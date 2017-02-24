Gaming on your Amazon Fire TV? You have more controller options than you might think.

Looking to invite friends over for a multiplayer session on your Amazon Fire TV but not sure what controllers are compatible with it? Well, for starters you're going to have an easier time connecting third-party controllers if your still rocking the first generation of Fire TV.

But worry not. We've broken out a list of some of your best controller options for the Amazon Fire TV — and chances are you may already own something that's compatible without knowing.

Amazon Fire TV Gaming Controller

An obvious but necessary inclusion on this list, if you enjoy the gaming controller that came with your Amazon Fire TV Gaming Edition, you can buy extra controllers from — where else — Amazon.

The Amazon Fire TV controller connects via Bluetooth and has a number of features specifically designed to get the most out of your Amazon Fire TV box. For starters, it includes a built-in microphone, which gives you full access to Alexa features and allows you to search for games, movies, music, and more information, using only your voice.

The controllers also feature a headphone jack, so you can fully immerse yourself in a movie or game without bothering the people around you. This will also be your best option if you have a second generation Fire TV, as support for third-party game controllers with the newer Amazon box is spotty at best compared to its predecessor.

The Amazon Fire TV controller takes two AA batteries, so you should stock up on those if you plan on becoming a heavy gamer.

Matricom G-Pad BX Wireless Gamepad

There's a number of features that makes the Matricom G-Pad a compelling third-party Bluetooth controller to buy for your Amazon Fire. For starters, it's powered by a rechargeable lithium ion battery which means you won't need to stock up on AA batteries, and if you're running low you can plug the mini-USB cable to your Amazon Fire and play wired.

Since it's Bluetooth, it'll work just fine with your Samsung Gear VR, other Android devices and, of course, Matricom's own G-Box Android TV box. If features dual modes for control, so you can switch over to mouse emulation whenever you may need it. Best of all, it's the cheapest controller on the list offering a comfortable and lightweight design for a budget price. Given it's near-universal compatibility and simple-yet-conventional design, Matricom's G-Pad Wireless gamepad is worth your attention.

Mad Catz Micro C.T.R.L.R. Mobile Gamepad

But since we're talking about third-party controllers for the Amazon Fire, we gotta include this smaller option from Mad Catz — a household name in third-party gaming accessories. This is a compact option, and probably the smallest controller on this list, but it is jam packed with features you'll love.

For starters, Mad Catz claim the Micro C.T.R.L.R. is "future-proof", featuring dual-mode Bluetooth that works with Bluetooth Classic and Bluetooth Smart devices. That helps this controller achieve near-universal compatibility, with controller modes specific to the device you're connected to: Mouse Mode, PC Mode, and GameSmart Mode (for near-universal compatibility with laptops, tablets and smartphones). It also features built-in media buttons for controlling your favorite media streaming services including Netflix, Youtube and Hulu Plus, so you can use this little kitty for nearly everything on your Amazon Fire.

For great quality and versatility that won't break the bank, you can't go wrong with this travel-sized controller.

Xbox 360 Wired Controller

The wired version of the Xbox 360 controller works nearly flawlessly with the first generation of Amazon Fire TV. Simply plug in the controller to the USB port on the back of your Amazon Fire TV and you're good to go. With the second generation, you may need to go into settings and ensure that USB debugging is turned off before the system will find the controller.

Looking to attach more than one USB controller? It's as simple as first plugging in a USB hub then plugging in up to four controllers. If you've got a couple plugged in, you'll even notice the player indicator lights will light up properly — a small but reassuring feature.

There's a whole bunch of third-party controllers that work with the Amazon Fire, including the wireless versions of the Xbox 360 controllers, but the reason why we're not recommending the wireless variant is because you'll also need to own Microsoft's Xbox 360 Wireless Receiver for Windows.

If you happen to already have a few of the wireless Xbox 360 controllers around, the dongle receiver may be the better option. If you don't, the wired variety are your best bet, as you won't have to worry about batteries or connectivity issues.

DualShock 4 Bluetooth Controller (for PS4)

The DualShock controller has been an industry standard and trailblazer since first being introduced for the original PlayStation back in 1998. While the technology inside the controller has improved, the overall design has remained largely unchanged and it's clear to see why — it's incredibly comfortable to hold.

Sony's DualShock 4 Bluetooth Controller is a great option that's compatible with your Amazon Fire TV. It's quick to pair — simply go into the Amazon Fire TV's Bluetooth controller settings, then hold down the Share and PS button on the DualShock controller to start the pairing.

The DualShock 4 controller is a surprisingly versatile controller; beyond using it with your PS4 and Amazon Fire TV, it's also compatible with Windows for PC gaming.

SteelSeries Stratus XL

The SteelSeries Stratus XL is a great controller that works for gaming on your Windows PC, Android phone, and Amazon Fire TV. SteelSeries has basically taken the best features from the DualShock and Xbox 360 controllers and combined them to create the Stratus XL.

It connects via Bluetooth and plays for up to 40 hours on two AA batteries. It's got nearly perfect weight to it and has been designed to fit comfortably in your hands for marathon gaming sessions.

Starting at over $60, the price might give you pause, but you really can't go wrong with this versatile, comfortable controller.

Logitech Gamepad F310

If you're looking for a cheaper USB controller option, the Gamepad F310 from Logitech is a good choice.

It features the same analog stick layout as the DualShock and a cord that should be long enough to reach from the Amazon Fire TV to the couch. This one is also plug-and-play, meaning you shouldn't have to worry about setting things up.

And since this is a cheaper option, starting at $19.99, you could stock up on a couple of them, along with a decent USB hub and always be prepared for some multiplayer action.

