with each of the Honor 6X varieties quite nicely. The buds also feature a built-in microphone, along with a clip to affix them to your shirt and two extra earbud sets in the box.

SanDisk Ultra microSDHC card

Good news! The Honor 6X isn't limited to its 32GB offerings, which is great if you're planning on packing away the data. The SanDisk Ultra microSDHC card is capable of up to 80MB/s transfer speeds and comes with an SD adapter, so you can use it in a camera or easily plug it in to a computer with the appropriate card slot. The microSD card is waterproof, temperature proof, shock proof, x-ray proof, and magnet proof. It's available in seven different denominations.

