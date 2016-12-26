What is the best deal you can get on a Google Pixel?
When shopping for a new gadget, like the Google Pixel and Pixel XL, you should be looking for the best possible deal available. But hunting them down can be difficult since most retailers change them weekly — but don't worry, we've got you covered. Whether you are looking to save finance your purchase, get some freebies with it, or try and save some money on the purchase there are a few places to check out.
Let's take a look at some of the best deals on Google's Pixel and Pixel XL that are available right now.
Google Pixel
Want to pick up the smaller of the two Pixels but avoid paying full price? Retailers are offering a variety of deals on these phones as Google continues its marketing push, and some will offer discounts in the future and others will include some extras at no cost. If you want to check out the best deals, these are the ones you want to look at.
- Best Buy is offering a $100 gift card with new Pixel purchases
- Verizon is offering the Pixel for as little as $10 a month with a trade-in
- Google Store offers 24-month financing and free shipping
- T-Mobile will pay up to $325 in bill credits to bring your own Pixel
Google Pixel XL
If you are looking for the larger version, you'll want to check out the deals on the Pixel XL. Odds are that most of the times retailers will offer the same deals on the Pixel and Pixel XL in terms of discounts or freebies, but there may be some specific sales that offer incentives to go bigger. Here are some of the best deals that you can find right now on the Pixel XL.
- Google Store offers 24-month financing and free shipping
- T-Mobile will pay up to $325 in bill credits to bring your own Pixel
- Verizon is offering the Pixel XL for $15 a month with trade-in
Other deals
As time passes you'll start to see these appear on other sites like eBay and Swappa, offering great deals on second-hand units. Some people may turn around and sell theirs at launch for a profit, but if you are looking to save you'll have to wait a bit longer.
Have you noticed any other deals on the Pixel or Pixel XL? If so, be sure to drop a line in the comments letting us know where the deal is and why other people may be interested.
Reader comments
Meanwhile, it's still not officially available in Sweden and the stores that do carry it are asking $900.
Man, that blue needs to come back in stock.
Pixel Phones are now on sale at PixelPhoneDeals(.com
Do any of these sources have the phone available for shipping TODAY?
Google does. When I ordered mine it shipped the next day and arrived 3 days later. I ordered on the 9th of December.
COSTCO PIXEL XL 32 G $299.00 UPGRADE OR NEW LINE
I think the Pixel is massively overpriced for what you get. I own a 6p and wouldn't buy this phone if it was 50% cheaper. Whatever Google exec's are smoking they need to stop now! The biggest issue with Android is fragmentation and the Pixel just makes that worse. Sad if this is the direction Google are going.
Completely your opinion and you are welcome to it. But to be reasonable you have to compare it to phones it competes directly with - ie the s7 edge and the iphone. In comparison it is very fairly priced and is an exceptional phone.
How can you say this phone competes directly with phones that actually have features? The only competitive aspects to the Pixel & XL are updates & the stability of the video. In terms of overall speed & performance, the Pixels always score well below mainstream flagship devices. Please take a look at Youtube and search speed tests vs other phones. The Pixel gets spanked every time. I was shocked to see that the Pixel barely beats the Honor 8 which is now selling for less than $300. Although its camera is fast, the picture quality is also sub-par when compared to other flagships including the Honor 8. So I would have to say that Pixel phones are not fairly priced.
The Nexus 6p is crap compared to Pixel. Sure it's expensive but as is the S7, iPhone, V20 etc.
I have a big bag of what they are smoking and it is some good ****
It's cheaper than most new flagship phones. Fragmentation? Are we talking about memory wise because being solid state, this makes ZERO sense. Are you just tossing big words out there to confuse buyers? Who do you work for? You have no idea what fragmentation is.
He's talking about the fact there are so many Android devices running custom ROMs. Samsung has Touchwiz, HTC has Sense, Motorola has MOTOBLUR, LG has UX, Sony has Xperia... While it's the nature of Android to allow for this customization and it has its benefits, the con here is that creates "fragmentation". This is why it takes time to get the latest system updates and security patches when not using a Nexus, and now including Pixel, devices.
By definition, a fragment is "a small part broken or separated off something." All these UI's from each manufacturer is technically a separation from the stock OS because they have been "broken off" in a sense and modified. So no, he's not tossing around big words out there to confuse buyers; it doesn't matter who he works for; and I think he very much understands the meaning of fragmentation.
MotoBlur doesn't really exist anymore. They have basically added some apps. It pretty much stock android.
The battery and camera alone are worth it for me. And that's coming from newly converted Nexus 6P to Pixel XL owner. Battery life isn't even in the same ballpark between the two phones and the fast handling camera in the Pixel is like night and day compared to the 6P. I have two kids and the camera has made up for the cost difference for me between the two phones. The size is also more friendly. The 6P does have the front facing speakers which is its advantage, but that's about it. For the amount I personally used the front facing speakers, that wasn't a huge thing to give up.
A great deal in November 2016 would be...actually being able to order one.
I agree.
+1
Lol, true.
A great deal in December 2016 would be...actually being able to order one (128GB XL black that is).
What a joke.
I read the article then all the comments! Then noticed all of them..... Are a month old!! Did I sleep to long or something? I know! I was abducted by aliens and anally probed....
$649 is not a very good price for the Pixel. Google should give Fi subscribers a $299 price, and a $199 for Black Friday/ Cyber Monday.
I'm am wondering if they will have better deals once the Vzw exclusive is over.
T-mobile is offering almost $300 credit if you take your pixel to use with T-mobile network with T-mobile ONE plan. It will be around $15 credit for every months bill
Can you explain how this works? I don't see this offer on Tmobile's site.
The offers good for new and current tmobile one subscribers aswell as those on the simple choice unlimited plan.
http://www.androidcentral.com/e?link=http%3A%2F%2Ft-mobile.7eer.net%2Fc%...
Yeah, I trade my Moto E LTE to Verizon, that's will be awesome... Nah, just kidding.
No financing available for the UK Google Store. If they want people to be able to afford the hefty price tag spread over a longer term, they need to match their rivals in this regard. Apple, Samsung and even Huawei/Honor do it on their UK stores (via PayPal Credit). Not everyone wants to pay through the nose for EE's frankly silly prices. Rant over
Agree with that.
A real shame Google UK do not follow the US and offer this
I believe you can pay by PayPAL in UK store and get the PayPAL financing. I used PayPAL few times now and it is very convenient so worth considering...
If there are used mint condition 5 inch Pixels for under $400 by January then I MIGHT think about trying it. But personally I would not ever buy a Pixel directly from Google. Even if they had it for $400. Because I feel they made wayyyy too many mistakes to financially support Google with this phone.
Google store says 'out of stock' for the XL. Dagnabbit.
When will Project Fi start offering sweet deals on the Pixel(s) like it does on the Nexus 5X? That's when I'll decide to buy. Until then, it's me and my Moto Nexus 6. No longer interested in paying $649+ on a phone.
Just beware that the Verizon trade in is done over 24 months. Pay it off early and you lose the remainder of the credit
I"ll just wait till Fi can discount it.. crossing fingers for december
We'll get the code 4 weeks AFTER device has shipped... i guess to prevent people from returning and keeping the free VR headset.
My device was somehow shipped today overnight even though I paid for two day and it was supposed to ship Thursday.Got my fedex tracking number n everything. Noice.
Google Store is offering what you listed above and a code for a free Daydream headset for those who pre-order either Pixel.
+1. This is confirmed. I received an email saying I will get a code after the device is shipped.
I'm still holding hope that once 5X and 6P stock dwindles, Google will do a discount through Fi.
just wait til this boring looking iphone clone drops in price for the 128gb unlocked version. Verizon can kiss my ass. Only the software is compelling and other phones will have nougat with google assistant soon enough.
Best Buy deals are only with the Verizon variants! I am sure they will expand this deal to unlocked variants as we move closer to the holidays!
The Daydream headset is not just a Verizon deal, you also get one if you order through the Google Store.
I wonder what phone qualifies for 300$ at Verizon? Probably an iPhone 7 plus, haha.
One could buy the phone and pay it off. Buy why when you could buy unlocked? :)
The best buy deal seemed nice...except it's with Verizon activation only :(
Help me understand this..... I pre ordered my Pixel phone on day 1, as soon as i could pre-order. However, the google store says i should receive my Pixel "OCTOBER 26 – 28, 2016", but how does Verizon and Best Buy have them in stock and ready for pickup on the 20th? Any thoughts or is this for a new post?
I remember the 5X and 6P's were shipping out faster then the slated delivered by date. Maybe you'll get lucky.
It's never been my experience for the Google Store to ship particularly fast at launch. Verizon, however, has always been on point in that regard.
The Pixel will technically go on sale on the 20th... so therefore that's the day Google will start processing the orders... I think their processing is 1-2 days + 3-5 days for standard shipping... that's why our estimated delivery is 26-28th.
I may have missed it but you left out the part where google is giving away a free Daydream with purchase of a Pixel phone. All that i saw was "Google Store offers 24-month financing and free shipping" This is what it says in the play store "Pre-order Pixel and get a promo code for the Daydream View — on us",
Great resource, thanks!
I'll wait to see what Google does direct. If they are throwing in a Daydream headset (and I have ZERO interest in a Daydream headset) it's only a matter of time until they discount the phone itself. Which they have with every other product they have sold direct. I am interested the smaller pixel with the upgraded memory, but only at a 20% discount to retail pricing.
Good luck.. Google does not discount much or often.. Secondary retailers will be your best bet.
Google ran a zillion promotions on the nexus 5X and 6P. And as you pointed out so did secondary retailers.
Discounts will come...
Having been a former Iphone user, there isn't an Android phone around that I myself would pay an Iphone price for. If I'm' going to pay an Iphone price, then I'm going to buy an Iphone..Just my opinion.
I don't have blind passion for any technology. Nor politician...
Well you said "If I'm' going to pay an Iphone price, then I'm going to buy an Iphone.. " sounds like a blind passion at the right price.
Lol
people are blinded by iphone pricing. since there is no other option you are used to it pricing but when it comes to android people become cheap
People buying iPhones are the ones that are blinded by the shinny crApple logo at the back and blindly pay the "crApple Tax". With Android phones not only do you get a fantastic and superior phone running the world's most popular and advanced OS in Android, but you get more for less unlike the inferior, limited, restricted iPhone running the equally limited, restricted iOS. iPhone is the modern day equivalent of a dumb phone while Android phones are the true smartphones.
Pixel is not related to the nexus as much as it isn't to Samsung.. Sort of. It's a new premium brand just like the iPhone. It will take some time to was way people but it's not a budget phone. This is what you people are missing
I am waiting to see if Google does a trade in program next year. I will trade my 6p for an XL for $200 off. Have the Pixel coming, bit would love an XL for $650.
...or you could sell your 6P on Swappa right now for $350 and order a Pixel.
s/he said next year
Just like they are selling this phone for cheap and with no added software just as they have with every other...oh wait, this phone is different.