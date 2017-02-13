What are the best heavy duty cases for protecting your OnePlus 3 or OnePlus 3T?

The OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T are stylish and capable smartphones featuring an identical unibody design carved out of aluminum, with its AMOLED display protected by Gorilla Glass 4.

OnePlus offers a collection of stylish protective cases options when you purchase through their site. Alas, if you're feeling like it could use some added protection from drops and other accidental damage, there are rugged case options available to give you better peace of mind.

Otterbox OnePlus 3 + 3T case

Otterbox is one of the most trusted names in smartphone cases. Their case for the OnePlus 3 and 3T is featured prominently right on the OnePlus website, which should tell you that the manufacturers themselves trust this case to keep your device protected.

Featuring a hard shell outer layer to defends against drops and scratches and a coupled with a shock-absorbing silicone layer designed to stay snug to your phone. All this comes in a slim package that doesn't add too much bulk to your phone, and available in three color schemes — Dark Matter, Saharan White and Cardinal Red.

Spigen Rugged Armor

Looking for a rugged case that doesn't sacrifice your phone's sleek design too much? Look no further than the Spigen Rugged Armor case.

This one-piece case is made of flexible TPU, and features a spider-web pattern on the inside that helps distribute the shock from drops along the entirety of the case. There's raised lips to protect the screen and back camera, Spigen's air cushion technology in the corners, and a glossy finish with carbon fiber features on the back to complete this stylish, protective case.

TUDIA Ultra Tough Hybrid

Looking for a case that provides full protection from all angles? The TUDIA Ultra Tough Hybrid case will keep your OnePlus 3 protected from front to back.

It features a polycarbonate outer shell — available in four colors — with an inner sleeve made of TPU to protect against the shock from drops. along with a polycarbonate front plate with a built-in protector to keep your screen free from scratches. This also means that your tempered glass protector won't fit with this case, but unlike other cases that have this issue, at least TUDIA provides its own layer. Rounding out the protection are covers for the charging port and headphone jack to keep out dust and pocket lint.

OEAGO Tough Rugged Protective Case

The OEAGO Tough Rugged Protective Case is the most rugged-looking case on this list by far. The soft TUP inner sleeve helps with shock absorption, and is covered by a polycarbonate shell, featuring a tactile gridwork to help you maintain a good grip on your phone at all times. The outer shell also features a built-in kickstand, which is convenient for hands-free movie watching, and the inner shell is available in eight different colors so you can find the one to fit your style.

Best part? It's currently available for under $10. You can't beat that value!

Poetic Revolution OnePlus 3 Rugged Case

Roses are red, violets are blue. If you're looking for a rugged case, this one will do.

Crappy poetry aside, this two-piece rugged case from Poetic features a polycarbonate front cover with built in screen protector (made of plastic), with the rest of your phone protected by a TPU sleeve that will keep it protected from shock and impacts. The accents on the back and sides will help with grip, and you'll have full access to all your ports and buttons.

If you've already got your own tempered glass screen protector — perhaps the Orzly option for the OnePlus 3 or 3T — this case won't work because the front protector will get in the way so you'll want to look elsewhere. Otherwise, this is a great option to keep your OnePlus 3 or OnePlus 3T well protected, which is available in black, blue/gray or pink/gray.

